SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO