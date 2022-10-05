KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the City of Temple to hire a consultant to help appropriately address homelessness in Bell County. The City of Killeen says this comes as part of a months-long process, and part of the Homeless and Mental Strategic Plan. Dr. Robert Marbut, Jr. has gathered statistics on those experiencing homelessness in Bell County, and has also led focus groups and invited agencies from all over the county to participate – including faith-based groups, service industries, first responders and school districts.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO