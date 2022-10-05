ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, MO

KYTV

Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning

HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
HARTVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Teen dead after Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Seymour, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Seymour, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
933kwto.com

Arrest Made in Springfield Shots-Fired Call

Springfield Police have arrested a man during a shots fired call at a city park. Officers arrested Fiedell Williams on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County when they were called to Grant Beach Park around three Thursday morning. Williams and another man were seen running from the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Developers break ground on new Iron Grain District in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Developers broke ground on the new Iron Grain District in Republic. The $65 million project will include major retail and residential areas. Magers Management, the company building the shopping center, says it will be Republic’s largest mixed-use development. The district will be built near the Amazon warehouse and Convoy of Hope headquarters in the area of James River Freeway and State Highway MM. It will offer multi-family housing and townhomes in addition to local dining, shopping, and entertainment.
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Branson hero dog saves dad during stroke

BRANSON, Mo. – A Branson couple were sleeping in bed when suddenly their dog began biting one of them. The dog was trying to warn them that something was wrong. On October 4, Tracy Leach was already asleep when her dog, Rocky, began biting her hand around 1:25 a.m. “I kept saying, you know, Rocky… […]
BRANSON, MO
KTTS

One Shot At Home On South Nettleton

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting at a home in the 700-block of South Nettleton. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday. KY3 says one person was shot in the back, leaving the victim with non life-threatening injuries. The shooter left the scene on a red bicycle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Charges Filed After Drive-By Shooting

(KTTS News) — A man is charged with a drive-by shooting at Glenstone and Division in Springfield. KY3 says it happened on September 26. Greene County Prosecutors say Michael Lewis from Springfield shot another driver, grazing the victim in the back of the head. The victim only knew Lewis...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Annual PawPaw Winner Finds Prize Winning Fruit In Pulaski County

Bennett Spring State Park’s 4th annual pawpaw contest came to an end with Samuel Angst bringing in the largest pawpaw. Angst found the fruit in Pulaski County. For his efforts, Angst received a fly rod and case, camp cooker, digital scale and a water filtration bottle. Missouri’s attraction to...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KTLO

UPDATE: Additional counties added to burn ban lists

Marion County is the latest to be added to the growing list of areas where burn bans have been issued. Earlier Wednesday, the cities of Gassville, Briarcliff, and Mountain Home along with Newton County issued burn bans. They join the city of Salesville, along with Fulton, Izard, Stone, Searcy, and Newton counties where bans were already issued early this week. Outdoor burning in these areas are prohibited until a substantial amount of rain has been received.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTTS

Win Tickets to RK Shows Springfield Gun Show

KTTS is excited to give YOU a chance to win tickets to the RK Shows Springfield Gun Show!. The RK Shows Springfield Gun Show is happening at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on October 15th & October 16th. Listen mornings all week with Nancy & Rick for your chance to win...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Win Tickets to the 2022 Crappie Expo

KTTS wants to send YOU to the BIGGEST and BEST crappie event in the country. Register below for a chance to win passes to the 2022 Crappie Expo at the Branson Convention Center going on October 20th – 22nd. It’s a fish-lovers dream with over 100 crappie-related companies coming...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

2 arrested in Warsaw, Mo., facing federal charges for threatening Tik Tok video

Rural Missouri schools with placed post-secondary advisers report increase in college enrollment rates. Rural Missouri schools with placed post secondary advisers seeing increase in college enrollment rates. Thousands are expected to attend Apple Butter Makin’ Days in Mount Vernon, Mo. KY3's Kaitlyn Schumacher reports. Driver arrested after crashing into...
WARSAW, MO

