Rumor No. 1 – The Milwaukee Bucks had trade interest in a pair of previously available power forwards. Adding a power forward was among the boxes to check on general manager Jon Horst’s to-do list this offseason. Horst managed to do so rather quickly as he inked Joe Ingles to a one-year deal the day NBA free agency began, giving the Milwaukee Bucks some depth at the position. However, the Bucks will likely not see Ingles in action until the latter half of the upcoming season as he recovers from an ACL injury he suffered last season. With Ingles set to miss time, it certainly makes sense that the Bucks were rumored to be looking at a pair of well-known power forwards.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO