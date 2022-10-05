Read full article on original website
wmfe.org
Volusia officials: Hurricane Ian caused $263 million in damage, more flooding possible
Volusia County officials are estimating so far that Hurricane Ian caused some $263 million in damage throughout the county. Officials say New Smyrna Beach alone endured Category 2-force winds and more than 20 inches of rain with Hurricane Ian. For context Florida receives about 50 inches of rain annually. But...
WESH
Seminole County businesses impacted by record flooding from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s construction going on in the parking lot of Sanford’s hospital. "We're going to be putting up a dam across the parking lot to prevent any future water moving toward the hospital," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. From the Lake Monroe...
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
mynews13.com
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
WESH
Daytona Beach apartment residents say leases terminated due to uninhabitable living conditions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Residents at the Park at Via Corso Apartments in Daytona Beach were told they have until Monday at noon to get out of their units. The area did flood during Hurricane Ian, but no one expected they would have their leases terminated because of it.
WESH
Seminole County residents warned about bacteria, debris in floodwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — All up and down the St. Johns River there's a massive amount of flooding. Lake Monroe is just under 9 feet, a historic record for flood levels. What can't easily be seen is exactly what's in the water. "There's going to be sewage in the...
WESH
Volusia County beach visitors advised to use caution due to debris, hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The beaches in Flagler and Volusia Counties were hammered by Hurricane Ian. In Volusia County, there are oceanfront properties that are now unsafe due to erosion and piers in both counties took a pounding. Despite all that, people are on the beach walking because there's...
mynews13.com
Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Storm left damaged property, massive clean up in Volusia
Late Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian, a relative calmness had moved in as the storm passed out to the Atlantic Ocean. People ventured outside despite a persistent rain to assess the damages caused by the storm and begin cleaning up. What they found were flooded homes, unnavigable streets and downed trees.
click orlando
Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Hurricane Damage to Flagler Beach Estimated at $1.88 Million
FLAGLER BEACH - A report released by the Flagler Beach city government estimates that the damages administered by Hurricane Ian total almost $2 million. The main expenditures to return the city to its former glory are the pier, city-owned buildings, and dune walkovers. The Mott MacDonald Group, a consulting group...
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
WESH
Volusia County firefighters' home floods during high-water rescues
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Though at least five people lost their lives in Volusia County due to the hurricane, many more were saved, rescued by first responders who risked their own lives to do it. Later, some of them came home to find their own hurricane disaster. "It was...
Bay News 9
Some Geneva residents dealing with up to 6 feet of flooding around homes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Ephraim Griffin has to build barriers around his home in Geneva to protect it because it is trapped on all four sides. “It rained for 36 hours, 40 hours," Griffin said. "Four more days, five more days, it would have been biblical.”. What You Need...
fox35orlando.com
Ian flooding blocks access to Central Florida Zoo
SANFORD, Fla. - Lake Monroe, which is part of the St. Johns River system, is at record high levels. Because of the unprecedented flooding, access to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens is blocked. CEO Richard Glover tells FOX 35 News that the animals are ok and cared for while staff waits for the water to recede.
Gov. DeSantis highlights significant Hurricane Ian damage on the Atlantic Coast
Quality Journalism for Critical Times While much of the post-Hurricane Ian attention has focused the devastation in Southwest Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the Northeast Coast of Florida in Volusia County on Friday to highlight the damage there. “People focus a lot on, of course, Hurricane Ian hitting landfall in Southwest Florida. Major impacts. We’ve been there a lot, but […] The post Gov. DeSantis highlights significant Hurricane Ian damage on the Atlantic Coast appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
click orlando
River levels keep rising 1 week after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – A week after Hurricane Ian came ashore bringing record rainfall across Central Florida, flooding concerns continue along all river forecast points. The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney appears to have crested well above the previous flood of record at 12.7 feet and will begin a very slow decline this week.
villages-news.com
fox35orlando.com
Sanford neighborhoods still buried underwater following Ian's destruction in Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Imagine having a foot of water inside your home and having to row a half-mile every day, just to get to your car. It’s what people in one Central Florida neighborhood are doing multiple times a day. It’s the new reality for homeowners along Beacon Dr....
