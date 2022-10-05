ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Gives Update On Why Paul Wight Has Not Regularly Traveled With AEW

AEW has acquired a number of big names over the last three years and one of those includes "The Big Show" Paul Wight. A former WWE world champion, Wight joined AEW in February 2021, signing on to join the commentary team for "AEW Dark: Elevation." While he's only competed in four matches for the All Elite brand, Wight's absence from the commentary booth on Monday nights has been noticeable. While speaking to Robbie Fox of "My Mom's Basement," AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Wight has not been traveling because he is hurt. Wight's status came up as Khan discussed the possibility of seeing more intellectual properties arrive in AEW, such as Captain Insano.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Tough Enough 2015 Winner Sara Lee Passes Away at the Age of 30

We are deeply saddened to share the news that Sara Lee, who was only 30 years old, has passed away, according to a Facebook post by her mother. WWE fans may remember her as the competitor who triumphed at the end of the 2015-2016 season of WWE Tough Enough. Here...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya

Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cj Perry
stillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus

It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

John Cena Got On JTG’s Case Before WWE Fired Him

JTG used to team up with Shad Gaspard during their time as Cryme Tyme in WWE during the late 2000s. The two would eventually split up and go their separate ways in the company. Cryme Tyme was a fairly popular team during their time in WWE. Despite competing in several...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Julia Hart Engaged To Member Of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family

The Nightmare Factory isn't just making wrestlers, it's apparently making matches of a different sort. House of Black's Julia Hart was on the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, and had to correct one of the hosts for referring to Lee Johnson as her "boyfriend" during the interview. "I should correct you, we are engaged," Hart said to the joy of everyone on the show.
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Does Not Think Top WWE Heel Gets Enough Credit

An effective finisher is one of the easiest ways a WWE star can get over, but it isn't always enough. During a stream on her YouTube channel, the self-proclaimed Baddest Woman on the Planet and number one contender for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey, named one WWE performer she doesn't think gets sufficient recognition for what he does in the ring.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Gratification#Combat
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Says Top WWE Star Will Have To Kill Her For SmackDown Women's Title

Liv Morgan wants the world to know that she's ready to get extreme this Saturday night. Morgan is set to put her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. This will be an Extreme Rules Match, the only one currently scheduled for the card. Ahead of the big championship match, Morgan appeared on the "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" podcast and said that Rousey will need to do something drastic in order to get the "SmackDown" Women's Championship off of her.
WWE
Yardbarker

Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown

There is trouble brewing within The Bloodline. Logan Paul and Roman Reigns cut promos on each other to promote their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul implied that the real Tribal Chief of The Bloodline is Jey Uso. Reigns seemed bothered by that statement and he stood face to...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Backstage Update On Saraya's In-Ring Future

If it wasn't already clear based on the latest episode of "Dynamite," it looks like AEW's latest signing is well on her way to getting back in the ring. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Saraya has been medically cleared to compete. This news comes after weeks of speculation as to whether or not the formerly-retired wrestler would be able to get physical in AEW, or if she might serve instead in some kind of general manager role.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired

For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Saraya’s AEW In-Ring Status, Cleared For In-Ring Competition

AEW Ringside Physician Michael J. Sampson reportedly cleared Saraya for in-ring competition. Saraya was clearly cleared for physical action after she got into it with Britt Baker and Rebel on this week’s AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary episode. Saraya has not wrestled since suffering a neck injury at a non-televised...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Name Returns To AEW Following Suspension (Contains Mild Spoiler)

That’s one down. There have been a lot of stories taking place in wrestling this year but one of the most infamous was the locker room fight after AEW All Out. The brawl resulted in several suspensions of wrestlers and backstage workers, some of whom had far more to do with the situation than others. Some of the suspensions have started to be lifted though and now another seems to be over.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Comment on Sara Lee’s Passing, Several Wrestlers Donate to Lee’s GoFundMe

Former WWE NXT Superstar Bull Dempsey (Bull James) has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 30. According to Lee’s mother’s original Facebook post and Dempsey’s GoFundMe description, Lee died suddenly and...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Popular Name Gone From WWE After Six Years With The Company

There goes another one. WWE has been shaken up in several different ways recently and those changes do not seem to be slowing down whatsoever. With a new regime in charge of the company, all kinds of names have been moved around into different spots, with some people leaving altogether. That is the case again, as another popular name has departed from WWE.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy