The NFL and players union agreed to an updated concussion protocol
The announcement from the NFL and NFL Players Association follows a joint investigation into the league's procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury last month.
Bills rule out Poyer, Knox for matchup with Steelers
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Jordan Poyer and Dawson Knox are among the Bills players who will miss Sunday's game against the Steelers, the team announced Friday. Poyer reportedly had X-rays on his ribs after Buffalo's win at Baltimore last Sunday. The 10-year veteran safety appeared to be wincing in pain after intercepting a pass in the Buffalo end zone late in the game.
Shakir looks to step up as Bills deal with injuries
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Bills are looking to the next man up, as they deal with injuries in their receiving corps. Wide receivers Gabriel Davis, Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow are all dealing with ankle injuries, while Isaiah McKenzie remains in concussion protocol. Davis has practiced all week...
Steelers coach gushes about Von Miller ahead of matchup with heavily favored Bills
The Bills are 14-point favorites for this weekend's matchup with the Steelers — an all-time record for Pittsburgh, at least dating back to the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Prior to this week, the Steelers were the only team since the merger to never be a 14-point underdog in any game.
Alabama State Coach Explains Handshake Incident With Deion Sanders
The Hornets’ coach shares why he displayed his behavior toward the Tigers’ coach after Saturday’s game.
