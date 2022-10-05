ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

whby.com

Man convicted in Green Bay stabbing death

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man involved in a fatal stabbing reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Joseph Olvera is convicted in Brown County Court on a reduced charge of First Degree Reckless Homicide after initially being charged with Intentional Homicide. Olvera stabbed a man to death...
GREEN BAY, WI
wxpr.org

Central Wisconsin man sentenced for buying guns for a meth dealer

A central Wisconsin man will go to federal prison for buying guns for a drug dealer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Wisconsin says 31 year old Kyle Richie of Schofield received a two year sentence from a federal judge, to be followed by three years supervised release. Richie...
SCHOFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh man gets prison time for meth distribution scheme, got packages from Arizona

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man involved in a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice released information about a man from Oshkosh who was sentenced to federal prison. 39-year-old Cory Freyermuth was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in trafficking drugs and money laundering.
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Victims in Little Suamico double homicide identified

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. — The couple shot to death in Little Suamico on Sunday had recently married. Family members have started an online fundraiser in memory of Paul and Lori Brennan. The post claims the Brennans were shot in their yard just two months after getting married. A 27-year-old...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
nbc15.com

Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor is asking for more time to complete an evaluation for a woman charged with a gruesome murder in Green Bay. On Oct. 3, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court for a status hearing. A doctor’s report on Schabusiness had not been completed and the doctor asked for more time. The court gave approval and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 1.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday afternoon, Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban named the suspect in the double murder in Little Suamico earlier this week. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found outside a house on the 1200-block of Melissa Blvd. on Sunday.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
whby.com

Man who killed ex-girlfriend and her mother wants out of a mental institution

GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man who killed his ex-girlfriend and her mother wants to be released from a mental institution. Jacob Cayer files for conditional release just two years after he was found to be “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect” on two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in Brown County Court.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds

LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Son charged with stealing from mother with Alzheimer’s disease

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is accused of stealing at least $18,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease, and spending it on a dating website, a pickup truck and other possessions. A criminal complaint against William Dargan, 53, says he had power of...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

13 students, 1 adult injured in Wisconsin school bus crash

NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) - An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New London when it was rear-ended by the van about 8:30 a.m.There were 36 people on the school bus, including the driver, three staff members and 32 students.According to authorities, the driver of the van and the 13 students sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash is under investigation.
NEW LONDON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kimberly teacher charged with Winneconne child enticement

KIMBERLY, WI
KIMBERLY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week

MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
MAUSTON, WI

