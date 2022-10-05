Read full article on original website
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Update On Why Paul Wight Has Not Regularly Traveled With AEW
AEW has acquired a number of big names over the last three years and one of those includes "The Big Show" Paul Wight. A former WWE world champion, Wight joined AEW in February 2021, signing on to join the commentary team for "AEW Dark: Elevation." While he's only competed in four matches for the All Elite brand, Wight's absence from the commentary booth on Monday nights has been noticeable. While speaking to Robbie Fox of "My Mom's Basement," AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Wight has not been traveling because he is hurt. Wight's status came up as Khan discussed the possibility of seeing more intellectual properties arrive in AEW, such as Captain Insano.
PWMania
WWE Tough Enough 2015 Winner Sara Lee Passes Away at the Age of 30
We are deeply saddened to share the news that Sara Lee, who was only 30 years old, has passed away, according to a Facebook post by her mother. WWE fans may remember her as the competitor who triumphed at the end of the 2015-2016 season of WWE Tough Enough. Here...
ComicBook
Watch WWE's Sami Zayn Make Roman Reigns Break Character on SmackDown
WWE's season premiere for Friday Night SmackDown featured a bevy of surprises, including big debuts, welcome returns, and more Bray Wyatt teases, but one of its best moments actually happened towards the beginning of the show. After Triple H introduced the show (and revealed a new QR code), it was time for The Bloodline to take the ring for Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's face-to-face meeting. They had a war of words and things were moving along fine, but then Sami Zayn got on the mic. Zayn's promo had Paul laughing as expected, but it had Reigns breaking character and trying not to laugh as well, and you can watch it all unfold in the video below.
wrestlingrumors.net
Important Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status
That would be a big one. Injuries can change everything about a wrestler’s career in a hurry, often derailing all plans for them. Those injuries can come out of nowhere and happen with no warning, which was the case earlier this year with one of the top stars in all of WWE. Now we have some good news about her status and things might be going a bit better than they seemed.
PWMania
Jimmy Smith Reveals What Happened Backstage During His Last WWE RAW
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy Smith will no longer be working for WWE as a result of the company’s commentary shakeup. During the course of his Unlocking the Cage show, Smith provided additional information regarding his departure. “I have never gotten used to articles about myself or anything like...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Does Not Think Top WWE Heel Gets Enough Credit
An effective finisher is one of the easiest ways a WWE star can get over, but it isn't always enough. During a stream on her YouTube channel, the self-proclaimed Baddest Woman on the Planet and number one contender for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey, named one WWE performer she doesn't think gets sufficient recognition for what he does in the ring.
wrestlingrumors.net
New Stable Set To Debut On SmackDown
Moving on up. NXT is a rare breed in wrestling in that it is both its own thing as well as the WWE’s official developmental territory. Therefore the main goal of its stars is to be promoted to the main roster one day. It can be a career game changer for someone to be called up and now a group of several wrestlers could be getting the same kind of attention all at once.
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night
Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
PWMania
AEW Stars Julia Hart and Lee Johnson Engaged to Be Married
On this week’s episode of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, AEW’s Julia Hart was a guest and answered some questions. Here are some highlights:. It was Julia Hart’s idea to join The House of Black:. “I told Jerry Lynn, ‘What do you think if I joined...
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On Saraya's In-Ring Future
If it wasn't already clear based on the latest episode of "Dynamite," it looks like AEW's latest signing is well on her way to getting back in the ring. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Saraya has been medically cleared to compete. This news comes after weeks of speculation as to whether or not the formerly-retired wrestler would be able to get physical in AEW, or if she might serve instead in some kind of general manager role.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired
For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE SmackDown News Regarding Matt Riddle
Ahead of WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules on Saturday, "SmackDown" will be held tonight in Worchester, MA. Headlined by a Clash At The Castle rematch between Sheamus and GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship a day before their Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match, "SmackDown" is set to feature a few surprises.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Nigel McGuinness' WWE Status
Following WWE's commentary team reshuffle yesterday, a major update on the status of Nigel McGuinness' deal with the promotion has been revealed. According to PWInsider, McGuinness was let go by the company earlier this week. The 46-year-old, who joined WWE as a commentator in 2016, called the in-ring action for the "NXT" and "NXT UK" brands, later commentating on "WWE Main Event" and "205 Live" during his tenure.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star On Triple H Screwing Up By Letting Him Know He Was Going To Be Fired
WWE has been going through big changes in recent months and the company announces yesterday that Raw, SmackDown and NXT will all be getting new commentary teams over the next week. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves will be calling the action on Monday Night Raw which means Jimmy Smith is...
The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN SHOW In Philadelphia Sells Out, WWE Executives' Reaction To The Events
The Undertaker, Mark Calaway, will be hosting another 1 deadMAN SHOW on the night before WWE Extreme Rules, Friday, October 7, 2022, from the theater of Living Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fightful has learned at the show in Philadelphia is sold out and Sean Ross Sapp reported on Twitter that...
ComicBook
Cathy Kelley Returning to WWE, Monday Night Raw Lead Announcer Leaving
World Wrestling Entertainment's broadcast team is undergoing significant changes. It was announced earlier today that former WWE Intercontinental Champion and NXT color commentary Wade Barrett will be moving to SmackDown to call the action alongside Michael Cole. Barrett is likely a temporary replacement for regular blue brand color man Pat McAfee, who is currently on a leave of absence as he works ESPN's College Gameday. Over on Monday Night Raw, former backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick will be paired with Corey Graves at the announce table. Down at the WWE Performance Center in Florida, Vic Joseph will now be joined by Booker T for NXT commentary.
