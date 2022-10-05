Read full article on original website
Victims of deadly plane crash at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport identified
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 3:08 p.m.
Newport News homicide investigation
NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead after a shooting in the first block of Colony Square, Newport News Police said Saturday. Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, NNPD responded to a report of gunshots fired in the first block of Colony Square, the department said. Once there, officers canvassed...
Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 5:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Springfield Avenue.
Suffolk man to become one of the only amputee firefighters in Virginia
For the last year, Suffolk Fire and Rescue has been training a new class of heroes. In that class is a one-of-a-kind recruit. When he graduates from training, there will be no other firefighter like him in Virginia.
1 hurt in explosion on Springfield Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — One person was hurt in an explosion at the old Ford manufacturing plant Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire & Rescue said. Around 5:10 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 2424 Springfield Avenue after an apparent explosion in the office area of one of the plants.
Pilot dead, 2 passengers critically hurt after small plane crashes at Newport News airport
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person is dead and two others are critically hurt after a small plane crashed at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport Thursday afternoon. According to Virginia State Police, a Cessna crashed around 3:05 p.m. Three people on board the aircraft were taken to local hospitals. VSP...
I-264 in Virginia Beach gets new traffic pattern near Witchduck exit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — New solid white lines along I-264 East in Virginia Beach are already impressing area drivers. “I saw everything going smoothly, which was kind of a shock,” said driver Gary Bonnewell. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews just created permanent exit lanes for drivers trying...
navalnews.com
GDEB Awarded $533 Million for Virginia-Class Submarine Support
General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics, announced today (06 Oct.) it was awarded a U.S. Navy contract modification for lead-yard support, development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class attack submarines. The contract modification has a value of $532.9 million. Work will be performed in Groton,...
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Incidental Take Authorization: U.S. Navy Replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia (2022)
NOAA Fisheries has received a request from the U.S. Navy for authorization to take small numbers of marine mammals incidental to construction activities associated with the replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk over the course of five years from the date of issuance. NOAA Fisheries is announcing receipt of the Navy's request for the development and implementation of regulations governing the incidental taking of marine mammals. NOAA Fisheries invites the public to provide information, suggestions, and comments on the Navy's application and request.
WAVY News 10
Gunshot victim arrives at Newport News fire station
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. Dispatch said around 2:20 a.m., they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Newport News Fire Station #1 on 33rd Street. The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained non life-threatening injuries. At this time,...
Norfolk's interim police chief shares his outlook, vision for the department
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's interim police chief unveiled plans for the future of the department while also addressing current issues facing the city. Interim Chief Mike Goldsmith shared an outlook and vision for the police force during a Norfolk City Council retreat Friday. One of his big goals is...
Hampton University cancels classes Friday amid unfortunate incidents
Hampton University will also be holding a prayer service at Ogden Hall at 11 a.m. The service is open to all member of the university faculty, staff and student body.
Bicyclist hit, killed in crash in James City County
NORFOLK, Va. — A bicyclist died Friday in James City County after being hit by a truck, police said. Just before 9 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash involving a 2013 Ford truck and a bicyclist at the intersection of Richmond Road and Barhamsville Road (Anderson's Corner), police said.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — With more than a century of history in Downtown Norfolk, workers at the Wells Theatre believe some people loved this place so much, they never left. “The tales of the hauntings have been going on for as long as we’ve had folks in The Wells,” said Ryan Clemens, the lead resident teaching artist with the Virginia Stage Company.
Person shot near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was hurt in a shooting near Tidewater Community College in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon, according to police. The Virginia Beach Police Department said it happened in the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive. One person is in custody and investigators are working to identify others involved.
General Dynamic Electric Boats awarded $533 million contract
GROTON, Conn. — General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton announced on Thursday it has been awarded a modification of $523,921,123 of a previously awarded U.S. Navy Contract. The U.S. Navy contract for Lead Yard Support, Development Studies, and Design Efforts is related to Virginia-class attack submarines. Work with this...
Multi-vehicle crash at James River Bridge results in fatality, 15-month-old child among hospitalized
Virginia State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash at the James River Bridge.
Medical flight called to help after serious crash in Accomack County
ACCOMACK, Va. — Two people were hospitalized after a Jeep crashed into a tractor-trailer on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Thursday morning. A spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police said about 10 minutes after 9 a.m., there was a crash on Chincoteague Road (Route 175) near Coardtown Road in the Wattsville area.
The history of the Commonwealth Corridor, a train that connected Norfolk to Charlottesville
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia is currently served by 13 Amtrak regional and national trains that connect 21 rail stations. The system in the Commonwealth is one of the best revenue generators of its size for Amtrak. The problem is, it could be better. There’s a lack of east-to-west routes...
Helicopter services required at vehicle crash with ‘serious bodily injuries’ in Eastern Shore
The crash occurred on Thursday, Oct. 6 on Route 175 near Coardtown Road in Accomack County. Police said Medflight services were called to assist, and the Virginia Department of Transportation is at the scene handling traffic impacts.
