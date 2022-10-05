ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bills rule out Poyer, Knox for matchup with Steelers

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Jordan Poyer and Dawson Knox are among the Bills players who will miss Sunday's game against the Steelers, the team announced Friday. Poyer reportedly had X-rays on his ribs after Buffalo's win at Baltimore last Sunday. The 10-year veteran safety appeared to be wincing in pain after intercepting a pass in the Buffalo end zone late in the game.
Shakir looks to step up as Bills deal with injuries

Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Bills are looking to the next man up, as they deal with injuries in their receiving corps. Wide receivers Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow are all dealing with ankle injuries, while Isaiah McKenzie remains in concussion protocol. Davis has practiced all week...
