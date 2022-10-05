ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Raiders add former Chiefs player heading into MNF showdown

The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed a former Chiefs player right before heading into the two teams’ Monday Night Football matchup. From 2014 to 2017, Albert Wilson was a receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished his career s a Chief with 1,500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in four years. Wilsons’ best year as a pro was in 2017 with the Chiefs, when he finished with 554 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment

Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his […] The post Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle

Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts

The Denver Broncos’ slow start to the 2022 NFL season hit a new low with their 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett couldn’t do anything to get Denver’s offense going, and despite their defense’s best efforts, four field goals from the Colts ended up being enough […] The post The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
msn.com

NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season

It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly lambasted by LSU football fans after insane decision to go for it on 4th and 16 vs. Tennessee

With LSU football trailing 20-7 against Tennessee and 28 seconds remaining in the first-half, head coach Brian Kelly made a puzzling decision. He decided to fade the punt and go for it on 4th and 16 at mid-field. Kelly’s 4th and long strategy did not work out and Tennessee found themselves with good field position […] The post Brian Kelly lambasted by LSU football fans after insane decision to go for it on 4th and 16 vs. Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU’s blowout loss to Tennessee

After opening up the season with an arduous loss to Florida State, the LSU Tigers turned the tide on their campaign with four straight wins. However, they took two steps back on Saturday with a lowly 40-13 defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels did have a bit of success in throwing the […] The post Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU’s blowout loss to Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson, Ravens get massive injury update on All-Pro Ronnie Stanley

The Baltimore Ravens are getting back left tackle Ronnie Stanley in time for Week 5’s showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. “The Ravens will welcome All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back tomorrow, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After being held out the last few weeks, Stanley will play for the first time since last season’s opener and only the second time since fracturing his ankle almost two years ago.”
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

TJ Watt undergoes new surgery that is bad news for injury return with Steelers

TJ Watt’s return to the Pittsburgh Steelers will be delayed for quite a bit after he underwent a crucial surgery recently. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year suffered a pectoral injury in their 2022 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. His recovery timeline is six weeks, which should put him on track to feature […] The post TJ Watt undergoes new surgery that is bad news for injury return with Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
