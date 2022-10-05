ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Newport News homicide investigation

NORFOLK, Va. — One person is dead after a shooting in the first block of Colony Square, Newport News Police said Saturday. Just after 2 a.m. Saturday, NNPD responded to a report of gunshots fired in the first block of Colony Square, the department said. Once there, officers canvassed...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Suffolk, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
City
Hampton, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
Newport News, VA
Accidents
13News Now

1 hurt in explosion on Springfield Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — One person was hurt in an explosion at the old Ford manufacturing plant Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire & Rescue said. Around 5:10 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to 2424 Springfield Avenue after an apparent explosion in the office area of one of the plants.
NORFOLK, VA
navalnews.com

GDEB Awarded $533 Million for Virginia-Class Submarine Support

General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics, announced today (06 Oct.) it was awarded a U.S. Navy contract modification for lead-yard support, development studies and design efforts related to Virginia-class attack submarines. The contract modification has a value of $532.9 million. Work will be performed in Groton,...
GROTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newport News Shipbuilding#Fire Safety#Barge#Accident#Huntington Ingalls#The U S Coast Guard
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Incidental Take Authorization: U.S. Navy Replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia (2022)

NOAA Fisheries has received a request from the U.S. Navy for authorization to take small numbers of marine mammals incidental to construction activities associated with the replacement of Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk over the course of five years from the date of issuance. NOAA Fisheries is announcing receipt of the Navy's request for the development and implementation of regulations governing the incidental taking of marine mammals. NOAA Fisheries invites the public to provide information, suggestions, and comments on the Navy's application and request.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshot victim arrives at Newport News fire station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning. Dispatch said around 2:20 a.m., they were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Newport News Fire Station #1 on 33rd Street. The victim, a 31-year-old man, sustained non life-threatening injuries. At this time,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Bicyclist hit, killed in crash in James City County

NORFOLK, Va. — A bicyclist died Friday in James City County after being hit by a truck, police said. Just before 9 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash involving a 2013 Ford truck and a bicyclist at the intersection of Richmond Road and Barhamsville Road (Anderson's Corner), police said.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — With more than a century of history in Downtown Norfolk, workers at the Wells Theatre believe some people loved this place so much, they never left. “The tales of the hauntings have been going on for as long as we’ve had folks in The Wells,” said Ryan Clemens, the lead resident teaching artist with the Virginia Stage Company.
NORFOLK, VA
FOX 61

General Dynamic Electric Boats awarded $533 million contract

GROTON, Conn. — General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton announced on Thursday it has been awarded a modification of $523,921,123 of a previously awarded U.S. Navy Contract. The U.S. Navy contract for Lead Yard Support, Development Studies, and Design Efforts is related to Virginia-class attack submarines. Work with this...
GROTON, CT
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy