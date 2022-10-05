WPIAL Week Six Spotlight Players

Ivory Travers – 2023 – linebacker – upper St Clair High School - @Ivory_travers

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- Someone who loves the game and the work that comes with it

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- I study the game relentlessly every day and always make sure I am one step ahead of the man I am competing against.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- Fishing and hanging with friends.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- Bio Topics

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- Coach Assad my LBs coach is always checking in to make sure my mind is right and sending motivational football videos.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) God (2) Family (3) School (4) Football (5) Friends

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I am that dude in corn hole

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Wake up - eat - brush my teeth - school - football - go home and relax - repeat

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- Relax and think about my assignments

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- NBA YoungBoy

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Fiori's

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Big Shot Bobs

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- Spending time with my family doing what I like to do and making money to support my family.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Tanner Pfeuffer – 2025 – quarterback – bethel Park High School - @pfeufer06

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- A leader and a field general.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- Being able to make any throw and adapting as the game is going on.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- I like to ski and hang out with my friends and family especially my niece and nephew.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- Honors Pre-Calculus

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- All of my high school coaches because they helped me get to where I am now. Also Dakota Conwell because he has helped me improve my game since I was in the 6 th grade.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) The Lord (2) Family (3) School (4) Football (5) Friends

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- A teammate on my travel baseball team taught me how to juggle when I was 10 years old.

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Wake up – eat breakfast – brush my teeth – go to school – workout – practice – homework – Bed – Repeat

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- I eat a banana and listen to music to relax.

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- Run this Town and Going Bad.

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Luciano’s in Bethel Park

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Big Shot Bobs

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- I see myself being an orthopedic doctor specializing in sports medicine.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Max Heckert – 2023 – linebacker – pine Richland High School - @Max_Heckert

1. How would your coaches and teammates describe you?

- A hard worker on and off the field.

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game?

- The effort I put into improving my game.

My Strengths are working down hill in the run game and my physicality.

3. What are your hobbies or interest outside of sports?

- I like to hunt and fish outside of football.

4. What is the toughest class on your schedule this semester?

- The toughest class on my schedule is AP Government.

5. Is there a coach that you look up to as a role model and why?

- I look up to my dad. He used to be my baseball coach for many years.

6. Rank the top 5 priorities currently in your life?

- (1) God (2) Family (3) Football (4) School (5) Friends

7. Do you have any secret talent?

- I am very good at Call of Duty

8. What does your daily routine look like?

- Shower, Breakfast, School, Lunch, Football, Practice, Shower, Dinner, Sleep

9. What are your preferred pre-game locker room routines?

- I sit by my locker listening to my music play list of various artis and watching Ray Lewis videos.

10. What is your favorite song or musician to listen before games?

- I like Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, and Gunna. My two favorite songs to listen to are Drip Hard and Rumors.

11. Who has the best Pizza in Western, PA?

- Pizza Roma but you need to get Ranch on the side.

12. Who has the best Chicken Wings in Western, PA?

- Big Shot Bob's

13. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

- Working in the business field and hopefully coaching.