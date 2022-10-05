Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 6000
Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters this November will decide whether to allow students regardless of their immigration status to obtain financial aid and cheaper in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges. At least 18 states, including California and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia now offer...
Channel 6000
Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
Channel 6000
Second Saturday with abnormally warm October weather
It’s a delicate balance this weekend. Fog hangs over the valley, perhaps breaking up by late morning. If fog dissipates early then we have a shot at the mid 80’s. If fog sticks around past noon then we’re looking at another day at or near 80. Friday’s...
Channel 6000
Liz Cheney says Arizona GOP candidates threaten democracy
PHOENIX (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday said the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk for democracy because both say they will refuse to certify election results if they don’t like the results. Cheney, a prominent critic of former...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 6000
The Oregon Music Hall of Fame Helps Children With A Future in Music
The Oregon Music Hall of Fame was able to raise money for scholarships for young adults going off to different music schools. For more information visit: Home – Oregon Music Hall of Fame (omhof.org)
Comments / 0