Glen Ridge, NJ

NJ.com

HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6

We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Cedar Grove, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Glen Ridge, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Glen Ridge, NJ
Glen Ridge, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Judith Jacobs Rich

Judith Jacobs Rich of Montclair, a longtime teacher and former member of the Montclair Board of Educzation, died on Oct. 6, 2022, in New York City. She was 72. Mrs. Rich was born in Newark to Phyllis and Joseph Jacobs in 1949. She grew up in West Orange and graduated from West Orange High School in 1967.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
kearnian.com

New Teachers at KHS

With the beginning of a new year comes new educators ready to start this school year. While many teachers retired, many more have come to take their places and continue the dedication to the education of all students. I had a chance to interview some of them about their background and current experience. Their responses are below.
KEARNY, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators

The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
Jordan Jenkins
Maurice Lucas
Daily Voice

Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22

Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
RAHWAY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson County Fair extended a week

Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
#Linus School Sports#Lions#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Immaculate Conception#Ridgers#Hut
Montclair Local

Obituary: Audrey (Marsh) Cherin

Audrey (Marsh) Cherin of Hanover, New Hampshire, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died on Sept. 20, 2022, nine days short of her 89th birthday, after a brief illness. Mrs. Cherin was born in 1933 in New York City to Leonore (Ehrlich) and Samuel Marsh, a well-known typographer and graphic artist who, among other accomplishments, designed several U.S. postage stamps.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
theobserver.com

Kearny PD: Human waste returns, but this time, it’s in golden liquid form

On Sept. 21 at 10:51 p.m., a 23-year-old town resident walked in to police headquarters to report an incident of domestic violence. The woman reported to Officer Josh Lopez that she and her 23-year-old boyfriend, a Jersey City man, had argument at around 2:40 a.m. about his Instagram usage. The boyfriend allegedly became agitated and grabbed the complainant’s arm forcefully enough to bruise it.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion

The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

