KTVZ
The Big Playback 10/7 Pt. 1: Bend, Summit square off; Mtn. View vs. Redmond; Culver, Crook Co. fall short
Huge Central Oregon rivalry Friday night as No. 1 Summit hosts No. 2 Bend. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share...
Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff Sunday to mark National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Governor Kate Brown on Friday ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. "Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work that requires those who do it to leave...
Family dogs maul to death toddler and baby brother in Tennessee, sheriff says
Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after they were attacked by the family dogs in Tennessee, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says. Detectives responded to a home near Shelby Forest State Park, just north of Memphis, on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said via Twitter.
