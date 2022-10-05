Crash cleared after snarling traffic on I-526

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A three-vehicle crash that snarled traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-526 on Wednesday has been cleared but traffic remains heavy, according to police.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. about a mile west of Exit 28 on Daniel Island.

Inspector Don Calabrese said two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, a third was treated at the scene. He said one driver was cited for following too closely.

“Traffic is still heavy on 526 and the Ravenel Bridge from the closure but all lanes are open,” said Calabrese.

Traffic was temporarily diverted onto Clements Ferry Road to help move vehicles around the blocked interstate.

