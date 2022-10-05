Read full article on original website
KYTV
Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning
HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
Empty the Shelters weekend at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding an Empty the Shelters initiative Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.
Teen dead after Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
933kwto.com
Arrest Made in Springfield Shots-Fired Call
Springfield Police have arrested a man during a shots fired call at a city park. Officers arrested Fiedell Williams on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County when they were called to Grant Beach Park around three Thursday morning. Williams and another man were seen running from the...
KYTV
Driver arrested after crashing into pole at busy Springfield intersection Thursday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver suspected of driving under the influence after striking a pole in Springfield. Officers responded to the crash Thursday night near Sunshine and Campbell. Investigators say another driver hit the bumper that fell off the crashed vehicle. Police say both drivers did not...
KYTV
Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo.
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas. Magers Management, the company building the shopping center, says it will be Republic’s largest mixed-use development. The district will be built near the Amazon warehouse and Convoy of Hope headquarters in the area of James River Freeway and State Highway MM. It will offer multi-family housing and townhomes in addition to local dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Branson hero dog saves dad during stroke
BRANSON, Mo. – A Branson couple were sleeping in bed when suddenly their dog began biting one of them. The dog was trying to warn them that something was wrong. On October 4, Tracy Leach was already asleep when her dog, Rocky, began biting her hand around 1:25 a.m. “I kept saying, you know, Rocky… […]
KYTV
Family of pedestrian killed in a crash in south Springfield says he was “trying to start a better life”
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified a pedestrian killed in a crash in Springfield on Tuesday. Ronnie Highbear, 35, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died in the single-vehicle crash. Officers responded to Republic Road and Fremont Avenue intersection around 7:30 a.m. Police say Highbear walked northbound across Republic Road...
KYTV
House of Hope in Branson, Mo., to begin construction, facility upgrades after special use permit approval Tuesday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Planning Commission approved a special use permit for Branson’s House of Hope warming center Tuesday. The decision determined whether or not House of Hope would be able to open and operate as a warming center again this winter. After the approval, House of...
KTTS
One Shot At Home On South Nettleton
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting at a home in the 700-block of South Nettleton. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday. KY3 says one person was shot in the back, leaving the victim with non life-threatening injuries. The shooter left the scene on a red bicycle.
‘It feels like the loss of an icon’: neighbors react after historic Springfield home is torn down
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University Heights is known as one of several historic neighborhoods in town. “The University Heights area was the next iteration of the Phelps Grove Park area,” said local historian John Sellars of the History Museum on the Square. “A very pastoral beautiful area with nice big houses. National Street was a little […]
KTTS
Charges Filed After Drive-By Shooting
(KTTS News) — A man is charged with a drive-by shooting at Glenstone and Division in Springfield. KY3 says it happened on September 26. Greene County Prosecutors say Michael Lewis from Springfield shot another driver, grazing the victim in the back of the head. The victim only knew Lewis...
KRMS Radio
Annual PawPaw Winner Finds Prize Winning Fruit In Pulaski County
Bennett Spring State Park’s 4th annual pawpaw contest came to an end with Samuel Angst bringing in the largest pawpaw. Angst found the fruit in Pulaski County. For his efforts, Angst received a fly rod and case, camp cooker, digital scale and a water filtration bottle. Missouri’s attraction to...
KTLO
UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists
Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
KTTS
Win Tickets to RK Shows Springfield Gun Show
KTTS is excited to give YOU a chance to win tickets to the RK Shows Springfield Gun Show!. The RK Shows Springfield Gun Show is happening at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on October 15th & October 16th. Listen mornings all week with Nancy & Rick for your chance to win...
KTTS
Win Tickets to the 2022 Crappie Expo
KTTS wants to send YOU to the BIGGEST and BEST crappie event in the country. Register below for a chance to win passes to the 2022 Crappie Expo at the Branson Convention Center going on October 20th – 22nd. It’s a fish-lovers dream with over 100 crappie-related companies coming...
KYTV
2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video
Rural Missouri schools with placed post-secondary advisers report increase in college enrollment rates. Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo. KY3's Kaitlyn Schumacher reports. Driver arrested after crashing into...
sgfcitizen.org
In unusual move, City Utilities will pay for Buc-ee’s to bore under I-44
In a move that deviates from the norm with new development projects, Springfield City Utilities footed the bill for part of the cost of running utilities to a mega gas station and convenience store. City Utilities Chief Economic Development Officer Dean Thompson explained the move to pay for a dig...
