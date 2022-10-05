Read full article on original website
M1 MacBook Pro with Studio Display excels at intensive gaming [Setups]
Who says Macs aren’t good for gaming? M1 Macs seem to be improving Apple’s reputation on that front, as shown in today’s featured M1 Max MacBook Pro computer setup. With Apple’s most powerful laptop driving a stunning 5K Studio Display, this player is in gaming paradise. And he digs the display’s sound, too.
Studio Display Pro with gorgeous mini-LED screen delayed to 2023
An enhanced version of the Apple Studio Display won’t launch until the first part of 2023, according to a very reliable source of insider into. It will supposedly have much in common with Apple’s current version, but with a mini-LED screen in place of the standard LCD. This...
Win an iPhone 14 accessories bundle from Laut [Cult of Mac giveaway]
This week’s giveaway is a special chance for any new iPhone 14 user. Three lucky winners will get their hands on a bundle of iPhone accessories from Laut. The prize package includes a new iPhone 14 series case and a screen protector. And, to add ultimate protection, the winners also get a lens protector to safeguard the iPhone 14 camera array.
This tiny 1 TB SSD connects to all your computers [Review]
The OWC Envoy Pro mini is a small external SSD with both USB-C and USB-A connectors so it works with Mac and iPad but also Windows, Android and more. It’s rugged, fast and comes with up to 1TB of storage. I ran the tiny drive through a battery of...
Your iPhone becomes a house key with this smart lock
Part of the value of an iPhone is all the accessories you can tap into, even when you’re miles away from them. The Bosma Aegis, for instance, lets you turn your door lock into a smart lock that you can open with your iPhone. It’s on sale for $89.99...
We’re back to discuss Dynamic Island, Apple Watch Ultra and more [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: Erfon returns from his Florida vacation just in time to rave about the Apple Watch Ultra and share some tips on how to use the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island. Also on The CultCast:. Remembering Steve Jobs, who died 11 years...
Check out SCDKey October Sale’s unbelievable discount — Windows 10 for $13!
This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by SCDKey.com. The October Sale at software activation keys provider SCDKey.com offers great deals on must-have Microsoft software. Better yet, as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10. Plus, you can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, too.
Make and play games with an Xbox Live deal that Prime Day can’t touch
Our parents might’ve scolded us for letting our imaginations run wild, but that rebellious creativity birthed many of the games we know and love today. The 2023 Ultimate Xbox Game Developer Bundle offers game development training to help you bring those imaginary worlds to life for just $19.99 (a $1,624 value).
These earbuds’ case doubles as a power bank, and you won’t find them on Amazon
Wireless earbuds are unique among smart devices because each pair comes with its own unique charging case. The Flux 7 TWS Earbuds change things up by expanding their charging case’s battery capacity — and turning it into a fully functional power bank you can use to charge other devices.
Make your own records with this new turntable
It’s no secret vinyl records have made a huge comeback in recent years after being supplanted long ago by cassettes and later CDs and MP3 files. Now a new turntable, Teenage Engineering’s PO-80 Record Factory, lets you not only play vinyl but cut your own records. And all...
iOS 16 causes bugs in third-party apps posting pictures, logging in and more
When a new iOS version launches, it’s easy to concentrate on its bugs and forget the problems it causes for third-party iPhone software. An analysis of user reviews made in the weeks since iOS 16 debuted found that social networking apps and dating apps are more likely to have issues on iPhones running Apple’s latest OS.
Dark days are ahead. Brighten things up before Prime Day with this $20 utility flashlight.
Fall is in full swing, and from now until early next year, the sun will set a little sooner each day. That’s nothing a handy flashlight can’t take care of. During our Deal Days sale, you can get an 8-in-1 Maglight for only $19.99 (regularly $29). This mini...
