Sanibel, FL

​Guideline for residents wishing to return to Sanibel

By Mariana Ortiz
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
The City of Sanibel clarified the points of access to the island post-Hurricane Ian. Residents can reenter the Island at their own risk starting Today.

If you are a Sanibel resident wishing to reenter, you must have your own resources and obtain a Hurricane Reentry pass.

Requirements to obtain a Hurricane Reentry pass:

  • Residents – Must have a current Sanibel Hurricane Reentry pass or a valid Florida driver’s license showing a Sanibel address. Sanibel residents who do not have a Hurricane reentry pass may obtain one at Temporary City Hall (Crowne Plaza Hotel, 13051 Bell Tower Dr, Fort Myers)
  • Business Owners – Must have a current Sanibel Hurricane Reentry pass (commercial.) Sanibel business owners that do not have a Hurricane Reentry pass may obtain one at Temporary City Hall. A valid 2022 or 2023 Sanibel Business Tax Receipt (BTR) must be presented to receive a pass.
  • Property Owners – Owners of residential properties with a permanent Sanibel address or an out-of-state permanent address, must have a current Sanibel Hurricane Reentry pass. Owners who do not have a Sanibel hurricane reentry pass may obtain a pass at Temporary City Hall. Proof of residency and a government-issued ID must be presented for staff to verify ownership of property with the Lee County Property Appraiser.
  • Renters – Renters of residential properties must provide a government-issued ID, as well as a rental agreement or utility bill verifying residency on the island.
  • Contractors – Must have a Sanibel Hurricane Reentry pass (commercial) or be accompanied at all times by a resident, property owner, or business owner with a Sanibel reentry pass. The City is not issuing new passes to contractors at this time unless explicitly authorized by the City Manager or his designee.
  • Other individuals — Anyone who is on the island to assist City residents, property owners, or business owners must be accompanied at all times by a city resident, a property owner, or a business owner while on the island.

No ground transportation is available at this time. The City also provided a list of places in which residents are not allowed to launch from and land to.

  • The boat ramps at Punta Rassa and Port Comfort are NOT available for launch. Individuals attempting to access those locations will be turned away.
  • The Sanibel Boat Ramp and the ramp within the Ding Darling preserve (Tarpon Bay Explorers) are NOT available for landing and debarking. Individuals attempting to access those locations will be turned away.
  • Private barges may not access the island at this time unless explicitly authorized by the City Manager. No motorized equipment or generators are permitted on the island at this time.

A CURFEW IS IN EFFECT ON SANIBEL FROM 7 PM TO 7 AM, WITH NO EXCEPTION.

Statement of dangerous conditions:

Navigating the waters around Sanibel and within its canals and other territorial waters is hazardous. Traversing the island poses many dangers, including but not limited to damaged or destroyed bridges, roadways, and other infrastructure; damaged or destroyed public and private structures; and displaced wildlife, including alligators. Those hazards exist on public property and rights of way and on private property. Individuals accessing any structures should assume those structures are unstable and dangerous. Structures marked destroyed, with major damage, or inaccessible SHOULD BE CONSIDERED UNSAFE. Individuals are HIGHLY DISCOURAGED from coming to and traveling within the territorial limits of the City of Sanibel at this time, and those who ignore those warnings DO SO AT THEIR OWN RISK.

