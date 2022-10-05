Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs
Albert Pujols announced before the start of the 2022 season that this year would be his last. When St. Louis Cardinals fans heard that, they assumed they would be getting Pujols for the entire campaign. But that almost wasn’t the case. Ahead of the Cardinals’ MLB Playoffs battle with the Philadelphia Phillies, Pujols revealed that […] The post Albert Pujols’ shocking Cardinals retirement admission ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years
Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB・
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the ninth inning of Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. Somehow, the team lost that game on Friday night 6-3. It’s hard to point to one specific reason for why the Cardinals imploded in the ninth. And it doesn’t seem […] The post Cardinals star Nolan Arenado speaks out on huge regret in ninth inning meltdown vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blue Jays star Alek Manoah’s stunned reaction after brutal Game 1 loss vs. Mariners
Toronto Blue Jays star Alek Manoah was confident heading into his MLB postseason debut against the Seattle Mariners. Despite the confidence, Manoah and the Blue Jays came up short in Game 1. The Mariners knocked Manoah for four runs in 5.2 innings pitched as they won 4-0. Manoah struck out...
Jose Quintana drops Willson Contreras bombshell with Cubs star’s Chicago future in doubt
The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for their Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t already making plans for free agency, even though they would rather not have to deal with that for another few weeks. Despite that, it sounds like one of their new star pitchers, Jose Quintana, is already making pitches to potential free agents.
NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The last remaining unbeaten squad in the NFL will put their 4-0 record to the test as the Philadelphia Eagles travel to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Eagles-Cardinals prediction and pick will be unveiled. Hands down the most...
Dodgers coach emerging as candidate for Royals manager job after Mike Matheny firing
The Los Angeles Dodgers marched to 111 wins in 2022, the most in franchise history and the most in the National League since the 1906 Chicago Cubs. Now, it appears that a member of the Dodgers’ coaching staff is piquing the interest of a team with a managerial opening. The Kansas City Royals, who just fired manager Mike Matheny shortly after the conclusion of their season, are eyeing this Los Angeles coach, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phillies manager Rob Thomson reacts to Zack Wheeler’s promising Game 1 performance vs. Cardinals
Zack Wheeler made the most out of his first career postseason start in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of their NL wild-card series. Wheeler did not earn the win in the game, although he did have his way against a stout Cardinals lineup. The veteran right-hander logged […] The post Phillies manager Rob Thomson reacts to Zack Wheeler’s promising Game 1 performance vs. Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs
The Seattle Mariners are marching to their first playoff appearance in over 20 years. It is definitely a reason to celebrate for Seattle sports fans. However, the Mariners will be without Jesse Winker for at least the first two rounds of the postseason, assuming of course that the team survive their initial assignments. The Mariners […] The post Mariners, Julio Rodriguez hit with harsh update ahead of historic return to MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oscar Gonzalez sends Guardians through to ALDS with epic walk-off homer in bottom of 15th
Oscar Gonzalez sent the Cleveland Guardians to the ALDS with a walk-off home run in the 15th inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gonzalez’s epic homer came on the heels of 14 and a half scoreless innings for both Cleveland and Tampa Bay. The Guardians will now prepare to face the New York Yankees in […] The post Oscar Gonzalez sends Guardians through to ALDS with epic walk-off homer in bottom of 15th appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Bryce Harper Homer Gives Phillies 1-0 Lead Over Cardinals in Game 2
Bryce Harper hit his first home run in a postseason game since 2017 Saturday night in the second inning, giving the Philadelphia Phillies an early 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Twitter reacts to Mariners’ miraculous comeback win vs. Blue Jays
Midway through Game 2 of the Seattle Mariners’ MLB playoffs series with the Toronto Blue Jays, it looked the Wild Card series was heading to a do-or-die Game 3. However, it couldn’t be more wrong. The Mariners staged an epic comeback to not only erase an 8-1 deficit after five innings, but they also took […] The post MLB Twitter reacts to Mariners’ miraculous comeback win vs. Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians OF Myles Straw hilariously reveals why he missed Oscar Gonzalez’s walk-off bomb vs. Rays
The Cleveland Guardians are officially heading to the ALDS to face the New York Yankees after taking down the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in the Wild Card. Oscar Gonzalez hit a walk-off bomb in the bottom of the 15th inning to break a scoreless draw, but center fielder Myles Straw revealed that he actually […] The post Guardians OF Myles Straw hilariously reveals why he missed Oscar Gonzalez’s walk-off bomb vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners pull off feat seen just twice before in MLB history with insane comeback victory vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners have done the improbable to book their tickets to the American League Divisional Series. That’s after they came all the way back from an 8-1 score deficit Saturday night in Game 2 of their Wild-Card round series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road to take a 10-9 victory. According to […] The post Mariners pull off feat seen just twice before in MLB history with insane comeback victory vs. Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Ramirez’s hilarious $40 million plan to keep key Guardians teammate around
The Cleveland Guardians made an improbable run in 2022 to win the AL Central and make the postseason. While the team is focused on its upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays, Jose Ramirez is also lobbying for teammate Amed Rosario to get a big contract extension this offseason. In fact, Ramirez went as far as to say he’d be willing to give a shocking amount of his own contract money to Rosario in order to keep him in Cleveland, via Zack Meisel.
Blue Jays misery floods Twitter over historic collapse vs. Mariners
It’s not a great time to be a Toronto Blue Jays fan right now. After all, the Blue Jays got just swept by the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild-Card round series at Rogers Centre in a fashion that will haunt the team and its fans for a very long time. The Blue Jays […] The post Blue Jays misery floods Twitter over historic collapse vs. Mariners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A walk-off, a year-saver and an omen: Cleveland Guardians' wild five hours end in joy
CLEVELAND – Guardians catcher Austin Hedges stood shirtless in the middle of the Progressive Field infield grass, marveling at how much hair he has on his chest as jubilant players and their families milled about. Bullpen coach Brian Sweeney admitted he pulled his hamstring running in to join the immediate postgame scrum. ...
George Springer carted off the field after nasty collision with Bo Bichette vs Mariners
Toronto Blue Jays star outfielder George Springer has exited Saturday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners after a scary collision with teammate Bo Bichette in the top of the eighth inning of Game 2 of this American League Wild-Card round series. George Springer was carted off the field after colliding with Bo Bichette while attempting […] The post George Springer carted off the field after nasty collision with Bo Bichette vs Mariners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jose Ramirez shuts down David Ortiz’s Guardians’ contract criticism
Jose Ramirez is trying to lead the Cleveland Guardians into the American League Divisional Series for a matchup against the New York Yankees. It’s hard to remember now, but just a few months ago, there were rumors swirling that the Guardians were open to trading Ramirez, as he was looking for a new contract. The two sides ended up agreeing on a seven-year, $141 million deal to keep Ramirez in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0