Yardbarker
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance
"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
NFL・
Insider: Broncos, QB Russell Wilson relationship 'could come off the rails'
On "Thursday Night Football" in Denver, the Broncos fell 12-9 in overtime to the Jonathan Taylor-less Indianapolis Colts, failing to score a touchdown. On Friday, Kyle Brandt of The NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" heavily criticized QB Russell Wilson for a lame primetime performance. "I don't know when Russell Wilson...
Eagles fans will like bold prediction by FOX Sports loudmouth
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. The Birds improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Broncos WR KJ Hamler on final play vs. Colts: 'I could have walked in (to the endzone)'
Without their respective starting running backs due to injury , the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts' offensives struggled mightily all night long in Week 5, as the visiting Colts slugged out a field goal-filled 12-9 win in overtime on "Thursday Night Football." On the Denver side, more criticism has been...
Yardbarker
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sends message to those accusing him of slacking off
Following his 184-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 1, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson all but disappeared in Weeks 2 and 3. So, when the 23-year-old wideout regained his form against the New Orleans Saints in London last Sunday, he made sure to let everyone know that he didn’t go anywhere with a post on Instagram of himself looking down at Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore much like Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson did when he stepped over Los Angeles Lakers point guard Tyronn Lue in 2001.
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green punch: 'You never hit the little homies like that'
Stephen Jackson was the emotional leader of the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors, spending parts of four seasons with the team from 2007-2009. Like Draymond Green, he was a fiery player who regularly appeared among the league leaders in technical fouls. But in punching teammate Jordan Poole, "Stack Jack" says that Green crossed a line.
Yardbarker
Should Raiders Move on from Derek Carr?
Love him or hate him, statistically, Carr has has been the best quarterback the Raiders have had in history. Of course, the game has evolved since the days of Ken Stabler and Jim Plunkett, but the fact remains. Since 2015, no quarterback has had more game winning drives (29) and fourth quarter comebacks (23) than Carr…
NFL・
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson trolled over way he ended press conference
Russell Wilson coined a new catchphrase when the Denver Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the star quarterback is not about to let it fizzle out in the wake of his miserable start to the season. Leading up to the 2022 season, the Broncos...
Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith hated every second of playing in the rain
Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith did not enjoy playing in the rain Sunday, battling the elements throughout Philadelphia’s 29-21 victory over Jacksonville.
Yardbarker
Al Michaels has great zingers over poor quality of ‘Thursday Night Football’ game
One trait that makes Al Michaels such a great broadcaster is his ability to relate to the average fan. He showcased that ability while calling a lackluster “Thursday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Just before halftime, the Colts had the ball down 6-0...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Watch: Warriors' Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole during practice
The Golden State Warriors are two days away from their preseason opener and will tip off their 2022-2023 regular season on Oct. 18. Not all is sunshine and rainbows for the defending NBA champions though, as it was reported Wednesday that the team was considering disciplining four-time All-Star Draymond Green for his role in a "physical altercation" with teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
NBA・
Eagles injury report: 3 out against Cardinals, another key player doubtful
The Eagles had been hoping that left tackle Jordan Mailata would be available to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. However, it appears that Mailata will play the role of spectator. The Eagles officially released their injury report Friday, and Mailata is doubtful...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title
In order to win games in the NBA, trusting your teammates is arguably one of the biggest skills required. If there is no trust and chemistry between teammates, they are doomed to fail at one point or another. But the value of trust is not just important among the players...
Yardbarker
Former coach Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one highly regarded NFL coach was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of...
Alabama State Coach Explains Handshake Incident With Deion Sanders
The Hornets’ coach shares why he displayed his behavior toward the Tigers’ coach after Saturday’s game.
Yardbarker
Four Cardinals Ruled Out vs. Eagles; Four More Questionable
The Friday injury report is here for the Arizona Cardinals, and four players were already ruled out for Sunday. Max Garcia (toe), Rashard Lawrence (hand), Matt Prater (hip) and Nick Vigil (hamstring) will not be in action against the Philadelphia Eagles. Center Rodney Hudson is listed as doubtful with a...
Yardbarker
Bradley Beal Says Stephen Curry Changed The NBA But Hurt Youth Basketball: "He Messed Up The Game In A Good Way. I Think He Hurt The Youth Because The Youth Just Loves Threes."
Bradley Beal is one of the finest scorers of his generation. Unfortunately, Beal has been in a situation with the Washington Wizards where the team hasn't enjoyed any postseason success with Beal as the leader of the team. Individual success has come for Beal as he has been an All-Star and a multiple-time runner-up for scoring champion. He will continue hooping with the Wizards for the foreseeable future given the contract extension he signed.
Stephen A. Smith on Ravens defense: 'They have shamed the legacy of the Baltimore Ravens'
Entering Week 5, the Baltimore Ravens defense has allowed a league-high 1,261 passing yards at a league-most 315.3 yards per game clip. Their ability to stop the run thus far this fall has been more middle-of-the-pack, but they're still third worst in the NFL in total yards allowed (1,700) and yards allowed per game (425.0).
