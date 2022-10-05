ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok

The plan was both creative and audacious at the same time. By partnering with the developmental MENA Tour, already approved by the Official World Golf Ranking, LIV Golf seemed to have identified a credible path to have its Invitational Series events finally receive the World Ranking status the upstart Saudi-backed circuit so longingly craved. And yet did LIV officials really expect the OWGR to sign off on it with just 24 hours’ notice when ordinary it takes one to two years to approve OWGR applications? And did we mention that the MENA Tour had been essentially defunct for nearly two years?
Golf.com

Danielle Kang caddied on Monday, then made a deal with her own caddie

The last few months haven’t been easy for Danielle Kang. In June, Kang announced she’s been playing with a spinal tumor, which was causing considerable back pain. After a last-ditch effort allowed her to start at the U.S. Women’s Open, she took nearly three months off for treatment.
