Astronomy

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?

Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
