wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ contentiously singled out as the blueprint all ‘Star Wars’ shows should follow
Five episodes in, Andor has more than proved its worth. The show is focused on slowly dialing up tension and character development, as well as some of the best writing Star Wars has seen since, well, ever. Next week’s episode will mark the halfway point of the 12-episode first season, and it’s coming back in 2024 for another 12 episodes that’ll take Cassian Andor’s story right up until we met him in Rogue One.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Reveals A Major Lord of the Rings Villain in Episode 8
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has kept fans playing hide-and-go-seek with Sauron, the overarching evil villain from the lore of Middle-earth. However, while fans were so busy trying to discern where (or in what skin) the evil overlord is hiding during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the penultimate episode of Rings of Power Season 1 teases the coming of a different major villain from Tolkien's Lord of the Rings saga...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin
Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
Collider
'Andor': The Distance Between Mon Mothma and Her Family Shows the Battle at Home
Edior's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Andor is perhaps the first of the Disney+ Star Wars shows that proceeds with the pacing of an actual television series. The Mandalorian had an action-packed bit of spectacle nearly every week, and Obi-Wan Kenobi felt like a six-hour movie that was divided into chapters. Andor isn’t afraid to take things a little slower. The fifth episode, “The Axe Forgets,” didn’t feature any extensive action sequences or jaw-dropping revelations. It simply gave us time to learn a bit more about the characters, and preview the challenges they had ahead of them.
msn.com
MCU fans try to make sense of ‘She-Hulk’s massive bombshell that affects all superheroes
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8. So there’s a lot for us to unpack in the latest, and penultimate, episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Obviously, there’s the Daredevil of it all, but let’s not overlook the shocking cliffhanger which saw Intelligentsia successfully turn the public against Shulkie. And then there’s the matter of a huge reveal that affects every single superhero in the franchise which was just thrown out there in the space of a single line.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released, Reveals New Cast
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. She joined the panel virtually from the set of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, where the streaming series is still filming its fifth season. The trailer reveals the first looks at Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F
The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods
When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Highlights the Captains With New Trailer
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is going to be debuting its years in the making episodes in just a couple more days from the time of this writing, and a new trailer is hyping up all of the Soul Reaper Captains that we'll get to see in action with the new episodes! The final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga never got its proper due considering the first anime adaptation was canceled before the final arc even began, and this means there are many fans who missed out on some of the biggest fights, character moments, and powers in the series overall.
House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'
Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team
Marvel will introduce a new X-Men team this February under the guidance of Lucas Bishop, Captain Commander of Krakoa. The new series Bishop: War College puts Bishop from and center with TV writer J. Holtham -- who has written for Marvel shows Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones -- and artist Sean Damien Hill at the helm. The series sees Bishop assembling a new X-Men team that includes young mutants Armor and Surge, who were both among the losers of the second annual X-Men fan vote. There are also some newcomers to the franchise, or characters relatively underdeveloped until now. Check out Ken Lashley's cover for the first issue below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals Shocking Character Returns and a Mysterious New Villain
During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ released a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, premiering Thursday, February 16th exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The 10-episode season will debut new episodes weekly on Thursdays. The trailer revealed Tony Award winner Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) in the recurring role of Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike with an apparent vendetta against Jean-Luc Picard and his crew from the U.S.S. Enterprise. Also joining the cast are Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) in recurring roles. Sharpe Chestnut plays Ensign Sidney La Forge, Geordi La Forge's eldest daughter and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Burton plays Geordi's youngest daughter, Ensign Alandra La Forge, who works with her dad.
‘Star Trek: Picard': The Cast of ‘Next Generation’ Cast Takes One Last Ride in Final Season Trailer (Video)
Jean-Luc, Crusher, Riker, Worf, Troi and La Forge are back together. More than 35 years after they had their first voyage together, the cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” is ready for their likely curtain call as the trailer for the third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” premiered at New York Comic-Con ahead of its release on Paramount+ this coming February.
ComicBook
Cthulhu: Death May Die: Fear of the Unknown Kickstarter Revealed
CMON has revealed its next Kickstarter project, and it will be a big one for Cthulhu fans. During a recent stream the CMON team revealed their next Kickstarter project will be Cthulhu: Death May Die Season 3 – Fear of the Unknown, and while CMON didn't share many details yet, they did reveal that the Kickstarter will launch very soon and CMON marketing coordinator Helena Dutt-Ross said: "it is the game you know and love, but there are a few new tweaks we think you'll enjoy." It is a standalone game, and you can check out the new teaser trailer for the game below. You can also find the Kickstarter campaign page right here.
ComicBook
Marvel Shows Off Daredevil's New Costume, King Daredevil
Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil continues and the Man Without Fear has an all-new mission these days, forging his supergroup The Fist and completely destroying The Hand once and for all. Working alongside Elektra and a host of other characters, Matt Murdock is preparing for the mission to end all missions for his time as Daredevil, and as one might expect Marvel Comics is rolling out an all-new costume for him to mark the occasion. Checchetto took to social media to show off a new variant cover for an upcoming issue of Daredevil which not only shows off the full new costume but gives it a name, King Daredevil.
wegotthiscovered.com
If the Multiverse Saga needs a Tony Stark-like figurehead, there’s only one hero who can answer the call
Almost every major plot beat threaded throughout the Infinity Saga tied back to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in one form or another, which was admittedly to be expected given that he was the superhero who introduced the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the masses, and served as its biggest and most popular star for a decade.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Production starts for season two, as Morfydd Clark reveals that Galadriel was never supposed to be likable
As the season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inches closer, reactions to the series are starting to even out. Early responses to Amazon Prime’s ambitious offering were starkly polarized, but recent episodes have proved that the series has what it takes to shoulder the immense responsibility of Tolkien’s work. The non-traditional approach to characterization and storytelling is throwing some viewers for a loop, but one of the show’s stars assures fans that it’s all intentional. Not every character’s strengths are in their charm.
ComicBook
Official Wednesday Trailer Released by Netflix, Christina Ricci Role Revealed
Straight from New York Comic Con, Netflix has released the full trailer for Wednesday, their upcoming Addams Family reboot series featuring Jenna Ortega in the title role. Plenty of new footage is revealed in the full trailer but two major confirmations are also shown off with confirmation of two highly anticipated characters. First is the actual reveal of who will be playing Uncle Fester in the series with Portlandia star Fred Armisen taking on the part, second is the reveal of Christina Ricci's role in the film, playing Nevermore Academy instructor Marilyn Thornhill. Check out the trailer below!
ComicBook
Netflix's Ultraman Releases Final Season Poster
Ultraman's big anime debut is returning to Netflix next year with its third and final season, and the series has released an intense new poster to help celebrate! When the second season of the anime taking on Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's original manga series (which was already a sequel to Tsuburaya Productions' original Ultraman Tokusatsu franchise) premiere earlier this year, it was quickly confirmed that a third season of the anime was in the works. Unlike the announcement for the second season, however, there was a big bummer attached as it was also confirmed to be the final season of the anime overall.
