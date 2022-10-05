ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

CPD: Hoax prompts police response at Burke High School

By Tim Renaud
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjeQM_0iN1TKm700

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) said a hoax phone call prompted a heavy police response at Burke High School on Wednesday morning.

Inspector Michael Gillooly with the Charleston Police Department said just before 10:00 a.m. that was a heavy police presence at Burke High after a call was received at another location within the city regarding the school. That call was reported to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

He noted the department believed the call to be a hoax. “Numerous officers are on scene and the school is locked down pursuant to normal procedure,” he said.

The Charleston Police Department later provided an update just after 10:00 a.m. saying the call was confirmed to be a hoax. They said there were no injured parties and that officers were clearing the scene.

“The incident previously communicated about at Burke High School has been confirmed to be a hoax. No injured parties were located after an exhaustive sweep of the school by law enforcement,” said Gillooly.

The Charleston County School District confirmed to News 2 that both Burke High School and nearby Simmons-Pinckney Middle School were both placed on lockdown due to what they called an “active threat on campus.”

A district spokesman said those lockdowns were lifted and that law enforcement was in the process of clearing classrooms.

“CPD officers responded immediately, arriving within minutes, and swept the school which had been placed on lockdown. Once again no suspects or injured parties were located. The school itself did not report this incident. Officers are now clearing the scene,” said Inspector Gillooly.

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Ladson childcare provider under investigation after child’s death

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A childcare operation in Ladson is now under investigation after an infant child stopped breathing and died last week. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, C&B Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded to Titi’s House of Care in Ladson on Sept. 28 to a report of a child who had stopped breathing.
LADSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston therapist arrested, accused of stealing pills from student

Charleston police officers arrested a therapist accused of stealing pills belonging to one of her student clients. Heather Ann Focone was charged Oct. 3 with one count of theft of a controlled substance. The 32-year-old Charleston resident was working part time at Compass Collegiate Academy for a third-party contractor. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Anti-Semitic flyers litter in Georgetown Co. neighborhoods, deputies investigating

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found in several neighborhoods. “It’s an unfortunate reminder that we are, as Jews, one of the largest targets of hate crimes everywhere around the world. Some countries maybe worse than others, but despite that we do feel welcome here but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
walterborolive.com

Man shot at family picnic, shooting suspect sought

A family gathering at a Walterboro house ended with a man being shot. Detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a house at about 2:30 p.m. on Little Elbow Drive in Walterboro on Oct. 1st to a reported shooting. An adult man was shot in the...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lawmakers: Those responsible for South Carolina ‘swatting’ calls will be prosecuted

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities across South Carolina are investigating fake phone calls that disrupted several schools in the state on Wednesday. State Reps. Wendell Gilliard and Marvin Pendarvis warned those guilty of making false calls to law enforcement of active shooters at high schools throughout the state – including one at Burke High School […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Missing child in Summerville has been located, police say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing 12 year old last seen Thursday evening. According to SPD, Nico Ortiz was last seen walking from Weatherstone toward Target. He was wearing gray sweatpants with a black and gray sweatshirt. Ortiz has brown hair...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hoax#Cpd#Burke High School
live5news.com

1 killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Royle Road near West Side Street in Berkeley County. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Employee dies at MUSC facility in Charleston

An employee died Sept. 30 at a Medical University of South Carolina Health facility in Charleston, but the name and cause have not been released by the university. The death was not directly related to Hurricane Ian, which hit near Charleston the same day, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. A Charleston...
live5news.com

Man dies weeks after crash on Glenn McConnell Pkwy., coroner says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died from injuries suffered in a September crash. Mathew Schwarz, a 26-year-old man from Charleston, died at MUSC on Sept. 30, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash happened on Glenn McConnell...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
thepeoplesentinel.com

Palmer Reyn Graves

John and Ashley Graves of Summerville, S.C. would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Palmer Reyn Graves. She arrived at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, S.C.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

25-year-old woman reported missing by CCSO

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Allanah Jenay Holmes, 25, has been reported missing. She was last seen near Piedmont and Alberta Avenues on Monday, October 3rd. Deputies say Allanah takes medication, and it is unknown if she has it with her. She reportedly had a faux loc hairstyle. No foul...
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

2 South Carolina Restaurants to Appear on Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible

Are you a fan of the Food Network like me? If so, then you may or may not have heard of the show Restaurant: Impossible. Talk about entertainment! The show stars Food Network superstar, Chef Robert Irvine, as he takes on restaurants around the country in need of some help. He fixes failing restaurants on the verge of closing and helps them revamp their menu, customer service, management, and more. Well, if you ever wanted to make an appearance on the show, now might be your time.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County to hold delinquent tax sale Oct. 24

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will hold its annual delinquent tax sale later this month. County leaders say all real property and mobile homes with delinquent taxes are subject to sale during the event which will take place October 24 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. inside the Azalea Ballroom at the Lowcountry […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy