wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Update On Why Paul Wight Has Not Regularly Traveled With AEW
AEW has acquired a number of big names over the last three years and one of those includes "The Big Show" Paul Wight. A former WWE world champion, Wight joined AEW in February 2021, signing on to join the commentary team for "AEW Dark: Elevation." While he's only competed in four matches for the All Elite brand, Wight's absence from the commentary booth on Monday nights has been noticeable. While speaking to Robbie Fox of "My Mom's Basement," AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Wight has not been traveling because he is hurt. Wight's status came up as Khan discussed the possibility of seeing more intellectual properties arrive in AEW, such as Captain Insano.
stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
PWMania
WWE Tough Enough 2015 Winner Sara Lee Passes Away at the Age of 30
We are deeply saddened to share the news that Sara Lee, who was only 30 years old, has passed away, according to a Facebook post by her mother. WWE fans may remember her as the competitor who triumphed at the end of the 2015-2016 season of WWE Tough Enough. Here...
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya
Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Does Not Think Top WWE Heel Gets Enough Credit
An effective finisher is one of the easiest ways a WWE star can get over, but it isn't always enough. During a stream on her YouTube channel, the self-proclaimed Baddest Woman on the Planet and number one contender for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey, named one WWE performer she doesn't think gets sufficient recognition for what he does in the ring.
PWMania
Jimmy Smith Reveals What Happened Backstage During His Last WWE RAW
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy Smith will no longer be working for WWE as a result of the company’s commentary shakeup. During the course of his Unlocking the Cage show, Smith provided additional information regarding his departure. “I have never gotten used to articles about myself or anything like...
PWMania
Gable Steveson Had Heart Surgery and is Now Training Full-Time at the WWE Performance Center
After having an ablation performed on his heart a month ago, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is now training in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center, according to a report by Mike Coppinger of ESPN. As a result of having Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome (WPW), Steveson needed to have the procedure done.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On Saraya's In-Ring Future
If it wasn't already clear based on the latest episode of "Dynamite," it looks like AEW's latest signing is well on her way to getting back in the ring. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Saraya has been medically cleared to compete. This news comes after weeks of speculation as to whether or not the formerly-retired wrestler would be able to get physical in AEW, or if she might serve instead in some kind of general manager role.
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
PWMania
AEW Investigation Still Not Finished Due to Legal Threats and One Party Being Uncooperative
During the course of this week, Tony Khan participated in a few interviews, and each time, he stated that he would not comment on the incident that took place between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite a month ago. Khan did not provide a response when he was asked to comment on the question of whether or not CM Punk was still employed by the company or whether or not The Elite would reunite.
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night
Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
PWMania
AEW Stars Julia Hart and Lee Johnson Engaged to Be Married
On this week’s episode of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, AEW’s Julia Hart was a guest and answered some questions. Here are some highlights:. It was Julia Hart’s idea to join The House of Black:. “I told Jerry Lynn, ‘What do you think if I joined...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired
For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
PWMania
Former WWE Personality Expected to Join AEW
It appears that Renee Paquette could soon be “All Elite.”. It was reported by Fightful Select that sources within WWE believe she will be joining AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport claims to have heard that WWE has made contact with Renee about the possibility of her returning to the company, but Fightful has not yet confirmed this information.
Yardbarker
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
PWMania
Backstage News on Saraya’s AEW In-Ring Status, Cleared For In-Ring Competition
AEW Ringside Physician Michael J. Sampson reportedly cleared Saraya for in-ring competition. Saraya was clearly cleared for physical action after she got into it with Britt Baker and Rebel on this week’s AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary episode. Saraya has not wrestled since suffering a neck injury at a non-televised...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Pays Tribute To WWE HOFer On What Would Have Been 87th Birthday
On this day 87 years ago, Bruno Sammartino was born, a man who would go on to have one of the most legendary careers in professional wrestling history, setting impressive records that may never be shattered. Sammartino, who helped sell out Madison Square Garden for WWE many times, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 by Larry Zbyszko, a man with whom Sammartino once had a massive rivalry in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE SmackDown News Regarding Matt Riddle
Ahead of WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules on Saturday, "SmackDown" will be held tonight in Worchester, MA. Headlined by a Clash At The Castle rematch between Sheamus and GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship a day before their Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match, "SmackDown" is set to feature a few surprises.
PWMania
WWE Comment on Sara Lee’s Passing, Several Wrestlers Donate to Lee’s GoFundMe
Former WWE NXT Superstar Bull Dempsey (Bull James) has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 30. According to Lee’s mother’s original Facebook post and Dempsey’s GoFundMe description, Lee died suddenly and...
PWMania
Andrade El Idolo Punched Sammy Guevara in an Apparent Attempt to Get Fired by AEW
Andrade El Idolo was sent home by AEW on Wednesday night after he got into a fight backstage with Sammy Guevara, who was working the main event of Dynamite. This occurred after they had a verbal altercation on Twitter, during which Guevara accused El Idolo of wanting to make a comeback in WWE.
