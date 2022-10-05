ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance

"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sends message to those accusing him of slacking off

Following his 184-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 1, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson all but disappeared in Weeks 2 and 3. So, when the 23-year-old wideout regained his form against the New Orleans Saints in London last Sunday, he made sure to let everyone know that he didn’t go anywhere with a post on Instagram of himself looking down at Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore much like Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson did when he stepped over Los Angeles Lakers point guard Tyronn Lue in 2001.
Should Raiders Move on from Derek Carr?

Love him or hate him, statistically, Carr has has been the best quarterback the Raiders have had in history. Of course, the game has evolved since the days of Ken Stabler and Jim Plunkett, but the fact remains. Since 2015, no quarterback has had more game winning drives (29) and fourth quarter comebacks (23) than Carr…
Watch: Warriors' Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole during practice

The Golden State Warriors are two days away from their preseason opener and will tip off their 2022-2023 regular season on Oct. 18. Not all is sunshine and rainbows for the defending NBA champions though, as it was reported Wednesday that the team was considering disciplining four-time All-Star Draymond Green for his role in a "physical altercation" with teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
Four Cardinals Ruled Out vs. Eagles; Four More Questionable

The Friday injury report is here for the Arizona Cardinals, and four players were already ruled out for Sunday. Max Garcia (toe), Rashard Lawrence (hand), Matt Prater (hip) and Nick Vigil (hamstring) will not be in action against the Philadelphia Eagles. Center Rodney Hudson is listed as doubtful with a...
Bradley Beal Says Stephen Curry Changed The NBA But Hurt Youth Basketball: "He Messed Up The Game In A Good Way. I Think He Hurt The Youth Because The Youth Just Loves Threes."

Bradley Beal is one of the finest scorers of his generation. Unfortunately, Beal has been in a situation with the Washington Wizards where the team hasn't enjoyed any postseason success with Beal as the leader of the team. Individual success has come for Beal as he has been an All-Star and a multiple-time runner-up for scoring champion. He will continue hooping with the Wizards for the foreseeable future given the contract extension he signed.
