Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

McMaster requests law enforcement analysis after shooting hoaxes at SC schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s governor is asking law enforcement for analysis after a series of shooting hoaxes at schools across the state on Wednesday. Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) made the request in a letter published Friday, asking South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Cheif Mark Keel to work with local agencies and public school districts to look into their response.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Ga. murder suspects arrested in Anderson County, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two “dangerous” suspects accused of murdering a high school football star in Georgia are behind bars in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office said officials were able to track down a white mini cooper along Highway 76...
ANDERSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Upstate pastor charged with stealing from Greenville gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY — An Upstate pastor who once served as a volunteer police chaplain has been arrested on accusations that he stole from a Greenville County gun store. Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin is charged with one count of shoplifting value $2,000 or less, according to a warrant released by the State Law Enforcement Division on Oct. 7.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused in 2021 murder arrested in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide unit made an arrest in connection to a murder case from September of 2021. Deputies said on Jan. 11, 2022, 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson was arrested in connection to the death of Larry Green, who was shot on Sept. 29, 2021 at the Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road. Thompson was initially charged following the execution of the search warrant and booked for felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics-related charges.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Friday. According to deputies, 16-year-old Desiree Crew was last seen along Green Tree Road in Anderson. If anyone has information about her location, call the sheriff’s office or...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Debbie Collier’s death investigation brings in the FBI

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The FBI is joining the investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, the Athens woman who was reported missing by her husband and daughter last month and whose burned body was found less than 24 hours later in northeast Georgia. On Friday, the FBI...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing teen safe in Greenville Co.

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager who was reported missing on Friday night was found safe overnight. Deputies said the teenager was believed to have runaway on Abba Way at 9 p.m. in Taylors.
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating after reported shootout in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that were reported early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of Patton Ave. around 1:30 a.m. after someone reported the gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a car hit by at least...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City

FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents that have happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no...
FOREST CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police: Man trafficked crack cocaine near Laurens middle school

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a suspect was arrested for trafficking crack cocaine near a school. Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Jersey Street on Sept. 22 after gathering intelligence on an anonymous tip about drug activity at the location. The search...
LAURENS, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens. Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive. Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances. […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

