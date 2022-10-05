‘The quickest glance’ could have saved 2-year-old Colin McGrath’s life, state argues as driver goes on trial

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Related
Lawyer points to cannabis in van at trial of woman charged in death of 2-year-old
The defense attorney for a woman accused of causing a 2-year-old’s death in a chain reaction car crash in Boston raised questions in court Wednesday about cannabis found in another vehicle — the van that officials say ultimately struck and killed the child. A pipe packed with cannabis...
Mother, nanny take stand in trial for South Boston crash that killed toddler
“I asked her if they had done an assessment for internal bleeding… When she said yes, and I said, ‘Stop. Let me hold him.’”. The mother and nanny of 22-month-old Colin McGrath, who was killed as the result of a chain-reaction crash in 2018, relayed details of that tragic day to a Suffolk Superior Court jury Thursday.
Witness tearfully recalls trying to save 2-year-old Colin McGrath’s life in trial of Boston driver
A woman who tried in vain to save the life of a 2-year-old boy hit and killed by a van in South Boston tearfully recalled her efforts to jurors Wednesday as the driver charged with causing the fatal crash went on trial. “I just kept talking to Colin, telling him...
At trial, bystander offers harrowing account of trying to save toddler after South Boston crash
“I kept talking to Colin telling him that we loved him and he needed to fight." More than four years after a chain-reaction crash killed a toddler in South Boston, bystanders took to the stand this week to recount the experiences they had that day. Appearing before a Suffolk Superior...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Friday night fight at Carter Playground leads to seven arrests
A chaotic scene at Boston’s Carter Playground Friday evening led to the arrests of seven individuals after a fight allegedly broke out among a group of teenagers, police said in a statement Saturday afternoon. Officers were patrolling the area around the playground just after 6 p.m. during a football...
South Shore crash sends bicyclist through back seat window of SUV
Police filed an “immediate threat” complaint against the 91-year-old driver with the Registry of Motor Vehicles. A Cohasset cyclist was injured Thursday in a crash that “catapulted” him through the backseat window of an SUV, according to officials. The 57-year-old man was biking on North Main...
hyannisnews.com
YARMOUTH K9 APPREHENDS MALE THAT ALLEGEDLY JUST TRIED TO CARJACK NURSE AT CC HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE LOT
WEST YARMOUTH – K9 Patrolman Liam Breen reportedly deployed young “Fredy” over a rear fence in order to apprehend the fleeing suspect. Details are still developing, but according to several police sources, Yarmouth police squad cars scrambled toward the Cape Cod Hospital employee lot off Bayview Street after an eloped psychiatric patient allegedly tried to pull a female nurse from her personal vehicle and steal it (at around 11:30 p.m. last evening).
Catherine Leavy indicted on Boston Children’s Hospital bomb threat charge
The Westfield woman who allegedly made a fake bomb threat toward Boston Children’s Hospital in August 2022 has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Catherine Leavy, 37, has been indicted on one count of making a false bomb threat and another count of intentionally conveying false or misleading information that a bomb was on the way to Boston Children’s Hospital, according to U.S. Attorney Racheal Rollins.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alleged fight near Northeastern leads to multiple arrests, reports say
Update: Boston police confirm they arrested seven individuals after a fight broke out at Carter Playground. Boston police made a handful of arrests after law enforcement had to clear out a reported fight near Carter Playground in Boston Friday evening, according to reports.
After crash killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath, his injured sister called to him, EMT testifies
First responders to the scene of a Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath described in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday a chaotic landscape as they rushed to treat the fatally injured toddler and tend to his seriously injured older sister. William Clapp, a retired veteran member of the Boston...
Two cars set ablaze in Boston, police seeking suspect
Adam Kavanewsky didn’t realize the car on fire belonged to him. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, he woke up to loud sounds going off outside his apartment building, the smell of smoke, and his relatively new SUV ablaze with flames, he told NBC Boston. Boston police say that another vehicle only a block away also went up in flames Thursday morning in a pair of suspicious fires around South Boston.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 495 in Plainville
A 41-year-old Halifax man was killed when he was struck by a car as he walked on the northbound lane of Route 495 in Plainville Saturday morning. The Massachusetts State Police said the victim apparently left his vehicle in the breakdown lane of the highway just before the 5:15 a.m. incident. Troopers discovered the car registered to the victim a short distance away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Mass. police officers seriously injured during funeral escort in ‘major’ Waltham crash
A pair of Massachusetts police officers were seriously injured while escorting a funeral in Waltham on Thursday morning. The two Waltham police officers were operating department motorcycles during the funeral escort, according to Waltham Police Department. Police said the two officers crashed on their motorcycles around 10:35 a.m. in the middle of the funeral escort.
Bank robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in ‘The Town’ faces more charges
A Providence man accused of stealing $888 during two bank robberies late last month claimed in 2020 that he was the inspiration for Ben Affleck’s character in the 2010 bank heist movie “The Town.”. In a video posted on Caught on Providence, William Sequeria stood on trial for...
whdh.com
Police investigate after worker who fell while at the JFK Presidential Library dies from injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating the incident of a worker who died after he fell while working at the JFK Presidential Library Wednesday morning. Police received the call at 10:33 a.m. of a window cleaner who sustained serious injuries after falling five stories inside the building. Police responded and found an adult male suffering from a traumatic injury, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden.
‘Dedicated’ Randolph Police Lt. Jeffrey Chaplin died while off duty, department says
The Randolph Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Friday Chief of Police Anthony Marag announced Lt. Jeffrey Chaplin died Thursday night following a medical emergency. Chaplin was off duty at the time of his death. Chaplin served in the department for 25 years and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
School employee in Norwood on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school employee in Norwood has been placed on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student earlier this week. Officials said the incident happened in a hallway at the Willett Early Childhood Center in Norwood. The child was evaluated by the school nurse before they were picked up by their parents.
WCVB
Ex-Massachusetts State Trooper arraigned in crash that killed motorcyclist on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON — A former Massachusetts state trooper is now facing drunken driving charges in a 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol. Carr is accused of driving while drunk during the early...
Police in New Hampshire city stop 147 drivers in 5-hour span amid crackdown on excessive speeding
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in one New Hampshire city stopped nearly 150 drivers in a span of five hours on Wednesday in an effort to crackdown on excessive speeding, officials said. Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua pulled over 147 drivers, more than half of whom were traveling...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0