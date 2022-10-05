Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Tough Enough 2015 Winner Sara Lee Passes Away at the Age of 30
We are deeply saddened to share the news that Sara Lee, who was only 30 years old, has passed away, according to a Facebook post by her mother. WWE fans may remember her as the competitor who triumphed at the end of the 2015-2016 season of WWE Tough Enough. Here...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
PWMania
Jimmy Smith Reveals What Happened Backstage During His Last WWE RAW
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jimmy Smith will no longer be working for WWE as a result of the company’s commentary shakeup. During the course of his Unlocking the Cage show, Smith provided additional information regarding his departure. “I have never gotten used to articles about myself or anything like...
PWMania
AEW Stars Julia Hart and Lee Johnson Engaged to Be Married
On this week’s episode of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, AEW’s Julia Hart was a guest and answered some questions. Here are some highlights:. It was Julia Hart’s idea to join The House of Black:. “I told Jerry Lynn, ‘What do you think if I joined...
PWMania
Gable Steveson Had Heart Surgery and is Now Training Full-Time at the WWE Performance Center
After having an ablation performed on his heart a month ago, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is now training in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center, according to a report by Mike Coppinger of ESPN. As a result of having Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome (WPW), Steveson needed to have the procedure done.
PWMania
Former WWE Personality Expected to Join AEW
It appears that Renee Paquette could soon be “All Elite.”. It was reported by Fightful Select that sources within WWE believe she will be joining AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport claims to have heard that WWE has made contact with Renee about the possibility of her returning to the company, but Fightful has not yet confirmed this information.
PWMania
AEW Investigation Still Not Finished Due to Legal Threats and One Party Being Uncooperative
During the course of this week, Tony Khan participated in a few interviews, and each time, he stated that he would not comment on the incident that took place between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite a month ago. Khan did not provide a response when he was asked to comment on the question of whether or not CM Punk was still employed by the company or whether or not The Elite would reunite.
PWMania
Photo: Becky Lynch Reveals Her New Look Ahead of WWE Return
During her time away from WWE, Becky Lynch has been posting photos of herself showing off her long hair. When the top star challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam in July, she ended up separating her shoulder in the process and needing surgery. Lynch had...
PWMania
Backstage News on Saraya’s AEW In-Ring Status, Cleared For In-Ring Competition
AEW Ringside Physician Michael J. Sampson reportedly cleared Saraya for in-ring competition. Saraya was clearly cleared for physical action after she got into it with Britt Baker and Rebel on this week’s AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary episode. Saraya has not wrestled since suffering a neck injury at a non-televised...
PWMania
WWE Comment on Sara Lee’s Passing, Several Wrestlers Donate to Lee’s GoFundMe
Former WWE NXT Superstar Bull Dempsey (Bull James) has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 30. According to Lee’s mother’s original Facebook post and Dempsey’s GoFundMe description, Lee died suddenly and...
PWMania
Andrade El Idolo Punched Sammy Guevara in an Apparent Attempt to Get Fired by AEW
Andrade El Idolo was sent home by AEW on Wednesday night after he got into a fight backstage with Sammy Guevara, who was working the main event of Dynamite. This occurred after they had a verbal altercation on Twitter, during which Guevara accused El Idolo of wanting to make a comeback in WWE.
PWMania
Favorites and Latest Betting Odds for Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022
WWE fans are ready to get extreme on Saturday. Extreme Rules is slated to be a crazy pay per view, as sportsbooks don’t really know what to expect. Almost every match currently on the cards has tight odds. That’s a first since Triple H has taken over. Smackdown...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – October 7, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. He says there will come a time when you believe that everything is finished. That is the beginning. He welcomes everyone to Fox and the season premiere of Smackdown. Roman Reigns’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring with...
PWMania
Tony Khan Asked About CM Punk, Bray Wyatt, Cody Rhodes, MJF, WWE Changes and More
AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Ariel Helwani for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan spoke about the future of the company, as well as several other topics, including some of the developments that have taken place in the ongoing conflict with WWE and MJF.
PWMania
What Should Tony Khan Do Now?
Just a day after Sammy Guevara and Andrade trended on social media for their public disagreements, there was another backstage fight in All Elite Wrestling. There are conflicting reports, with TMZ’s claim that Sammy threw the first punch and then Andrade responded with a punch, and also the claim from The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer that it was actually Andrade that threw punches that Sammy didn’t respond to.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Main Event Causes Controversy, GUNTHER and Sheamus React
The season premiere of WWE SmackDown on FOX on Friday featured WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retaining his title over Sheamus in a rematch from Clash at The Castle. The match’s conclusion was clouded by controversy, with WWE claiming that the leader of Imperium “stole a controversial victory” over the leader of The Brawling Brutes.
PWMania
Bianca Belair is Nearing a Historic WWE Milestone
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is only 12 days away from accomplishing a significant milestone. If she retains her title for more than 200 days, she will make history as the first black woman to ever hold a championship in WWE for such a lengthy period of time.
PWMania
Possible Spoilers: Creative Notes for WWE Extreme Rules and Match Order
Below are some early creative news, notes, spoilers and the match order for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules event, courtesy of Fightful Select. * The Fight Pit and Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge were scheduled to take up the majority of the show’s time. The SmackDown Women’s Title match is scheduled to be the shortest of the night.
PWMania
Paul Heyman’s Opener, Watch WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff Show, Ariel Helwani – Fight Pit
– The WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show video for tonight is embedded below. Kevin Patrick and Sam Roberts are on the panel, along with WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Booker T. You can join our live Extreme Rules coverage results by clicking here, and you can find tonight’s match order and backstage spoiler notes by clicking here.
