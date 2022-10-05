ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 6000

Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters this November will decide whether to allow students regardless of their immigration status to obtain financial aid and cheaper in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges. At least 18 states, including California and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia now offer...
ARIZONA STATE
Channel 6000

Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Channel 6000

Second Saturday with abnormally warm October weather

It’s a delicate balance this weekend. Fog hangs over the valley, perhaps breaking up by late morning. If fog dissipates early then we have a shot at the mid 80’s. If fog sticks around past noon then we’re looking at another day at or near 80. Friday’s...
EUGENE, OR
Channel 6000

Liz Cheney says Arizona GOP candidates threaten democracy

PHOENIX (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday said the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk for democracy because both say they will refuse to certify election results if they don’t like the results. Cheney, a prominent critic of former...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
City
Portland, ME
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Oscoda Township, MI
City
Portland, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy