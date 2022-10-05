Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Sentencing in federal car fraud scheme delayed, attorney to stay on case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A high-profile attorney representing a man convicted in a federal car sales fraud scheme will stay on the case after filing a motion to withdraw Thursday. John Solberg appeared in federal court in Green Bay Friday for a hearing. Solberg and Attorney Mark Richards asked...
whby.com
Man convicted in Green Bay stabbing death
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man involved in a fatal stabbing reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Joseph Olvera is convicted in Brown County Court on a reduced charge of First Degree Reckless Homicide after initially being charged with Intentional Homicide. Olvera stabbed a man to death...
wxpr.org
Central Wisconsin man sentenced for buying guns for a meth dealer
A central Wisconsin man will go to federal prison for buying guns for a drug dealer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Wisconsin says 31 year old Kyle Richie of Schofield received a two year sentence from a federal judge, to be followed by three years supervised release. Richie...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man gets prison time for meth distribution scheme, got packages from Arizona
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man involved in a multi-state scheme to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice released information about a man from Oshkosh who was sentenced to federal prison. 39-year-old Cory Freyermuth was sentenced to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in trafficking drugs and money laundering.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
whby.com
Victims in Little Suamico double homicide identified
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. — The couple shot to death in Little Suamico on Sunday had recently married. Family members have started an online fundraiser in memory of Paul and Lori Brennan. The post claims the Brennans were shot in their yard just two months after getting married. A 27-year-old...
nbc15.com
Doctor asks for more time to prepare report in gruesome Green Bay murder case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor is asking for more time to complete an evaluation for a woman charged with a gruesome murder in Green Bay. On Oct. 3, Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court for a status hearing. A doctor’s report on Schabusiness had not been completed and the doctor asked for more time. The court gave approval and scheduled a hearing on the matter for Nov. 1.
WBAY Green Bay
David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday afternoon, Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban named the suspect in the double murder in Little Suamico earlier this week. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found outside a house on the 1200-block of Melissa Blvd. on Sunday.
whby.com
Man who killed ex-girlfriend and her mother wants out of a mental institution
GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man who killed his ex-girlfriend and her mother wants to be released from a mental institution. Jacob Cayer files for conditional release just two years after he was found to be “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect” on two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in Brown County Court.
WBAY Green Bay
Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds
From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
WBAY Green Bay
Son charged with stealing from mother with Alzheimer’s disease
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is accused of stealing at least $18,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease, and spending it on a dating website, a pickup truck and other possessions. A criminal complaint against William Dargan, 53, says he had power of...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin teen charged after leading police on two different chases, reached 90+ mph
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from De Pere sped away from officers on two separate occasions after she was ‘suspiciously driving around neighborhoods’ in Wrightstown. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, officers attempted to stop her vehicle near Wrightstown High School, when she sped away at...
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchats to former students, charged with child enticement
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kimberly teacher has been charged in a child enticement case in Winnebago County. Prosecutors say Brian S. Brown, 24, of Appleton sent inappropriate pictures and messages via Snapchat to three of his former students at Winneconne High School. The criminal complaint alleges Brown added...
Three Wisconsin lottery tickets worth $1 million or more sold in the span of a week
WISCONSIN, USA — The odds of winning a $1 million in the lottery are pretty slim. But apparently, those odds are a little bit better if you're buying tickets in Wisconsin. In the span of one week, from Sept. 27 through Oct. 4, three winning lottery tickets of $1 million or more were sold in cities around the state.
Drug investigation led to arrest of one person in Kaukauna
According to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) led an investigation in the area.
13 students, 1 adult injured in Wisconsin school bus crash
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) - An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New London when it was rear-ended by the van about 8:30 a.m.There were 36 people on the school bus, including the driver, three staff members and 32 students.According to authorities, the driver of the van and the 13 students sustained injuries that weren't life threatening. Police said alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.The crash is under investigation.
One killed in crash near Appleton and Villard
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed one person died in a car crash Wednesday night.
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher charged with Winneconne child enticement
Parts for aircraft carriers, submarines made in northeast Wisconsin
There's a sense of mission at Fox Valley Metal-Tech in Ashwaubenon, a company where the work includes defense manufacturing.
Three winning lottery tickets for over $1 million sold in one week
MADISON (WKBT) — Three winning tickets of over $1 million were sold in just one week, according to the Wisconsin Lottery. The ripple of big wins started on September 27 when a winning $1,000,000 Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip in Waukesha. A few days later on October 1, a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold from the 611 Gateway Ave Kwik Trip in Mauston. The hot streak continued on October 4 when a winning $2,000,000 ticket from the Tremendous Two Million scratch game was claimed after being sold by a Kwik Trip in Grand Chute.
