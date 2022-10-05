ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Elementary experiencing power outage

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Independent School District announced Thursday morning that Lakewood Elementary is experiencing a power outage. The district says campus staff members are holding students outside until the power is back on. Families will be notified as soon as power is restored. To accommodate...
City of Killeen announces Homeless and Mental Health Strategic Plan

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the City of Temple to hire a consultant to help appropriately address homelessness in Bell County. The City of Killeen says this comes as part of a months-long process, and part of the Homeless and Mental Strategic Plan. Dr. Robert Marbut, Jr. has gathered statistics on those experiencing homelessness in Bell County, and has also led focus groups and invited agencies from all over the county to participate – including faith-based groups, service industries, first responders and school districts.
Victim in Harker Heights Wednesday shooting identified by police

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are previous segments on crimes in Central Texas. The victim who was shot dead by Roger Lee Sanders on Oct. 5 has been identified as 35-year-old Allen Lee Jones of Harker Heights, TX, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.
Bicyclist busted over firearm, meth

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicyclist is arrested after police find the subject in possession of a firearm and methamphetamines. Lacy Lakeview Police say officers stopped a bicyclist a few nights ago, during the early morning hours. While the officers were speaking with the person, officers noticed a rifle scope sticking out of the bicyclist’s jacket. Officers retrieved the pictured .22 caliber AR pistol and observed the serial number to have been filed down.
‘Dancing with the Waco Stars’ returns Oct. 8

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Family Abuse Center will be hosting its annual Dancing with the Waco Stars fundraiser at the Baylor Club this Saturday!. This comes after two years of not being able to come together for a night of fun and fundraising due to the pandemic. This year’s theme will be tipping our Hats Off to Our Heroes!
Killeen Police seek info in June murder

Killeen, TX (FOX44) – Killeen police now say that a final autopsy has determined that the death of a man who died over a month after being shot was the victim of a murder. The 55-year-old man, identified as Joe Sidney Williams, died on August 6. Police say he...
