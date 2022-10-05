Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
FOX Carolina
McMaster requests law enforcement analysis after shooting hoaxes at SC schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s governor is asking law enforcement for analysis after a series of shooting hoaxes at schools across the state on Wednesday. Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) made the request in a letter published Friday, asking South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Cheif Mark Keel to work with local agencies and public school districts to look into their response.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigate toy gun found on school bus in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a senior resource officer at Whitlock Flexible Learning Center investigated a toy gun that was reportedly brought onto a school bus. The deputy said he was called into the Brookwood school director’s office after a bus driver...
FOX Carolina
Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
FOX Carolina
Ga. murder suspects arrested in Anderson County, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two “dangerous” suspects accused of murdering a high school football star in Georgia are behind bars in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office said officials were able to track down a white mini cooper along Highway 76...
The Post and Courier
Upstate pastor charged with stealing from Greenville gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY — An Upstate pastor who once served as a volunteer police chaplain has been arrested on accusations that he stole from a Greenville County gun store. Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin is charged with one count of shoplifting value $2,000 or less, according to a warrant released by the State Law Enforcement Division on Oct. 7.
FOX Carolina
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
FOX Carolina
Man accused in 2021 murder arrested in Greenville Co., deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide unit made an arrest in connection to a murder case from September of 2021. Deputies said on Jan. 11, 2022, 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson was arrested in connection to the death of Larry Green, who was shot on Sept. 29, 2021 at the Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road. Thompson was initially charged following the execution of the search warrant and booked for felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics-related charges.
Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Friday. According to deputies, 16-year-old Desiree Crew was last seen along Green Tree Road in Anderson. If anyone has information about her location, call the sheriff’s office or...
WYFF4.com
Man already in custody charged with murdering man at Greenville County motel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A man already in custody for weapons and drug charges is now charged with murdering a man in September 2021. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said that Larry Green was shot on Sept. 29, 2021, at the inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road. He died on Oct. 6, 2021, at a hospital.
FOX Carolina
Debbie Collier’s death investigation brings in the FBI
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The FBI is joining the investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, the Athens woman who was reported missing by her husband and daughter last month and whose burned body was found less than 24 hours later in northeast Georgia. On Friday, the FBI...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teen safe in Greenville Co.
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager who was reported missing on Friday night was found safe overnight. Deputies said the teenager was believed to have runaway on Abba Way at 9 p.m. in Taylors.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after reported shootout in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that were reported early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of Patton Ave. around 1:30 a.m. after someone reported the gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a car hit by at least...
FOX Carolina
Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
Burglary suspect on the loose in Anderson County
Anderson County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect, after they broke into the Cancun Mexican Restaurant Tuesday night.
FOX Carolina
‘Lowlife scum:’ Anderson Co. sheriff has strong words for person behind school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
FOX Carolina
Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City
FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three shooting incidents that have happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no...
FOX Carolina
Police: Man trafficked crack cocaine near Laurens middle school
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said a suspect was arrested for trafficking crack cocaine near a school. Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Jersey Street on Sept. 22 after gathering intelligence on an anonymous tip about drug activity at the location. The search...
Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens. Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive. Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances. […]
Deadly crash in Greenville Co.
South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a fatal crash near Greer Friday evening.
