WPIAL Week Six Spotlight Players
Ivory Travers – 2023 – linebacker – upper St Clair High School - @Ivory_travers
1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?
- Someone who loves the game and the work that comes with it
2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?
- I study the game relentlessly every day and always make sure I am one step ahead of the man I am competing against.
3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?
- Fishing and hanging with friends.
4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?
- Bio Topics
5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?
- Coach Assad my LBs coach is always checking in to make sure my mind is right and sending motivational football videos.
6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?
- (1) God (2) Family (3) School (4) Football (5) Friends
7. Do you have any secret talent?
- I am that dude in corn hole
8. What does your daily routine look like?
- Wake up - eat - brush my teeth - school - football - go home and relax - repeat
9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?
- Relax and think about my assignments
10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?
- NBA YoungBoy
11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?
- Fiori's
12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?
- Big Shot Bobs
13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
- Spending time with my family doing what I like to do and making money to support my family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tanner Pfeuffer – 2025 – quarterback – bethel Park High School - @pfeufer06
1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?
- A leader and a field general.
2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?
- Being able to make any throw and adapting as the game is going on.
3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?
- I like to ski and hang out with my friends and family especially my niece and nephew.
4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?
- Honors Pre-Calculus
5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?
- All of my high school coaches because they helped me get to where I am now. Also Dakota Conwell because he has helped me improve my game since I was in the 6 th grade.
6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?
- (1) The Lord (2) Family (3) School (4) Football (5) Friends
7. Do you have any secret talent?
- A teammate on my travel baseball team taught me how to juggle when I was 10 years old.
8. What does your daily routine look like?
- Wake up – eat breakfast – brush my teeth – go to school – workout – practice – homework – Bed – Repeat
9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?
- I eat a banana and listen to music to relax.
10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?
- Run this Town and Going Bad.
11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?
- Luciano’s in Bethel Park
12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?
- Big Shot Bobs
13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
- I see myself being an orthopedic doctor specializing in sports medicine.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Max Heckert – 2023 – linebacker – pine Richland High School - @Max_Heckert
1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?
- A hard worker on and off the field.
2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?
- The effort I put into improving my game.
My Strengths are working down hill in the run game and my physicality.
3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?
- I like to hunt and fish outside of football.
4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?
- The toughest class on my schedule is AP Government.
5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?
- I look up to my dad. He used to be my baseball coach for many years.
6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?
- (1) God (2) Family (3) Football (4) School (5) Friends
7. Do you have any secret talent?
- I am very good at Call of Duty
8. What does your daily routine look like?
- Shower, Breakfast, School, Lunch, Football, Practice, Shower, Dinner, Sleep
9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?
- I sit by my locker listening to my music play list of various artis and watching Ray Lewis videos.
10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?
- I like Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, and Gunna. My two favorite songs to listen to are Drip Hard and Rumors.
11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?
- Pizza Roma but you need to get Ranch on the side.
12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?
- Big Shot Bob's
13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
- Working in the business field and hopefully coaching.
