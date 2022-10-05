Read full article on original website
RUMOUR: Four players in the World Top 50 CONFIRMED to join LIV Golf in 2023
LIV Golf player signings may be over for this season at least with just two more events on the schedule, but they will soon start to ramp up again ahead of 2023, an insider has told GolfMagic. The Saudi-bankrolled circuit, which has already attracted some of the biggest names in...
3 tied for lead after 1st round of LIV Golf in Thailand
BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Richard Bland, Branden Grace and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra upstaged their more-illustrious opponents on Friday to shoot 7-under 65s and share the lead after the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok. Marc Leishman and Ian Poulter were a stroke behind while Kim Sihwan, Brooks Koepka and...
GolfWRX
LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour
It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
'Golf's most interesting man' keeps stretching his limitations on PGA Tour Champions
Consider Miguel Angel Jimenez the de facto defending champion this week at the Constellation Furyk & Friends. With last year’s winner Phil Mickelson on suspension after jumping to the LIV Golf Tour, Jimenez is the top finisher from the inaugural Furyk & Friends to return to the Timuquana Country Club. He was the runner-up to Mickelson, two shots behind the winning score of 15-under-par 201, but put the pressure on all weekend after a pedestrian 70 in the first round.
'A win on all parts': Phil Mickelson explains why he supports the LIV Golf, MENA Tour alliance, calls out OWGR
Two of the biggest names to join LIV Golf were outspoken about their support for the “strategic alliance” with the MENA Tour as the upstart circuit continues its quest for Official World Golf Ranking points. Dustin Johnson called the move, “very smart and strategic,” at a Thursday press...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok
The plan was both creative and audacious at the same time. By partnering with the developmental MENA Tour, already approved by the Official World Golf Ranking, LIV Golf seemed to have identified a credible path to have its Invitational Series events finally receive the World Ranking status the upstart Saudi-backed circuit so longingly craved. And yet did LIV officials really expect the OWGR to sign off on it with just 24 hours’ notice when ordinary it takes one to two years to approve OWGR applications? And did we mention that the MENA Tour had been essentially defunct for nearly two years?
Golf Digest
LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau lashes out at OWGR, hopes people don’t ‘believe the lies they’ve been told’
The response to the response was what you might expect from an organization already feeling slighted. LIV Golf desperately wants its events to be able to offer Official World Golf Ranking points for members who are seeing their place on the OWGR drop precipitously. And when the upstart Saudi-backed circuit’s novel attempt to make that happen by aligning with the MENA Tour, a developmental tour already recognized by the OWGR, did not pass immediate muster, the reaction was visceral.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods confidant expects Woods to play Hero World Challenge — with potential caveat
It’s a familiar question when it comes to Tiger Woods, these days more than ever. As Woods has continued his recovery from his February 2021 car accident, he has played in just three events in 2022: the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He played four competitive rounds at Augusta National but sputtered out over the weekend with a pair of 78s. He also made the cut at the PGA but withdrew after a third-round 78. At the Open Championship, Woods shot 78-75 to miss the cut by nine.
SPY Ranks the 24 Best Golf Balls of 2022 for Every Type of Player
Golf has boomed in popularity in recent years, and the momentum is still going strong. So far in 2022, we’ve seen a few of the best golf ball manufacturers roll out new designs and ample stocks of last year’s most popular offerings to keep all players stocked on busier golf courses. At its essence, golf is a very simple game. The point is to propel a little white sphere across an expanse of grass until that pellet sits at the bottom of a cup 4.25 inches wide and 4 inches deep. Then again, the golf ball a player chooses to smack...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Why do golfers wear a golf glove on just one hand?
If you asked almost any golfer, they'll tell you that they wear a golf glove on one hand. For right-handed golfers, they predominantly wear a golf glove on their left hand. For left-handed golfers, they tend to wear their golf glove on the right hand. But very few golfers wear...
LIV Golf live stream: How to watch latest event in Bangkok
The LIV Golf series heads to Bangkok for its sixth event in the inaugural season, after Cameron Smith triumphed last time out in Chicago in what was just his second appearance since his move.The Aussie switched from the PGA Tour alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with the field shaping out ahead of the 2023 season too, despite rumours of more players primed to make the switch in the coming weeks or months.The top of the field is now more compelling than in any of the previous events, as Smith battles it...
The MENA Tour Commissioner Fires Back at the World Rankings as LIV Golf's Quest for Points Continues
Officials from the OWGR said no points would be issued from LIV Golf's Bangkok event, but the MENA Tour chief said there's no 'technical reason' for a denial given the new alliance.
thegolfnewsnet.com
How often should a golfer get a new golf glove? Here’s when to replace that glove
If you look in a golfer's bag, there's a good chance you'll find a really old golf glove in there. Golfers are kind of packrats, and they tend to not throw away golf gloves -- among other things -- in their bag. However, golfers should always play golf with a...
GolfWRX
Ex-Ryder Cup captain blasts bag store employee for alleged tampering of club
The first round of the Acciona Open De Espana got underway on Thursday, and for former-Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, the day did not go as planned. The 51-year-old struggled to get anything going and shot a 75 (+4) after making five bogeys and one birdies on his day. However,...
Golf.com
‘It’s Europe versus the U.S., period:’ Jon Rahm wants LIV golfers at the Ryder Cup
After the International Presidents Cup team was decimated by defections to LIV Golf, Jon Rahm is hoping to avoid the same fate for the European Ryder Cup team. “The best of each against the other, and for me the Ryder Cup is above all. I wish they could play but it doesn’t look good,” Rahm told the UK Telegraph at this week’s Open de Espana in Madrid, where he leads after three rounds.
World ranking rejects last-minute LIV Golf bid for points
The Official World Golf Ranking won’t be awarding points to LIV Golf events this year, denying the MENA Tour’s request to immediately add the Saudi-funded series to its schedule. The OWGR said in a statement Thursday the MENA Tour did not give it sufficient notice and there would not be time to finish the review ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational in Bangkok that starts Friday or the event in Saudi Arabia next week. In a move that indicates how quickly LIV Golf wants world ranking points for its 48-man fields, it created an alliance with the little-known MENA Tour, which hasn’t run a tournament of its own since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MENA Tour stands for Middle East and North Africa and is a developmental tour that has been getting the bare minimum of world ranking points since 2016. It has 54-hole events with a 36-hole cut, offering a $75,000 purse. LIV Golf events have a $20 million purse for 54-hole events with no cut.
Golf.com
How did Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay get his famous nickname? Enter Fred Couples
If you’re a golf fan, then it’s likely that you know Jim Mackay. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, then perhaps you’d recognize him by his famous nickname: Bones. Now that you can put a face to a name, surely you know his credentials. Longtime caddie for Phil Mickelson. Part-time on-course broadcaster. Current looper for Justin Thomas. If there were a Mount Rushmore for caddies, Bones’ face would be on it.
It’s Time for Cooler Heads to Prevail in Battle Between PGA Tour and LIV Golf
MENA Tour’s involvement is the latest bizarre twist in this saga, which isn’t doing either tour—or the game of golf—any favors.
