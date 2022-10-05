ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

3 people killed as man goes on Louisiana shooting spree, before taking his own life

By Dionne Johnson
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ug2d_0iN1QCXG00

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A shooting spree across Lafayette and Lafayette Parish Tuesday has left four people dead, including the suspected gunman.

The man, who police say, is responsible for it all took his own life.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Matthew Benoit, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti have all confirmed with News 10 some detailed information, including a timeline of events.

According to Lafayette Police, the first shooting happened just after 10 a.m. on Tournoir Street where a man was shot to death.

Family members have identified the deceased as Ross Chiasson.

The second shooting, according to Duson police, happened just after 5 p.m. and claimed the life of a local woman.

It happened in the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road, according to Judice.

The victim, so far, has not been identified.

And then just after 6 p.m. Lafayette Police responded to their second fatal shooting in the 100 block of Clara Street where they found an unidentified woman dead.

As that investigation was ongoing, Benoit said Lafayette Police located the suspected gunman who had taken his own life.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Louisiana#Violent Crime#Lafayette Police#Judice
brproud.com

Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
PIERRE PART, LA
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Community in shock after Lafayette murder-suicide shooting spree leaves four dead: ‘My baby, come back’

Families in neighborhoods across Lafayette Parish were rocked after a Lafayette man killed three people and then himself in a spree across Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. Dozens of neighbors, family members, friends and coworkers gathered Tuesday night at the home of Kawanna Felix, the estranged wife of shooter Andres Jamall Felix. The 43-year-old was Felix’s third and final victim before he shot himself at a relative’s home in the 200 block of Sheila Drive in Lafayette around 6:30 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy