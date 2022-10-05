Read full article on original website
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
dailyhodl.com
Venture Capitalist Katie Haun Says Crypto Trajectory Differs From Past Cycles – Here’s Her Outlook
Venture capitalist Katie Haun says that the current crypto bear market is the first of its kind since the inception of digital assets over a decade ago. In a new interview, the CEO and founder of the web3-focused Haun Ventures says that unlike in previous cycles, the current crypto downturn coincides with a global economic turmoil.
Motley Fool
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
cryptoslate.com
US Treasury Department requiring US citizens to get a license for withdrawing assets from Tornado Cash
The U.S. Department of the Treasury wants people who had pending transactions before the Tornado Cash sanctions went into place to apply for a license to process the withdrawal of their assets. In an FAQ response on Sept. 13, the Treasury said the policy applies to transactions initiated before the...
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
morningbrew.com
‘Crypto winter’ could be an opportunity for growth
It’s a “crypto winter”—the sector’s Game of Thrones-inspired term for a sustained price crunch—but optimists feel like the Ice Age squirrel: They see a very promising acorn under the ice. This optimism comes from the hope that the technology underlying cryptocurrency (the blockchain) and...
kitco.com
Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal
With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Be Trading at Generational Bottom Amid Once-in-a-Lifetime Correction, According to Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Cred says that Bitcoin’s (BTC) price may have hit bottom at around $20,000 in a market correction driven by unprecedented factors. In a new Youtube market analysis, Cred says BTC’s trading price may not drop lower but if it does, he says in the long term it will not matter.
There's good reason to think that the 2-day surge in stocks this week wasn't just another bear market rally, according to Fundstrat
There's good reason to think the two-day surge in stocks this week wasn't another bear market rally, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. The firm highlighted a "100% bid" day in the Nasdaq, a 10% decline in JOLTS, and stability in high-yield spreads. "The promising aspect is the job openings are...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Announces Soon-To-Be-Released Documentary About Crypto Exchange Giant
A new documentary about crypto exchange Coinbase and the digital assets industry will be released on popular video streaming platforms on Friday. Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong says that over the last three years, the company has been working with 10-time Emmy award-winning director Greg Kohs for the new film entitled COIN.
'Big Short' investor Danny Moses blasts the Fed for pumping up asset prices - and predicts markets won't bottom until meme stocks plunge
Danny Moses blasted the Fed for inflating asset prices for years and encouraging risktaking. The 'Big Short' investor predicted the stock market wouldn't bottom until meme stocks plummet. Moses also called out auditors and passive funds, and trumpeted gold's outlook. "The Big Short" investor Danny Moses has accused the Federal...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Analyst Says Cardano Will Impress Institutional Investors, ‘Really, Really Positive’
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has revealed that they believe Cardano ($ADA) and Algorand ($ALGO) are two smart contract platforms to keep an eye on in the future, suggesting the price of these assets could explode if they impress institutional investors. The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau, Guy, said in a...
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says One Crypto Asset Could Surge in October, With Entire Altcoin Market Loaded Like a Spring
A leading crypto analyst says traders are staring down the barrel of a loaded altcoin market, ready to blow. Crypto trader Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers that the altcoin markets, crypto markets excluding Bitcoin (BTC), are preparing to explode. “The altcoin market cap chart is coiled for something...
dailyhodl.com
$4,500,000,000,000 Asset Management Giant Fidelity Begins Sales for New Ethereum (ETH) Index Fund
One of the largest financial services giants in the world has begun offering exposure to Ethereum through a new ETH index fund. According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity, a firm with over $4.5 trillion in assets under management, is launching to start an index fund centered around the second-largest crypto asset by market cap.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Trades Flat for a Second Consecutive Day, but Outpaces Traditional Markets
Bitcoin traded slightly higher on Thursday and most cryptocurrencies spent much of the day in positive territory. The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based market index that measures the performance of a basket of cryptocurrencies, rose by 0.32%. The top gaining crypto assets on the day were sushi (SUSHI), up...
coingeek.com
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: Osmin Callis talks BSV culture and venture capitalism
Kurt Wuckert Jr. talked to Osmin Callis on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream this week. The two discussed Bitcoin SV, nChain, BSV culture, and venture capitalism in the ecosystem. Osmin Callis’ Bitcoin story. Osmin Callis has been involved with some of the biggest brands and companies in the ‘big block’...
