WPIAL Week Six Spotlight Players

By Wpial Sports News
 3 days ago

Ivory Travers – 2023 – linebacker – upper St Clair High School - @Ivory_travers

1.      How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

-        Someone who loves the game and the work that comes with it

2.      What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

-        I study the game relentlessly every day and always make sure I am one step ahead of the man I am competing against.

3.      What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

-        Fishing and hanging with friends.

4.      What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

-        Bio Topics

5.      Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

-        Coach Assad my LBs coach is always checking in to make sure my mind is right and sending motivational football videos.

6.      Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

-        (1) God (2) Family (3) School (4) Football (5) Friends

7.      Do you have any secret talent?

-        I am that dude in corn hole

8.      What does your daily routine look like?

-        Wake up - eat - brush my teeth - school - football - go home and relax - repeat

9.      What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

-        Relax and think about my assignments

10.   What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

-        NBA YoungBoy

11.   Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

-        Fiori's

12.   Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

-        Big Shot Bobs

13.   Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

-       Spending time with my family doing what I like to do and making money to support my family.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tanner Pfeuffer – 2025 – quarterback – bethel Park High School - @pfeufer06

1.      How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

-        A leader and a field general.

2.      What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

-        Being able to make any throw and adapting as the game is going on.

3.      What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

-        I like to ski and hang out with my friends and family especially my niece and nephew.

4.      What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

-        Honors Pre-Calculus

5.      Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

-        All of my high school coaches because they helped me get to where I am now. Also Dakota Conwell because he has helped me improve my game since I was in the 6 th grade.

6.      Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

-        (1) The Lord (2) Family (3) School (4) Football (5) Friends

7.      Do you have any secret talent?

-        A teammate on my travel baseball team taught me how to juggle when I was 10 years old.

8.      What does your daily routine look like?

-        Wake up – eat breakfast – brush my teeth – go to school – workout – practice – homework – Bed – Repeat

9.      What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

-        I eat a banana and listen to music to relax.

10.   What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

-        Run this Town and Going Bad.

11.   Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

-        Luciano’s in Bethel Park

12.   Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

-        Big Shot Bobs

13.   Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

-        I see myself being an orthopedic doctor specializing in sports medicine.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Max Heckert – 2023 – linebacker – pine Richland High School - @Max_Heckert

1.      How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

-        A hard worker on and off the field.

2.      What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

-        The effort I put into improving my game.
My Strengths are working down hill in the run game and my physicality.

3.      What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

-        I like to hunt and fish outside of football.

4.      What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

-        The toughest class on my schedule is AP Government.

5.      Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

-        I look up to my dad. He used to be my baseball coach for many years.

6.      Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

-        (1) God (2) Family (3) Football (4) School (5) Friends

7.      Do you have any secret talent?

-        I am very good at Call of Duty

8.      What does your daily routine look like?

-        Shower, Breakfast, School, Lunch, Football, Practice, Shower, Dinner, Sleep

9.      What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

-        I sit by my locker listening to my music play list of various artis and watching Ray Lewis videos.

10.   What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

-        I like Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, and Gunna. My two favorite songs to listen to are Drip Hard and Rumors.

11.   Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

-        Pizza Roma but you need to get Ranch on the side.

12.   Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

-        Big Shot Bob's

13.   Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

-        Working in the business field and hopefully coaching.

