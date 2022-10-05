Police looking for Virginia game room armed robbery suspect
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man connected to the armed robbery of Eagle Game Room.
The suspect reportedly entered the business on Sept. 29, where he flashed a gun, and ended up making off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
Photos from the scene show the man wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and sneakers. He is seen pointing a handgun in different directions.
The Eagle Game Room is located at 2500 West Main Street. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Jimmy Nystrom at 540-942- 6798.
