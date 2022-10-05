Read full article on original website
Related
We took adorable fall pictures at the San Antonio-area alpaca barn
It's the joy you need in your life right now.
Air Force software unit unveils its new downtown San Antonio office
The 'Shadow Warriors' are still hiring.
San Antonio has the cheapest hotel rates in the nation, survey shows
San Antonio falls on the bottom of this list.
kut.org
$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?
The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
Nasty haze lingers over San Antonio during 10th consecutive ozone day
It's unclear how long these conditions will last.
Bad Bunny awards San Antonio artist $25K for work in Latino communities
Bad Bunny shows love to S.A. once again.
You can fly to Hawaii for as low as $183 – if you book today
One-way flights from Austin are as low as $183 for Main Cabin Basic bookings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fourpointsnews.com
Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources
The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
KSAT 12
San Antonio resort named one of the best in Southwest, makes top 50 list for best resorts in the world
SAN ANTONIO – La Cantera Resort & Spa has been recognized by Conde Nast Traveler as the No. 1 resort in the Southwest, making it the top pick in Texas as well. The 550-acre resort has two golf courses, 10 dining options, a 25,000 square-foot spa and panoramic views of the Texas Hill Country.
Los Lobos to headline San Antonio's 10th annual Muertos Fest at Hemisfair
'One of the 10 great Day of the Dead Celebrations in the world.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Low-Cost Airline Launches Nonstop Route From Texas To Vacation Hotspot
Two Texas airports are offering this new nonstop service.
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood and pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general.
Alligator rescued off Texas Gulf coast after struggling in the surf
A rare rescue and the top stories for this week.
First look: Marble Falls hotel set for massive $5M remodel
The hotel will be ready by spring 2023.
MySanAntonio: TikTok star Aj Rivas shares taco order, loves on San Antonio culture
Here's his go-to taco spot.
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
'I Am Vanessa Guillén' documentary to debut on Netflix in November
Guillén was killed in 2020.
Have a cup of coffee in peace at this Hill County home rental sitting on 17 acres of land
This home is also a great choice of venue for hosting events like weddings, family reunions, and corporate retreats.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0