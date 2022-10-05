Excuse my gushing Torrington, but I'm still in the honeymoon phase of moving my life into you, and I want to take a minute to tell you how much I appreciate my new home. Since my wife and I moved to T-town in February, we've been so impressed with the city's renaissance. Torrington's commitment to improving the culture is inspiring. Beautiful murals have been commissioned throughout the city, the arts thrive. A community radio station? New businesses have been announcing their arrival on social media every day.

TORRINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO