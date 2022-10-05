LinkedInsights: Sam Lovison

In our new COB #LinkedInSights series, we introduce real City employees to provide a snapshot of who they are, what they do, and why they serve the City of Boston — so you can read, learn, connect, and grow your network one impactful public servant at a time.

Building a thoughtful and actionable professional network on LinkedIn can seem daunting. Who should you connect with and why? And how do you build a connection with the person behind the profile?

In this month’s edition of COB #LinkedInSights, we sit down with Sam Lovison, the Deputy Commissioner of the Property Management Department. Sam has experience in various roles at City Hall and has served our City since 2016.

⭕ What do you like to be called?

Sam

⭕ What is your job title?

Deputy Commissioner of the Property Management Department

⭕ How long have you worked for the City?

6 years!

⭕ What is your favorite part about working for the City?

I face a new challenge every single day.

⭕ Why did you choose this career path?

I went to graduate school for public administration and got hooked on the ins and outs of local government.

⭕ What is the best piece of advice you have ever received?

Don't be afraid to do work outside of your job description.

⭕ WHAT IS A FUN FACT ABOUT YOU?

I’m Australian!

⭕ What are some things that you like to do outside of work?

Play with my kids, read and travel!

⭕ FAVORITE MOVIE?

Walk the Line.

⭕ IF YOU COULD HAVE A SUPERPOWER, WHAT WOULD IT BE?

A perfect memory. Imagine remembering everything?!

⭕ What keeps you motivated at work?

I love knowing that the problems I solve, improve people’s day-to-day lives

⭕ What was the hardest interview question that you have ever had?

Somebody started asking me questions in Spanish. I am fluent in Spanish, but I was just thrown off guard.

⭕ FAVORITE SPORTS TEAM?

Boston Celtics!

⭕ Have you taken the Harry Potter quiz, if so, what house were you sorted into? If you want to take it, visit here. Click on Hogwarts Sorting Experience and sign-up.

Slytherin 🐍🐍