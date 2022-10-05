ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Crash cleared after snarling traffic on I-526

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCTsy_0iN1NuKJ00

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A three-vehicle crash that snarled traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-526 on Wednesday has been cleared but traffic remains heavy, according to police.

Fake calls prompt large police responses at schools across South Carolina

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. about a mile west of Exit 28 on Daniel Island.

Inspector Don Calabrese said two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, a third was treated at the scene. He said one driver was cited for following too closely.

“Traffic is still heavy on 526 and the Ravenel Bridge from the closure but all lanes are open,” said Calabrese.

Traffic was temporarily diverted onto Clements Ferry Road to help move vehicles around the blocked interstate.

WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley Co. officials: Remains found along Wando River

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a boater who was on the Wando River Thursday night came across what he thought was an old wooden canoe, but inside the wooden box, he found bones. Berkeley County officials are investigating remains discovered along the Wando River. “Once we were notified,” Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews fight smoke and flames at fire in Georgetown Co.

UPDATE: Georgetown Fire & EMS says crews have controlled the fire. EMS reported that 3 people are displaced. No injuries were reported. — GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters are working to contain flames at a home in Andrews. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Pitt Street Bridge to close Oct 11

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Pitt Street Bridge will temporarily close October 11 as crews survey soil as part of an ongoing project. The Pitt Street Bridge Micromobility Project aims to improve safety on the bridge for pedestrians and drivers. It will involve “a reallocation and delineation of existing pavement … through the implementation of pavement markings, signage, pedestrian lighting, and improved parking areas.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

Lane closures to impact traffic on Highway 41

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Portions of Highway 41 in Charleston county will be closed over the next few weeks as construction crews begin work in the area. The work is part of the Highway 41 Project, which “aims to improve roadway capacity and ease traffic congestion along the corridor.” During this phase, crews will be assessing soil conditions in the area.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

78-year-old killed in Summerville auto-pedestrian crash identified

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. William Jay Sarvis Sr., 78, from Summerville, was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell. The...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Truck driver dies after collision with train in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a truck hit by a train Tuesday afternoon has died, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said. The St. Paul’s Fire District says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing along Salters Hill Road near Drayton Street. Charleston County Sheriff’s...
RAVENEL, SC
live5news.com

Report: Woman caught with 40 pounds of marijuana in suitcases at Charleston airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Aviation Authority says a woman is facing charges after having 40 pounds of marijuana in her suitcases. Ashley Nguyen, 27, is charged with trafficking marijuana greater than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds first offense. During a narcotics investigation, airport police received...
live5news.com

1 killed in Berkeley County auto-pedestrian crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Wednesday. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night on Royle Road near West Side Street in Berkeley County. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell says...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

N. Charleston apartment fire displaces over 60 people

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire that displaced dozens early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after midnight at a 3-story structure around the 8700 block of Evangeline Road. Crews were able to control the blaze just before 2 a.m. “NCFD […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

I-26 crash closes eastbound lanes near Ashley Phosphate Road

UPDATE: The crash is now cleared. NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists traveling on I-26 Tuesday morning may experience extended delays after an eastbound crash. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 211. This is near the Ashley Phosphate Road […]
live5news.com

Coroner IDs truck driver killed in Ravenel crash with train

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after his truck was hit by a train. Kevin Scott, a 52-year-old male from Hollywood, died Wednesday around 5:50 p.m. at MUSC, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The St....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews battle morning house fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – St. Andrews and Charleston fire crews responded to a structure fire that happened Thursday morning. Crews responded to a fire in progress around the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m. St. Andrews Fire said controlling the fire was challenging due to “hoarding conditions,” however, crews were able to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

