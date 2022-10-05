ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Comments / 4

BIG COZY
3d ago

Everyone make your life better right now by receiving God in your life pray to God everyday for his help in life situations, read the holy bible everyday, believe in God more than you believe in anything else, Trust God more than you trust anyone else, praise God more than you praise anything else, love God more than you love anything else and remember with God help all good things are possible all you have to do is never give up also a great place for you to start in the holy Bible is (Psalms 1) and everyday after that read a chapter in Psalms till you finish all the chapters in Psalms then after that start on (Proverbs 1) then everyday after that read a chapter in Proverbs till you finish all the chapters in Proverbs and after that read every chapter of the Holy Bible until you finish it for it will change your life in the most amazing way

Reply
6
Related
iheart.com

LOCKDOWNS: Shooting ‘hoax’ reported in over a dozen SC counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of South Carolina students, teachers, and staff were sent into lockdown Wednesday as law enforcement responded to reports of school shootings in more than a dozen counties across the state. In the end, there were no confirmed shots fired or injuries, with many sheriffs across...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston therapist accused of stealing ADHD pills from student

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston school therapist is facing charges after she is accused of taking medication belonging to a student. Heather Ann Focone, 34, was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with one count of theft of a controlled substance. According to the Charleston Police Department, Focone reportedly stole Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) medication from […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
BEAUFORT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
City
Greenville, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
City
Beaufort, SC
Beaufort, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The shooting happened on Hunters Ridge Lane and the neighbor who spoke with News 2 says she’s not surprised because shootings happen in her neighborhood often. “I don’t even call the police anymore,” Margaret McLennan, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years, said, “because it’s so […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Violent Crime#Wyff News 4#Burke High School
WCBD Count on 2

Anti-Semitic flyers litter in Georgetown Co. neighborhoods, deputies investigating

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found in several neighborhoods. “It’s an unfortunate reminder that we are, as Jews, one of the largest targets of hate crimes everywhere around the world. Some countries maybe worse than others, but despite that we do feel welcome here but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
live5news.com

Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A childcare operation in Ladson is now under investigation after an infant child stopped breathing and died last week. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to Titi’s House of Care in Ladson on Sept. 28 to a report of a child who had stopped breathing.
LADSON, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton spared significant damage from Ian

Hurricane Ian caused some minor damage in Colleton County on Sept. 30th, as it made landfall and wreaked havoc near Myrtle Beach in coastal South Carolina. Ian landed near Georgetown at about 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 30th as a category one hurricane, bringing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Hoax prompts police response at Burke High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) said a hoax phone call prompted a heavy police response at Burke High School on Wednesday morning. Inspector Michael Gillooly with the Charleston Police Department said just before 10:00 a.m. that was a heavy police presence at Burke High after a call was received at another […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy