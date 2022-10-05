Read full article on original website
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night
Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
The Dodgers’ hottest hitter likely won’t even make the playoff roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been going through the motions since clinching the best record in the league and home-field advantage through the World Series. The main motive for the team in the last week or so has been fine-tuning the playoff roster and getting guys ready for the postseason gauntlet they have to go through.
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years
Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB・
Dodgers: Here's a Crazy Stat About Dodger Stadium Attendance in 2022
The attendance at Dodger Stadium is always impressive, but even more so if you compare it to the other end of the spectrum.
Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil
Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
Odds to win the 2022 World Series: Playoff odds for all 12 teams
After 162 regular-season games per team, the MLB postseason has arrived. It’s time for October baseball, for heroes to be born and for dreams to become reality. The Los Angeles Dodgers achieved the league’s best regular-season record, (111-51), and were joined by the defending champion Atlanta Braves (101-61), New York Mets (101-61) and Houston Astros (106-56) as 100-win teams.
MLB・
Phillies' 6-run ninth tops Cardinals in 6-3 wild-card win
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies showcased plenty of plucky resilience all season, bouncing back from a poor start and the firing of their manager to qualify for the postseason for the first time in more than a decade. It was going to take more than...
Milwaukee Brewers announce season award winners
The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their 2022 award winners. The winners have been selected by a panel from the Milwaukee Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA).
Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols show leadership in motion after Cardinals home run (Photo)
Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols were the first ones there to cheer on Juan Yepez after his go-ahead pinch-hit home run in his first playoff appearance. The MLB playoffs are home to magical moments and it didn’t take long for this year’s postseason to deliver something special. On...
Brewers Fan Dives Down Over Multiple Rows For Foul Ball
That's gonna leave a mark. This Milwaukee Brewers fan put in some serious effort in the team's final game against the Diamondbacks for a mere foul ball...
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Primed To Make Splash Trade With Improved Depth
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom claimed to be "more likely" to make trades this winter due to the improved farm system.
Cardinals announce Wild Card Series roster
ST. LOUIS — There's nothing like October baseball in St. Louis. The Cardinals announced the Wild Card card series roster Friday, ahead of the day game against the Phillies. José Quintana, and Miles Mikolas had already been announced as pitchers for Game 1 and Game 2 respectively. Fans will be glad to see Adam Wainwright, though he has had issues in the last six starts.
NL Wild Card Odds: Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022
Who’s ready for some more playoff action? Game two of this NL Wild Card series continues as the Philadelphia Phillies will square off with the St. Louis Cardinals in the “Rome of the West”. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Phillies-Cardinals prediction and pick will be revealed.
Fans pack Busch Stadium for Cardinals first playoff game
This is the first year of the expanded playoffs. Major League Baseball (MLB) allowed 12 teams, six from each league, to make the postseason.
Astros Manager Baker Makes His Thoughts Known on Bonds and Judge Records
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker did not mince words when asked about Aaron Judge and the legitimacy of Barry Bonds' home run record.
Gathering the latest Milwaukee Bucks trade rumors before 2022-23 season
Rumor No. 1 – The Milwaukee Bucks had trade interest in a pair of previously available power forwards. Adding a power forward was among the boxes to check on general manager Jon Horst’s to-do list this offseason. Horst managed to do so rather quickly as he inked Joe Ingles to a one-year deal the day NBA free agency began, giving the Milwaukee Bucks some depth at the position. However, the Bucks will likely not see Ingles in action until the latter half of the upcoming season as he recovers from an ACL injury he suffered last season. With Ingles set to miss time, it certainly makes sense that the Bucks were rumored to be looking at a pair of well-known power forwards.
Pirates finish season with 5-3 win over Cardinals
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger.Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them."I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games)," Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge.It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis' push...
