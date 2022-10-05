Following his 184-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 1, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson all but disappeared in Weeks 2 and 3. So, when the 23-year-old wideout regained his form against the New Orleans Saints in London last Sunday, he made sure to let everyone know that he didn’t go anywhere with a post on Instagram of himself looking down at Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore much like Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson did when he stepped over Los Angeles Lakers point guard Tyronn Lue in 2001.

