Related
White House: Biden's "Armageddon" warning not based on any new intel
The United States did not have any new intel about Russia and nuclear weapons before President Biden's stark "Armageddon" warning, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday. The big picture: Biden warned Thursday that the U.S. faces the highest chance of "Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis"...
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to activists in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine
The Nobel Peace Prize was jointly awarded on Friday to Ales Bialiatski, a detained activist in Belarus, Russian human rights organization Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. The big picture: The prize comes at a critical time in Russia's invasion. A Ukrainian counteroffensive has pushed back...
Zelensky: Ukrainian forces recaptured 200 square miles in a week
Ukraine's military has retaken roughly 200 square miles of territory from Russian forces since the beginning of October, primarily from its ongoing counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address Thursday night. Why it matters: Russia is in retreat on two fronts — in Kherson and...
Russia in retreat on two fronts as Ukraine steps up counteroffensives
Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian lines on two fronts during audacious counteroffensives in territories Vladimir Putin recently declared to be part of Russia. The big picture: Ukraine is recapturing territory with remarkable speed, but may have a narrowing window to gain ground before winter weather makes offensive operations difficult, and before Russia is able to flood in newly drafted soldiers to reinforce their lines.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden: Putin could escalate "prospect of Armageddon" with nuclear weapons
President Biden warned Thursday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine invites the highest nuclear "prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis." Why it matters: Kremlin officials hinted at using nuclear weapons ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing laws Wednesday claiming the annexation of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk into Russia, vowing to defend the Ukrainian regions as Russian territory.
UN body votes to appoint expert to monitor any human rights abuses in Russia
The UN Human Rights Council on Friday voted to appoint an independent expert to monitor alleged human rights violations in Russia. Why it matters: It's the first time the 16-year-old body has adopted a motion establishing a special rapporteur to monitor potential human rights abuses by a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
Russian missiles hit residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia
Russian forces on Thursday fired seven missiles into residential buildings in the city of Zaporizhzhia, home to Europe's largest nuclear power station, the New York Times reported. Driving the news: At least one person has died but rescuers have recovered 21 people from the rubble so far, Zaporizhzhia regional Gov....
Russia names new commander amid setbacks in war against Ukraine
Russia's Defense Ministry named a new commander to lead its forces in Ukraine — marking the country's third senior military personnel change within a week, Reuters reports. Why it matters: General Sergei Surovikin has long had a reputation for corruption and brutality, military analysts told the New York Times.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fireball engulfs key Crimean bridge for supplying Russian troops
A massive fireball damaged a well-known Russian bridge Saturday that links the Crimean Peninsula and the Russian mainland, according to multiple reports. Why it matters: The explosion will likely cause an immediate blow to Russia's supply route to troops fighting in southern Ukraine. The Kerch bridge has been a longtime...
Why America Just Set Free the ‘Pablo Escobar of Afghanistan’
When the U.S. announced the release of American hostage Mark Frerichs—a navy veteran who has been held by the Taliban since 2020—it failed to mention the crucial point that he was released in exchange for a convicted Afghan drug trafficker and prominent Taliban ally, Bashir Noorzai.“After more than two years in captivity… Frerichs is safe and on his way home from Afghanistan… Mark’s return to his loved ones is the result of intense engagement with the Taliban,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week.Halfway across the world in Afghanistan, the Taliban were also congratulating themselves for securing the release...
U.S. forces kill ISIS official in helicopter raid
U.S. Central Command said Thursday that U.S. forces in a helicopter raid in northeast Syria killed "an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters to support ISIS operations." Driving the news: "Two additional associates were detained by U.S. forces," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
U.S. issues more sanctions against officials in Iran as government crackdown persists
The U.S. Treasury issued new sanctions on Thursday against seven Iranian officials it said are connected to the government's ongoing crackdown on internet availability and protests in the country. Driving the news: The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by Iran's morality police has sparked weeks of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Israel rejects Lebanon's changes to draft maritime deal
The U.S.-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon over their maritime border dispute faced a major crisis on Thursday after Israel rejected the Lebanese comments on the draft agreement and claimed they were a “material breach” of the text. Why it matters: Over the last week, it appeared the...
UN Human Rights Council rejects debate on Xinjiang abuses
The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday rejected a Western-led motion to hold a debate on China's alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang after a UN report concluded the Chinese government's actions against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the region may constitute crimes against humanity. Driving the news:...
Walker claims he learned about alleged abortion via the media
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in the Georgia Senate race, said in a new interview with NBC News that he did not know about an ex-girlfriend's alleged abortion until a reporter asked him about it. The big picture: Walker — who says he opposes abortion, with no exceptions for rape,...
Biden administration unveils new EU-U.S. transatlantic privacy pact
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday implementing a new privacy framework for data being shared between Europe and the United States. Why it matters: Data flowing between Europe and the U.S. is of major importance to international businesses that work with customers across the Atlantic. The March deal...
Border chief: GOP relocation campaign is attracting more migrants
The Biden administration's top border official says that relocating migrants from the southern border to other parts of the U.S. is enticing other migrants to come after they hear about these programs. Driving the news: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus told the Los Angeles Times in an...
Biden administration imposes limits on semiconductor exports to China
The Biden administration on Friday announced new export restrictions aimed at hobbling China's ability to make advanced semiconductors, escalating the technological conflict between the world's two biggest economies. Why it matters: The move is expected to reshape the interplay between American and foreign chipmakers, potentially undermining China while also heightening...
