Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).
MLB
Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil

Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
QUEENS, NY
Odds to win the 2022 World Series: Playoff odds for all 12 teams

After 162 regular-season games per team, the MLB postseason has arrived. It’s time for October baseball, for heroes to be born and for dreams to become reality. The Los Angeles Dodgers achieved the league’s best regular-season record, (111-51), and were joined by the defending champion Atlanta Braves (101-61), New York Mets (101-61) and Houston Astros (106-56) as 100-win teams.
MLB
Cardinals announce Wild Card Series roster

ST. LOUIS — There's nothing like October baseball in St. Louis. The Cardinals announced the Wild Card card series roster Friday, ahead of the day game against the Phillies. José Quintana, and Miles Mikolas had already been announced as pitchers for Game 1 and Game 2 respectively. Fans will be glad to see Adam Wainwright, though he has had issues in the last six starts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Gathering the latest Milwaukee Bucks trade rumors before 2022-23 season

Rumor No. 1 – The Milwaukee Bucks had trade interest in a pair of previously available power forwards. Adding a power forward was among the boxes to check on general manager Jon Horst’s to-do list this offseason. Horst managed to do so rather quickly as he inked Joe Ingles to a one-year deal the day NBA free agency began, giving the Milwaukee Bucks some depth at the position. However, the Bucks will likely not see Ingles in action until the latter half of the upcoming season as he recovers from an ACL injury he suffered last season. With Ingles set to miss time, it certainly makes sense that the Bucks were rumored to be looking at a pair of well-known power forwards.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Pirates finish season with 5-3 win over Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger.Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them."I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games)," Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge.It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis' push...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

