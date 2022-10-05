CMON has revealed its next Kickstarter project, and it will be a big one for Cthulhu fans. During a recent stream the CMON team revealed their next Kickstarter project will be Cthulhu: Death May Die Season 3 – Fear of the Unknown, and while CMON didn't share many details yet, they did reveal that the Kickstarter will launch very soon and CMON marketing coordinator Helena Dutt-Ross said: "it is the game you know and love, but there are a few new tweaks we think you'll enjoy." It is a standalone game, and you can check out the new teaser trailer for the game below. You can also find the Kickstarter campaign page right here.

