NewsTimes
Ron Luneau steps down as West Haven baseball coach
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ron Luneau is not done with coaching by a long shot. Despite stepping down as the head coach of the West Haven baseball team, Luneau plans to stay on as an assistant coach for West Haven football and hopes to also help out whomever gets hired as the new West Haven baseball coach.
NewsTimes
Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding
ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
NewsTimes
Meet Samson Aletan, Yale men's basketball's highest-rated recruit in program history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The highest-rated recruit in Yale men’s basketball history only started taking basketball seriously about five years ago. The summer before eighth grade, Samson Aletan’s father, Samuel, died of a heart attack. Samuel Aletan, a Nigerian immigrant, was Samson’s...
zip06.com
Francis J. Wnek
Francis J. Wnek of North Branford died Sept. 28 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Joan Kulack Wnek. Frank was born July 30, 1939 in New Haven, son of the late Frank and Helen Kondrat Wnek. He worked for many years in the automotive industry, and he retired as an Inspector at Firelite in North Haven.
Register Citizen
Ridgefield mourns death of 15-year-old school athlete Nia Simpson, who 'touched innumerable lives'
RIDGEFIELD — The high school community is mourning Thursday’s death of a teenage athlete who, school leaders say embodied the school’s mission to “be kind.”. Fifteen-year-old Nia Simpson, a junior at Ridgefield High School, was an integral part of the school’s community, said Principal Jacob Greenwood in an email to students and families on Friday. School and town officials have not commented on the cause of death.
zip06.com
Thomas C. Luce
Thomas C. Luce, 76, of Florence, South Carolina, formerly of East Haven, passed away Oct. 2 in Florence. He was born Nov. 9, 1945 in Derby to Charles and Vivien (Crocker) Luce. Thomas is survived by his three loving children, Robert W. Luce (Anne-Marie) of N. Stonington, Sheryl Doebrick (George)...
zip06.com
Nobile A. Zambrano
Nobile A. Zambrano of Branford died Oct. 4 in East Haven. He was the beloved husband of Beverly Sayles Zambrano for 63 years. Nobile was born Dec. 10, 1935 in East Haven, son of the late Nobile and Concetta Cappella Zambrano. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and New Haven State Teachers College. He served four years in the U. S. Navy Reserves. He taught junior high school in East Haven and then went on to work in the private sector. He was part owner of Show-Pak, Inc. in New Haven before his retirement.
zip06.com
Joseph R. Tulli
Joseph R. “Joe” Tulli, 80, passed away Sept. 26 after 52 years of North Branford residence. The eldest son of Italian immigrants, Edith Clare and Giuseppe Tulli, he was born in 1942, in New Haven before moving to West Haven in 1947. He attended Gateway Community College, and...
Connecticut Teacher of the Year announced
Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023 is an instructor at Bristol Eastern High School. Science teacher Carolyn Kielma learned of the honor this morning during a surprise assembly at the school.
Eyewitness News
Multiple fights lead to early dismissal at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed students early Friday because of fights. School officials told Eyewitness News multiple fights led to a lockdown. The school then closed early for the day. No other details are available. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
zip06.com
People in the News
• The following North Haven students were named to the University of Rhode Island Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester: Megan Arnold, Jillian Chiaramonte, Matt Dellavalle, Matt Labanara, Morgan Sullivan. • The following North Haven students were named to the Fairfield University Dean’s List for the spring 2022...
Register Citizen
'Nuisance property' frustrates Trumbull officials
TRUMBULL — Considering it is unoccupied, 6 Cambridge Drive is a bad neighbor, according to Trumbull officials. Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's economic and community development director, said the 60,000-square foot property is one of three buildings on Cambridge, the others being 7 Cambridge and 12 Cambridge. Those properties, she said, have been assets to the town, each housing several businesses.
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
1 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Route 5 in East Windsor
Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash in on Route 5 in East Windsor Friday night.
zip06.com
Breakfast and Lunch
Many area restaurants continue to shift their hours, trying to figure out how to manage shifting demand, the high cost of supplies, and labor shortages. It sometimes can be hard to find a place that serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday. So I’m glad to report that What’s Cookin’, 78 Boston Post Road, Madison, remains open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re in a hurry, you can call ahead for faster service: 203-245-1771.
Connecticut man dies in Maine after being thrown from raft
THE FORKS, Maine — A man from Connecticut died Saturday after being thrown from a raft while paddling down the Dead River in the area of The Forks. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. while the man was on a raft operated by Magic Falls Rafting Company, according to a release Thursday from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
Register Citizen
Plan to relocate West Haven students during school construction hits snag
WEST HAVEN — School officials said the least obtrusive option for relocating Washington Elementary School students during the construction of a new building may be off the table. Ken Carney, chairman of the city’s Building Oversight Committee, told Board of Education members in August that the safest and most...
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
Bristol Press
Halloween in the Village returns, first time since pandemic
SOUTHINGTON – The Village of Plantsville Association and local Parks and Recreation Department are bringing back Halloween in the Village for the first time since the pandemic. Halloween in the Village is set to return to the center Plantsville Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The streets will...
