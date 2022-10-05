Read full article on original website
Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down
Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
NFL Analysis Network
Colts QB Matt Ryan Reveals Honest Thoughts About His Team
Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts are heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football with a 1-2-1 record. They are already going to be without two key players on defense as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Tyquan Lewis have both been announced out.
How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Colts vs. Broncos Game Won’t Be on TV Tonight)
Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Colts vs. Broncos Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with the Miami Dolphins falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-15. That game saw Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustain a brutal concussion which resulted in him being carted off the field in a scary moment following a sack by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week...
Brent Venables gets clowned by college football media for worst Oklahoma shutout ever
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables got harpooned on Twitter for his Red River catastrophe. Brent Venables’ Red River debut as the Oklahoma head coach could not have gone any worse. Despite having identical 3-2 records entering the game, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns ran roughshod on Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. How...
tigerdroppings.com
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Posts Odd Racey Raquel Welch Tweet After Win Over Broncos
I think those two are where we got the term T&A. Her and Ann Margret cause a kid wet dreams. Not exactly an enhancement, but rumors were that she had lower ribcage ribs removed to give her a smoother, more compact waist line. 11 hours.
Aaron Rodgers puts extra pressure on Packers with hint about future in Green Bay
Once again, Aaron Rodgers is mulling over his future with the Green Bay Packers, this time dropping hints about the development of the wide receivers. Here he goes again. It’s always something with Aaron Rodgers, and this time, it’s about the development of the wide receivers. The Packers...
The Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel and all the doctors did everything right
I really hope you’re sitting down for this. Take a deep breath so that you can properly take this all in. Okay, here goes. Turns out, and this is going to sound really unbelievable, but it turns out that the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, and all medical personnel that was involved with Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries before at the end of the 1st half against Buffalo did everything correct as the protocol said.
CBS Sports
Colts owner Jim Irsay says 'there is no such thing as an ugly win' after overtime victory against Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts' 12-9 overtime win against the Denver Broncos on "Thursday Night Football" was not exactly a pretty win. In fact, most people would describe it as very ugly. The game was all field goals, each quarterback had two interceptions, there were 10 sacks between the two teams, and the offenses looked about as rough as any have looked this season.
Pat McAfee picks his big-named College Football Playoff spoiler
On College GameDay Pat McAfee decided to go all-in on USC football as a College Football Playoff contender in Lincoln Riley’s first year. Colin Cowherd isn’t the only media personality who is getting fully behind USC this season. Add Pat McAfee to the list. The newest member of...
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Does Texas football need to be ranked after Red River Rout and Quinn Ewers’ return?
Texas football demolished Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown impressively enough that voters might consider ranking Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns. Is there anything sweeter than a rivalry win? Yes, a rivalry rout. Texas football pulled that off 49-0 on Saturday, taking their demoralized opponent and pummeling them into the...
NBC Connecticut
WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler Melts Down After Loss to Colts
WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler melts down after loss to Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Denver Broncos fans weren't the only ones disgusted with Thursday night's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After Russell Wilson's fourth-down pass intended for Courtland Sutton fell incomplete to end the game, KJ...
Zach Ertz is a huge roadblock to a Philadelphia Eagles victory in Arizona
It won’t require a long glance to arrive at the following conclusion. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is likely the toughest matchup Philly’s defense has in limiting an oftentimes high-powered Arizona Cardinals offense. No one has forgotten his ability. Just ask head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke glowingly about him and about the upcoming matchup recently.
Cardinals: Oli Marmol makes bold proclamation about first postseason as manager
ST. LOUIS — A year ago, as the bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals, Oliver Marmol watched as his team was eliminated in a one-game Wild Card matchup in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Now, one year later, as he prepares for his first game as the St....
PREDICTION: New England Patriots redemption tour begins now!
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have gotten off to a rough start to the season. However, the last two times the Patriots started off 1-3, they made the playoffs (2021) and won the Super Bowl (2001), according to CBS Sports. There a numerous reasons why the...
George Kittle’s assessment of his game will infuriate fantasy owners
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle hasn’t been performing up to par with the expectations of fans, but he has a good statement for that. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has had big expectations from fans that he’s been unfortunately falling short of. Though he’s frustrating anyone who has him in their fantasy leagues, he has a good statement regarding his performance.
3 Atlanta Braves who shouldn’t make the NLDS roster
While the Atlanta Braves have plenty to be thankful for at the moment — in part skipping the Wild Card series and getting a weekend off — serious decisions lie ahead. The Braves defeated the Mets in a three-game series about a week ago today, thus breaking the close race in the NL East and allowing themselves a bye to the NLDS.
Spanish broadcast call of Oscar Gonzalez walkoff home run matches height of the moment
The Spanish broadcast of the Guardians walkoff home run over the Tampa Bay Rays is everything you need… As long as you’re not a Rays fan. As fans watched Game 2 of the Wild Card series between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, they were thinking that they better get something good for it.
