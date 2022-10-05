Read full article on original website
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
NewsTimes
Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding
ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
NewsTimes
Ron Luneau steps down as West Haven baseball coach
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ron Luneau is not done with coaching by a long shot. Despite stepping down as the head coach of the West Haven baseball team, Luneau plans to stay on as an assistant coach for West Haven football and hopes to also help out whomever gets hired as the new West Haven baseball coach.
NewsTimes
Meet Samson Aletan, Yale men's basketball's highest-rated recruit in program history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The highest-rated recruit in Yale men’s basketball history only started taking basketball seriously about five years ago. The summer before eighth grade, Samson Aletan’s father, Samuel, died of a heart attack. Samuel Aletan, a Nigerian immigrant, was Samson’s...
Eyewitness News
Hartford goes Bananas: popular baseball circus coming to Dunkin Donuts Park
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Savannah Bananas are taking their traveling baseball circus on the road to Dunkin Donuts Park to play the Hartford Yard Goats next Summer. “Banana ball” will arrive in Hartford on August 14th, the heart of next baseball season. This is the first time the...
zip06.com
Francis J. Wnek
Francis J. Wnek of North Branford died Sept. 28 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Joan Kulack Wnek. Frank was born July 30, 1939 in New Haven, son of the late Frank and Helen Kondrat Wnek. He worked for many years in the automotive industry, and he retired as an Inspector at Firelite in North Haven.
zip06.com
Thomas C. Luce
Thomas C. Luce, 76, of Florence, South Carolina, formerly of East Haven, passed away Oct. 2 in Florence. He was born Nov. 9, 1945 in Derby to Charles and Vivien (Crocker) Luce. Thomas is survived by his three loving children, Robert W. Luce (Anne-Marie) of N. Stonington, Sheryl Doebrick (George)...
zip06.com
Nobile A. Zambrano
Nobile A. Zambrano of Branford died Oct. 4 in East Haven. He was the beloved husband of Beverly Sayles Zambrano for 63 years. Nobile was born Dec. 10, 1935 in East Haven, son of the late Nobile and Concetta Cappella Zambrano. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and New Haven State Teachers College. He served four years in the U. S. Navy Reserves. He taught junior high school in East Haven and then went on to work in the private sector. He was part owner of Show-Pak, Inc. in New Haven before his retirement.
Eyewitness News
Multiple fights lead to early dismissal at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed students early Friday because of fights. School officials told Eyewitness News multiple fights led to a lockdown. The school then closed early for the day. No other details are available. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
zip06.com
Joseph R. Tulli
Joseph R. “Joe” Tulli, 80, passed away Sept. 26 after 52 years of North Branford residence. The eldest son of Italian immigrants, Edith Clare and Giuseppe Tulli, he was born in 1942, in New Haven before moving to West Haven in 1947. He attended Gateway Community College, and...
zip06.com
People in the News
• The following North Haven students were named to the University of Rhode Island Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester: Megan Arnold, Jillian Chiaramonte, Matt Dellavalle, Matt Labanara, Morgan Sullivan. • The following North Haven students were named to the Fairfield University Dean’s List for the spring 2022...
Parent accused of assaulting youth football coach with helmet in Connecticut
Police say the father swung a helmet with such force that the coach was knocked unconscious.
Amusing Planet
The Windham Frog Fight of 1754
Drive through the small town of Windham in Eastern Connecticut, United States, and you’ll wonder why the people here have a strange obsession with frogs. Many local businesses are named after frogs. You will see frogs in their logos, frogs graffiti painted on the walls and frog statues everywhere, including four large bronze pieces at the four corners of a bridge across the Willimantic River. Even the town’s official seal has a frog in it.
zip06.com
Joan Paul: An In at the Inn
Everybody has COVID stories. Joan Paul’s is about the Griswold Inn, owned by the Paul family. The Pauls and the Gris have weathered crises before. “There was the gas crisis in 2000s, then people couldn’t get here and the financial crisis, but there has never been anything like COVID,” Joan says.
zip06.com
Mystery Shrimp
I love Lucy Burdette (the pen name of Madison’s Roberta Isleib) mostly for her mystery series featuring Hayley and Miss Gloria, but also for her recipes! Follow her on Facebook and you’ll be offered lots of options on a regular basis. One of my favorites recently is mystery shrimp, which looks both easy and delicious. It’s roasted shrimp in a barbeque butter sauce. It requires just a few easy ingredients including paprika, shrimp, butter, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, lemon, bay leaf, and rosemary, plus bread for serving. Check it out, plus more about Lucy’s books, here: www.mysteryloverskitchen.com/.
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
Dennis House lands big-time interview at Ch. 8
Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t in New Britain for very long Wednesday — just long enough to participate in a forum at Central Connecticut State University on women’s reproductive rights. She hung around long enough, however, to grant a short one-on-one interview with WTNH-TV8 news anchor Dennis House.
CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President
The Director of Institutional Advancement claims she was the target of two separate “tirades” by President Toro during committee meetings. The post CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Torrington Will Shine When This Area of Downtown is Reinvented
Excuse my gushing Torrington, but I'm still in the honeymoon phase of moving my life into you, and I want to take a minute to tell you how much I appreciate my new home. Since my wife and I moved to T-town in February, we've been so impressed with the city's renaissance. Torrington's commitment to improving the culture is inspiring. Beautiful murals have been commissioned throughout the city, the arts thrive. A community radio station? New businesses have been announcing their arrival on social media every day.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Groton business gets extra $533M to build Virginia-class Navy submarines
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London County business has been awarded a $532.9 million contract to build Virginia-class submarines for the U.S. Navy, according to an announcement Tuesday evening from Rep. Joe Courtney (D-CT 02). In addition to the new contract, General Dynamics Electric Boat’s 2019 contract will brings the new cumulative value of […]
