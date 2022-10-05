ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FanSided

Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down

Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
NFL Analysis Network

Colts QB Matt Ryan Reveals Honest Thoughts About His Team

Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts are heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football with a 1-2-1 record. They are already going to be without two key players on defense as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Tyquan Lewis have both been announced out.
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Colts vs. Broncos Game Won’t Be on TV Tonight)

Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Colts vs. Broncos Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with the Miami Dolphins falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-15. That game saw Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustain a brutal concussion which resulted in him being carted off the field in a scary moment following a sack by the Cincinnati Bengals in Week...
FanSided

The Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel and all the doctors did everything right

I really hope you’re sitting down for this. Take a deep breath so that you can properly take this all in. Okay, here goes. Turns out, and this is going to sound really unbelievable, but it turns out that the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, and all medical personnel that was involved with Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries before at the end of the 1st half against Buffalo did everything correct as the protocol said.
CBS Sports

Colts owner Jim Irsay says 'there is no such thing as an ugly win' after overtime victory against Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts' 12-9 overtime win against the Denver Broncos on "Thursday Night Football" was not exactly a pretty win. In fact, most people would describe it as very ugly. The game was all field goals, each quarterback had two interceptions, there were 10 sacks between the two teams, and the offenses looked about as rough as any have looked this season.
NBC Connecticut

WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler Melts Down After Loss to Colts

WATCH: Broncos WR KJ Hamler melts down after loss to Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Denver Broncos fans weren't the only ones disgusted with Thursday night's overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After Russell Wilson's fourth-down pass intended for Courtland Sutton fell incomplete to end the game, KJ...
FanSided

Zach Ertz is a huge roadblock to a Philadelphia Eagles victory in Arizona

It won’t require a long glance to arrive at the following conclusion. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is likely the toughest matchup Philly’s defense has in limiting an oftentimes high-powered Arizona Cardinals offense. No one has forgotten his ability. Just ask head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke glowingly about him and about the upcoming matchup recently.
FanSided

PREDICTION: New England Patriots redemption tour begins now!

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots have gotten off to a rough start to the season. However, the last two times the Patriots started off 1-3, they made the playoffs (2021) and won the Super Bowl (2001), according to CBS Sports. There a numerous reasons why the...
FanSided

George Kittle’s assessment of his game will infuriate fantasy owners

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle hasn’t been performing up to par with the expectations of fans, but he has a good statement for that. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has had big expectations from fans that he’s been unfortunately falling short of. Though he’s frustrating anyone who has him in their fantasy leagues, he has a good statement regarding his performance.
FanSided

3 Atlanta Braves who shouldn’t make the NLDS roster

While the Atlanta Braves have plenty to be thankful for at the moment — in part skipping the Wild Card series and getting a weekend off — serious decisions lie ahead. The Braves defeated the Mets in a three-game series about a week ago today, thus breaking the close race in the NL East and allowing themselves a bye to the NLDS.
