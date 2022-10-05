ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County, FL
Volusia County, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
SANFORD, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Storm left damaged property, massive clean up in Volusia

Late Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian, a relative calmness had moved in as the storm passed out to the Atlantic Ocean. People ventured outside despite a persistent rain to assess the damages caused by the storm and begin cleaning up. What they found were flooded homes, unnavigable streets and downed trees.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Hurricane Damage to Flagler Beach Estimated at $1.88 Million

FLAGLER BEACH - A report released by the Flagler Beach city government estimates that the damages administered by Hurricane Ian total almost $2 million. The main expenditures to return the city to its former glory are the pier, city-owned buildings, and dune walkovers. The Mott MacDonald Group, a consulting group...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ian flooding blocks access to Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. - Lake Monroe, which is part of the St. Johns River system, is at record high levels. Because of the unprecedented flooding, access to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens is blocked. CEO Richard Glover tells FOX 35 News that the animals are ok and cared for while staff waits for the water to recede.
SANFORD, FL
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis highlights significant Hurricane Ian damage on the Atlantic Coast

Quality Journalism for Critical Times While much of the post-Hurricane Ian attention has focused the devastation in Southwest Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the Northeast Coast of Florida in Volusia County on Friday to highlight the damage there. “People focus a lot on, of course, Hurricane Ian hitting landfall in Southwest Florida. Major impacts. We’ve been there a lot, but […] The post Gov. DeSantis highlights significant Hurricane Ian damage on the Atlantic Coast appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

River levels keep rising 1 week after Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – A week after Hurricane Ian came ashore bringing record rainfall across Central Florida, flooding concerns continue along all river forecast points. The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney appears to have crested well above the previous flood of record at 12.7 feet and will begin a very slow decline this week.
SANFORD, FL

