3 people killed as man goes on Louisiana shooting spree, before taking his own life

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A shooting spree across Lafayette and Lafayette Parish Tuesday has left four people dead, including the suspected gunman.

The man, who police say, is responsible for it all took his own life.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Matthew Benoit, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti have all confirmed with News 10 some detailed information, including a timeline of events.

According to Lafayette Police, the first shooting happened just after 10 a.m. on Tournoir Street where a man was shot to death.

Family members have identified the deceased as Ross Chiasson.

The second shooting, according to Duson police, happened just after 5 p.m. and claimed the life of a local woman.

It happened in the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road, according to Judice.

The victim, so far, has not been identified.

And then just after 6 p.m. Lafayette Police responded to their second fatal shooting in the 100 block of Clara Street where they found an unidentified woman dead.

As that investigation was ongoing, Benoit said Lafayette Police located the suspected gunman who had taken his own life.