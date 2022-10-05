ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 horror movies that were filmed in Texas

By Erin Rosas
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Halloween season is upon us which means every channel and streaming service will be filled with cult-classic Halloween flicks.

Texas offers a unique setting to film scream-worthy movies as the vast desert landscape and creepy woodsy locations provide the perfect backdrop for the most haunting moments.

Let’s take a look at the hair-raising horror movies that were filmed here in Texas:

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFckL_0iN1Un8r00
Credit: New Line Cinema/Vortex

The name says it all! “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” has a strong following and a maximum amount of horror throughout the film. The classic movie was mostly filmed near Round Rock and consisted of a small budget and a big payoff. The plot about a group of friends who attempted to escape a serial killer named “Leatherface,” has created a franchise of films that sparked generational interest in the horror genre.

Friday the 13th (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGOVI_0iN1Un8r00
Credit: Paramount Pictures

“Friday the 13th,” the re-make of the 80s original movie about the serial killer Jason, has become a major staple during the Halloween season. The movie was mainly filmed in Central Texas at houses and lakes in the area. The character of Jason has cultivated a major franchise along with a signature mask to help embody a spooky Halloween.

Race with the Devil (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOY6X_0iN1Un8r00
Courtesy: 20th Century Fox

The 70s movie “Race with the Devil” has all the components to make up a riveting horror picture including two couples vacationing in the woods…alone, Satanic rituals, and heart-palpitating chasing scenes. The movie was mainly filmed in San Antonio along with Castroville and Tarpley which created an eerie look to the film that starred Peter Fonda, Lara Parker, and Warren Oates.

All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uv388_0iN1Un8r00
Courtesy: RADiUS-TWC

The film “All the Boys Love Mandy Lane” was filmed in Austin and in nearby Bastrop on a small budget. Bullying and extreme teenage angst were played out in the slasher movie as multiple vengeful killings take place upon a weekend visit to a remote ranch. Spoiler Alert: Amber Heard starred as the protagonist, Mandy Lane, who is later revealed to be the killer.

Planet Terror (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nz8QY_0iN1Un8r00
Courtesy: Dimension Films

The horror movie “Planet Terror” was both set and filmed in Texas with Austin as its main location. The movie featured zombie-like creatures as they attacked the townspeople who had just survived a biochemical outbreak. In addition, the movie has an all-star cast that included, Josh Brolin, Bruce Willis, and Rose McGowan.

Death Proof (2007)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGdY7_0iN1Un8r00
Courtesy: Dimension Films

The Quentin Tarantino-directed horror film “Death Proof” was marketed with the film “Planet Terror” as part of a double feature called “Grindhouse.” Like “Planet Terror,” “Death Proof” was filmed in Austin at the recognizable spot Texas Chili Parlor and starred Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

