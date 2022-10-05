Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer: Bergen County Tournament second round recaps for Oct. 6
Kevin McDonough had a goal and an assist in the second half as top-seeded Ramapo, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated River Dell, 2-1, in the second round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Damian DiLisio added a goal and Antonio Spina made four saves for...
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6
We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
Slain East Orange hoops star faced adversity with shrug & smile. Coach loved that
Amid rivers of tears and the sight of eyes swollen practically shut from grief or still blank in disbelief, Gabriel Baltimore tries to focus on the broad smile when he thinks about Letrell Duncan. That’s been almost every moment without stop since the news of Letrell’s death from multiple gunshot...
Basketball courts to be named in honor of West New York legend Jackie Gilloon
The exploits of one of Hudson County’s all-time basketball legends will live on in West New York. The town will name the basketball courts at Washington Park in honor of arguably the town’s greatest player, Jackie Gilloon, on Oct. 15. The park is located between 66th and 67th streets, across from Albio Sires Elementary School.
Obituary: Judith Jacobs Rich
Judith Jacobs Rich of Montclair, a longtime teacher and former member of the Montclair Board of Educzation, died on Oct. 6, 2022, in New York City. She was 72. Mrs. Rich was born in Newark to Phyllis and Joseph Jacobs in 1949. She grew up in West Orange and graduated from West Orange High School in 1967.
kearnian.com
New Teachers at KHS
With the beginning of a new year comes new educators ready to start this school year. While many teachers retired, many more have come to take their places and continue the dedication to the education of all students. I had a chance to interview some of them about their background and current experience. Their responses are below.
Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators
The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Montclair school district leaders continue to stress the importance of bond referendum
Montclair schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds said he was nervous before walking into yet another information session for the upcoming $187.7 million bond referendum on Thursday evening. “I’m nervous because it’s going to cost, it’s going to raise taxes,” Ponds said. “But I'm here to also say that we need it,...
Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of Rahway Mayor, Dies At 22
Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24. Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.
Hudson County Fair extended a week
Attention all fun-lovers and thrill-seekers in Hudson County: after a spate of bad weather that shuttered the fair for several days, the 7th Annual Hudson County Fair has been extended. The fair, set up in James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park in North Bergen, will take place for additional...
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
Dean of N.J. prep school fired after being charged with attempted luring
A dean at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark has been fired after he allegedly arranged to meet an individual who he believed was a teenager for sex in Harrison, officials said. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, was arrested on charges of attempted luring and attempted endangering the...
Obituary: Audrey (Marsh) Cherin
Audrey (Marsh) Cherin of Hanover, New Hampshire, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died on Sept. 20, 2022, nine days short of her 89th birthday, after a brief illness. Mrs. Cherin was born in 1933 in New York City to Leonore (Ehrlich) and Samuel Marsh, a well-known typographer and graphic artist who, among other accomplishments, designed several U.S. postage stamps.
theobserver.com
Kearny PD: Human waste returns, but this time, it’s in golden liquid form
On Sept. 21 at 10:51 p.m., a 23-year-old town resident walked in to police headquarters to report an incident of domestic violence. The woman reported to Officer Josh Lopez that she and her 23-year-old boyfriend, a Jersey City man, had argument at around 2:40 a.m. about his Instagram usage. The boyfriend allegedly became agitated and grabbed the complainant’s arm forcefully enough to bruise it.
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
Montclair was sole bidder for Glen Ridge fire contract
From the moment last June when Glen Ridge threw open for bidding a new fire services contract to replace its expiring deal with Montclair, officials in Montclair openly expressed fear that Bloomfield would swoop in with a sweeter offer for Glen Ridge. The result: Montclair put forth a bid that...
Glen Ridge fire services contract lays bare Montclair Council split
When the Montclair Township Council voted to approve a new 10-year contract to continue providing fire services to Glen Ridge, a matter that had roiled public debate for months and sown dissension among the town’s leaders was put to rest. At least for the moment. Left lingering after the...
Montclair mayor declares state of emergency because of water crisis
Because of an ongoing water crisis affecting the region and Montclair, Mayor Sean Spiller declared a state of emergency at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon mandating that all nonessential use of water be halted. "We have declared a state of emergency for Montclair, effective at 3 p.m. today, prohibiting the nonessential...
theobserver.com
Routes 1&9 Truck southbound closed and detoured this weekend for bridge repairs between Kearny and Newark
All lanes on Routes 1&9 Truck southbound between Kearny and Newark will be closed and detoured this weekend as repairs to the bridge across the Passaic River continue between Hudson and Essex counties. The closure will begin at 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7 until 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9. Motorists...
