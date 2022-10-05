Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
WWE Rejected Ronda Rousey’s Pitch For Extreme Rules Because It Was Similar To AEW’s Booking
Ronda Rousey is possibly the most well-known name to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. Her stock continues to rise even now, but even she was denied by WWE recently. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, she has been embroiled in...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Update On Why Paul Wight Has Not Regularly Traveled With AEW
AEW has acquired a number of big names over the last three years and one of those includes "The Big Show" Paul Wight. A former WWE world champion, Wight joined AEW in February 2021, signing on to join the commentary team for "AEW Dark: Elevation." While he's only competed in four matches for the All Elite brand, Wight's absence from the commentary booth on Monday nights has been noticeable. While speaking to Robbie Fox of "My Mom's Basement," AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Wight has not been traveling because he is hurt. Wight's status came up as Khan discussed the possibility of seeing more intellectual properties arrive in AEW, such as Captain Insano.
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya
Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
PWMania
WWE Tough Enough 2015 Winner Sara Lee Passes Away at the Age of 30
We are deeply saddened to share the news that Sara Lee, who was only 30 years old, has passed away, according to a Facebook post by her mother. WWE fans may remember her as the competitor who triumphed at the end of the 2015-2016 season of WWE Tough Enough. Here...
stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
wrestlingrumors.net
New Stable Set To Debut On SmackDown
Moving on up. NXT is a rare breed in wrestling in that it is both its own thing as well as the WWE’s official developmental territory. Therefore the main goal of its stars is to be promoted to the main roster one day. It can be a career game changer for someone to be called up and now a group of several wrestlers could be getting the same kind of attention all at once.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Got On JTG’s Case Before WWE Fired Him
JTG used to team up with Shad Gaspard during their time as Cryme Tyme in WWE during the late 2000s. The two would eventually split up and go their separate ways in the company. Cryme Tyme was a fairly popular team during their time in WWE. Despite competing in several...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Does Not Think Top WWE Heel Gets Enough Credit
An effective finisher is one of the easiest ways a WWE star can get over, but it isn't always enough. During a stream on her YouTube channel, the self-proclaimed Baddest Woman on the Planet and number one contender for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey, named one WWE performer she doesn't think gets sufficient recognition for what he does in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Julia Hart Engaged To Member Of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family
The Nightmare Factory isn't just making wrestlers, it's apparently making matches of a different sort. House of Black's Julia Hart was on the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, and had to correct one of the hosts for referring to Lee Johnson as her "boyfriend" during the interview. "I should correct you, we are engaged," Hart said to the joy of everyone on the show.
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night
Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
Longtime WWE Broadcaster Announces He's Officially Leaving
A longtime WWE broadcaster is officially calling it quits. Jimmy Smith, who's the host of WWE Monday Night Raw, confirmed that his time with the organization is up. "Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing," Smith tweeted.
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On Saraya's In-Ring Future
If it wasn't already clear based on the latest episode of "Dynamite," it looks like AEW's latest signing is well on her way to getting back in the ring. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Saraya has been medically cleared to compete. This news comes after weeks of speculation as to whether or not the formerly-retired wrestler would be able to get physical in AEW, or if she might serve instead in some kind of general manager role.
PWMania
AEW Stars Julia Hart and Lee Johnson Engaged to Be Married
On this week’s episode of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, AEW’s Julia Hart was a guest and answered some questions. Here are some highlights:. It was Julia Hart’s idea to join The House of Black:. “I told Jerry Lynn, ‘What do you think if I joined...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Pays Tribute To WWE HOFer On What Would Have Been 87th Birthday
On this day 87 years ago, Bruno Sammartino was born, a man who would go on to have one of the most legendary careers in professional wrestling history, setting impressive records that may never be shattered. Sammartino, who helped sell out Madison Square Garden for WWE many times, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 by Larry Zbyszko, a man with whom Sammartino once had a massive rivalry in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Sports World Reacts To Major WWE Announcing News
Earlier Thursday afternoon, a WWE announcer revealed that he's no longer part of the company. Jimmy Smith, the voice of Monday Night RAW, revealed that his time with the company has come to an end. "Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done," he said.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star On Triple H Screwing Up By Letting Him Know He Was Going To Be Fired
WWE has been going through big changes in recent months and the company announces yesterday that Raw, SmackDown and NXT will all be getting new commentary teams over the next week. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves will be calling the action on Monday Night Raw which means Jimmy Smith is...
PWMania
Backstage News on Saraya’s AEW In-Ring Status, Cleared For In-Ring Competition
AEW Ringside Physician Michael J. Sampson reportedly cleared Saraya for in-ring competition. Saraya was clearly cleared for physical action after she got into it with Britt Baker and Rebel on this week’s AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary episode. Saraya has not wrestled since suffering a neck injury at a non-televised...
PWMania
WWE Comment on Sara Lee’s Passing, Several Wrestlers Donate to Lee’s GoFundMe
Former WWE NXT Superstar Bull Dempsey (Bull James) has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 30. According to Lee’s mother’s original Facebook post and Dempsey’s GoFundMe description, Lee died suddenly and...
