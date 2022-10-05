ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City vs. Southampton: How to watch soccer for free

Erling Haaland is proving to be unstoppable for Manchester City this season, recording 19 goals since his signing with the club in May 2022. The Norwegian player has already set new records with Man. City this season, scoring in nine consecutive games, reaching 10 Premier League goals in six games, and is the first player to score in his first four away games.
