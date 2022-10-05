Elon Musk accused Twitter on Thursday of failing to accept his restored offer to purchase the social media platform at the original price of $54.20 per share. The billionaire entrepreneur also asked the Delaware Chancery Court to halt a trial that's scheduled to begin later this month. Musk and Twitter have been embroiled in a legal battle since he made an offer to buy the platform and then decided to back out after the company allegedly did not provide him with the information he requested about bot accounts.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO