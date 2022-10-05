ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

informnny.com

Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
FLORIDA STATE
informnny.com

Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Older people with limited mobility and those with chronic health conditions requiring the use of electrically powered medical devices were especially vulnerable when Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida, and experts warn such risks to society’s oldest are growing as disasters increase with the impact of climate change.
LEE COUNTY, FL
informnny.com

Early data indicates Idaho wolf population is holding steady

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state’s top wildlife official said Thursday. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural...
IDAHO STATE
informnny.com

Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
informnny.com

Home cultivation of medical marijuana begins in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State took a step forward on Wednesday in its efforts to implement the legalization of marijuana. Medical patients and providers are now allowed to start growing their own cannabis at home. Patients must be at least 21 years old and have to get...
HEALTH
informnny.com

NYC hospitals to pay $165M to women abused by gynecologist

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York hospitals have agreed to pay more than $165 million to 147 former patients who have accused a former gynecologist of sexual abuse and misconduct. Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian announced the agreement Friday. Last year, the two hospitals reached a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Siena Poll: Riley leads Molinaro in 19th congressional district race

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new poll from Siena College and Spectrum News shows that Democrat Josh Riley has a lead over Republican Marc Molinaro in New York’s 19th congressional district race. Riley holds a five-point, 46% to 41% lead over Molinaro. The poll also has Republican Lee...
ELECTIONS
informnny.com

Bear attack claims life of Lucy the donkey

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bears are expanding out of their core populations over the past few decades as an increase in forest cover has meant a more suitable habitat. Bear attacks could become more prevalent as one Columbia County woman learned this week when her pet donkey was attacked and mauled to death.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor’s race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign, portraying the Democratic incumbent as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state’s protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020.
KANSAS STATE
informnny.com

New York State Police warn of growing list of scams

(WSYR-TV) — Scams, whether by phone or email, seem to change by the day. “So, we’re seeing an increase in scams,” said Trooper Jack Keller, New York State Police Public Information Officer. “I think what we’re trying to do is get that education and awareness out there that your private information should stay exactly that, private.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

