KWTX
‘A place where lions can roar’: Waco ISD breaks ground on new $141M Waco High School campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Independent School District on Friday broke ground on the new $141-million Waco High School, launching construction work on the new 350,000 square feet campus that will be able to accommodate up to 2,150 students when it opens in time for the 2025-26 school year.
fox44news.com
Lakewood Elementary experiencing power outage
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District announced Thursday morning that Lakewood Elementary is experiencing a power outage. The district says campus staff members are holding students outside until the power is back on. Families will be notified as soon as power is restored. To accommodate...
KWTX
KISD: No lockdown at any campuses, social media rumors about gunman at Shoemaker false
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A social media rumor of a supposed lockdown at a KISD’s Shoemaker High School has been determined to be false. KISD has released a statement stating “There is no lockdown at any KISD campus. Once again, social media rumors have incited fear in our community, but these statements are not true. "
KWTX
‘A beautiful soul’: Nursing students at Temple College honor Natalie Aviles with special message on her chair
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Fellow nursing classmates of Natalie Aviles, 20, a beloved member of the McGregor community shot and killed in a shooting rampage that left her mother and three neighbors dead on Sept. 29, are making sure the aspiring doctor who “always a smile on her face” is honored.
Temple, Texas Citizens Sound Off: Possible New Apartments Cause Stir
Texas is always growing. Opportunities in the state are never in short supply, which brings new people to the area. But living areas for new Texans are in short supply more than ever, which means more must be built to house these new neighbors. And there is nowhere more true for this rapid growth than in Temple, Texas.
KWTX
‘She did amazing work’: Students remember dance coach who drowned at Killeen motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Those who knew 38-year-old Dawn Bennett, who tragically drowned at the Shilo Inn last Friday, are remembering the woman as a gifted dance coach who moved her community. Bennett grew up in Killeen and attended Manor Middle school and later Ellison High School. “She did amazing...
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District going door-to-door this weekend
On Oct. 7 and 8, health district staff members will be going door-to-door to ask residents about their health concerns and ways the district can improve service to the community.
fox44news.com
City of Killeen announces Homeless and Mental Health Strategic Plan
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the City of Temple to hire a consultant to help appropriately address homelessness in Bell County. The City of Killeen says this comes as part of a months-long process, and part of the Homeless and Mental Strategic Plan. Dr. Robert Marbut, Jr. has gathered statistics on those experiencing homelessness in Bell County, and has also led focus groups and invited agencies from all over the county to participate – including faith-based groups, service industries, first responders and school districts.
KWTX
Affidavit: Harker Heights kidnapper told girl he was going to adopt her and give her money
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Marco Gonzalez, 28, the man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl walking home from school on Sept. 29, told the girl he was going to adopt her and give her money, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states. Police said the girl was rescued...
Wait, What? Why Isn’t The Killeen, Texas Service Garden Talked About More?
I have lived in Killeen, Texas almost all my entire life, and I didn’t even know that there was a community service garden. Why are we not talking more about this?. DID YOU KNOW THERE WAS A COMMUNITY GARDEN IN KILLEEN?. The Community Service Garden located behind the Killeen...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Victim in Harker Heights Wednesday shooting identified by police
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are previous segments on crimes in Central Texas. The victim who was shot dead by Roger Lee Sanders on Oct. 5 has been identified as 35-year-old Allen Lee Jones of Harker Heights, TX, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.
fox44news.com
Bicyclist busted over firearm, meth
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.
KLTV
City of Killeen, business owners highlight impact of Fort Hood as new report reveals post contributes $30M to state’s economy
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A new report is highlighting the impact military bases have on local economies in Texas and reveals Fort Hood, the largest military post in the state, employs 57,000 people on post, including roughly 36,000 soldiers. The City of Killeen said the tens of thousands of people...
fox44news.com
‘Dancing with the Waco Stars’ returns Oct. 8
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Family Abuse Center will be hosting its annual Dancing with the Waco Stars fundraiser at the Baylor Club this Saturday!. This comes after two years of not being able to come together for a night of fun and fundraising due to the pandemic. This year’s theme will be tipping our Hats Off to Our Heroes!
fox44news.com
Killeen Police seek info in June murder
Killeen, TX (FOX44) – Killeen police now say that a final autopsy has determined that the death of a man who died over a month after being shot was the victim of a murder. The 55-year-old man, identified as Joe Sidney Williams, died on August 6. Police say he...
KWTX
Copperas Cove High forced to release students early after construction crew ruptures gas line
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Students at Copperas Cove High School were released early on Tuesday after a construction crew ruptured a gas line and the school was forced to turn off the air conditioning. “We are asking you to come to the high school as soon as possible to...
Temple residents hoping city will change stance on housing project
TEMPLE, Texas — Residents in Temple that live near Cedar Street are not happy with the idea of more housing being built in the area. Residents say traffic in the area is already bad enough and more housing will only bring problems. A private entity is planning on building...
Harker Heights police: Suspect involved in fatal shooting issued $1M bond
A Central Texas man is being held on a $1M bond after allegedly fatally shooting another man, police said.
KCEN TV NBC 6
A burst pipe in Copperas Cove costs Central Texas woman thousands
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — One Copperas Cove community member spent weeks trying to talk to a city member after her home was completely flooded from a broken water pipe. Tuesday, she finally had her voice heard at the October 4th city council meeting. "Water was running like a river...
KWTX
Culinary students in Waco are back to hands-on learning in their student-run restaurant open to the public
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas State Technical College culinary arts students return back to hands-on, real-life learning experience as their student-run restaurant reopens for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. “I’m extremely excited because this has been what I’ve been waiting for,” Samuel Mitchell, fifth-year TSTC student,...
