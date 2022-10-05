Read full article on original website
Erling Haaland is proving to be unstoppable for Manchester City this season, recording 19 goals since his signing with the club in May 2022. The Norwegian player has already set new records with Man. City this season, scoring in nine consecutive games, reaching 10 Premier League goals in six games, and is the first player to score in his first four away games.
Getafe will host Real Madrid in a La Liga matchup on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. EST. The match will be played at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Madrid, Spain and will air on TV via ESPN3 on SlingTV. Fans can also watch Real Madrid by signing up for the ESPN+ streaming service.
