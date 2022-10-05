See top Halloween costume searched in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is just 26 days away, so it is time to start thinking about Halloween costumes.

All Home Connections found out what the most popular Halloween costumes Americans are searching for the most, and it turns out that Massachusetts will be dressing up as Vampires this year.

Image Courtesy of All Home Connections

The cat costume was the most googled costume in the U.S. with 12 states searching for it the most, such as Texas, Alaska, Minnesota, and more. Hocus Pocus 2 influenced eleven states to search for witch costumes, including Ohio, Louisiana, Utah, and more.

Vampire costumes are very popular this year in six states, such as Massachusetts, New York, South Carolina, and more. Mississippi and Nevada were influenced by the new Elvis movie, to dress as him for Halloween this year. There is one state that will be dressing as Minions this year, and that will be Hawaii along with North Dakota being Dinosaurs.

New Disney movies such as Buzz Lightyear and Encanto, have been searched the most in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Kansas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Maryland.

