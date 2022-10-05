ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City residents demand solutions to squeegee attacks from our leaders

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In his Northeast Baltimore neighborhood on Friday, friends of Zhamiel Dixon, 26, were reluctant to discuss Dixon's alleged shooting of two squeegee men. Detectives say Dixon was angry after squeegee kids stole $2,200 from his mother while she was stopped at a Baltimore intersection. "He needs...
FOX45 News awaits answers from leaders and Safe Streets changes begin

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — How Baltimore City is planning to work with community-based organizations operating the Safe Streets program moving forward remains a question after changes started, and the public remains unclear how much groups will be getting. Moving away from the patchwork of seven different nonprofits operating the 10...
Found vulnerable woman in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Police have found Moses safe. The Baltimore Police Department needs your help find a missing and vulnerable woman, Celestine Moses. Police said Moses is from the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue leggings and black sandals,...
DPW Offices, Sanitation Yards closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices, sanitation yards closed will be closed on Indigenous Peoples' Day, Monday, October 10. Baltimore City DPW Director Jason W. Mitchell reminded residents in a news release that Indigenous Peoples' Day is a City holiday and the closures will be in effect.
Homeless camp expected to move ahead of Sunday's Farmers' Market

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — An agreement is reached between a homeless advocate and City leaders to allow the Baltimore Farmers' Market to go on as scheduled Sunday morning. For at least a week, a homeless encampment has occupied space underneath the Jones Falls Expressway at the corner of North Gay and East Saratoga Streets.
