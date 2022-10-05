Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing (And Debunking) The Cooking Myths That Are Outdated, Over-Exaggerated, And Just Begging To Be Demystified
"I've heard people say to avoid using your cast iron for it, but mine is perfectly fine after years of making it again and again."
6abc
Elon Musk accuses Twitter of refusing renewed offer
Elon Musk accused Twitter on Thursday of failing to accept his restored offer to purchase the social media platform at the original price of $54.20 per share. The billionaire entrepreneur also asked the Delaware Chancery Court to halt a trial that's scheduled to begin later this month. Musk and Twitter have been embroiled in a legal battle since he made an offer to buy the platform and then decided to back out after the company allegedly did not provide him with the information he requested about bot accounts.
Meta says it detected more than 400 malware apps targeting users’ Facebook login information
Facebook’s parent company Meta said on Friday that it has detected more than 400 malware apps this year designed to steal users’ Facebook login information. The apps, which were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, were disguised to look like fun or useful apps, from photo editors to VPNs to fitness trackers, Meta said in a press release.
Comments / 0