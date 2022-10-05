Read full article on original website
WATCH: Jordan Poole sighting after Draymond Green altercation will calm nerves of Warriors fans
The Golden State Warriors shocked the NBA world on Wednesday after news broke that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation in practice. The pair reportedly had to be separated by their teammates after Green “forcefully struck” Poole during a heated confrontation. At this point,...
‘Miss me with all that bs’: Andre Iguodala breaks silence on Jordan Poole, Draymond Green altercation
The buzz surrounding the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green altercation has been loud and social media has unsurprisingly swarmed on the issue immediately. Golden State Warriors elder statesman Andre Iguodala was quick to fire back on all the outside chatter. Iguodala first defended the youngster Jordan Poole over reports that his attitude...
Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight
NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.
Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors
It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
Richard Jefferson calls for Warriors’ firings after Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch leaks to TMZ
It was reported earlier this week that Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during a scuffle at Golden State Warriors’ practice. However, a video of the incident was recently leaked to TMZ. Former NBA player and current analyst Richard Jefferson called for firings after everything transpired. There were a...
Bobby Portis’ take on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight after his suspension for punching teammate
The Golden State Warriors have already announced that they are not planning to suspend Draymond Green for punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, at practice. Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis apparently took exception to that. He posted to Twitter, pointing to the supposed hypocrisy of the situation. “I got 8...
‘The league is really in trouble’: Kevin Durant vocal on Victor Wembanyama’s looming NBA arrival
Even unicorns evolve, too. If you are a unicorn evolution truther, then how do you explain Victor Wembanyama? Kevin Durant, arguably the original NBA unicorn, believes that Wembanyama is going to be massive headache for opponents of whichever lucky team who would land him in the 2023 NBA Draft. “The...
NBA・
Woj drops more details on Warriors star Draymond Green’s ‘punch’ aimed at Jordan Poole
NBA Twitter nearly broke after it was reported that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was involved in a practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole. It was initially reported that Green “forcefully struck” Poole. On Thursday, ESPN’s Woj dropped some more details on the ‘punch’ thrown by Green.
Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch
Stephen Curry had just finished answering yet another question about Draymond Green “forcefully striking” Jordan Poole at practice 24 hours earlier. Then the four-time MVP let out a long sigh, tapped his fingers on the podium and surveyed the media room at Chase Center, sensing it was time to end Wednesday’s interview on terms set […] The post Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr sends stern warning as Warriors investigate Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video leak
Privacy. This is the drum Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been banging on. The four-time NBA champion coach isn’t at all happy with what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, but he’s equally incensed by the fact that the issue has blown up the way that it has.
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal
Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Reports began to filter out that Draymond Green was subject to a potential suspension from the Warriors after he got into an altercation with Jordan Poole at a practice. Green and Poole hashed things out afterwards, but it was clear […] The post Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green leaving the Warriors to ‘heal himself’
Draymond Green spoke to the media for the first time since the video of him punching Jordan Poole in the middle of a Golden State Warriors practice hit the internet. Green’s actions shocked the NBA community, as he viciously attacked Poole at a team practice before the 2022-23 season even began.
Draymond Green reveals harsh reality of relationship with Warriors’ Jordan Poole
Draymond Green has spoken for the first time since firing the punch heard around the world at teammate Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice. Green apologized for his actions but also revealed the harsh reality he’s facing when it comes to his relationship with Poole, whom he says he took under his wing. […] The post Draymond Green reveals harsh reality of relationship with Warriors’ Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green’s immediate reaction after shocking fight with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green seems to admit he was at fault for the reported physical altercation between him and teammate Jordan Poole. For those who missed it, Green and Poole apparently had a fight during the Warriors’ practice on Wednesday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green “forcefully struck” Poole and the two had to be separated after a “heated interaction.” The teammates first “came chest-to-chest” and even pushed and shoved each other before Dray escalated things.
Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard
Draymond Green has somewhat emerged as Public Enemy No. 1 right now following his physical altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. Most folks might say that he brought it upon himself after what they consider to be an unwarranted sucker punch on one of his younger teammates. For his part, however, Portland Trail […] The post Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: New Jordan Poole sighting since Draymond Green punching incident will make Warriors fans happy
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is business as usual despite the recent controversy he found himself in along with Draymond Green. Poole has been on the headlines in the past few days after his fight with Green went viral. The video leak of the said incident–showing how Dray “struck” Jordan–didn’t help matters and only made it worse, bringing unnecessary attention and spotlight to the Warriors.
Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout
Kemba Walker made his way to the Detroit Pistons this summer after the New York Knicks traded him (along with No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren) in exchange for a future first-rounder. It wasn’t long after the move, however, that buyout rumors emerged. At this point, though, Walker still remains a member of the Pistons. […] The post Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green speaks truth on rumors Jordan Poole punch was contract-related
Rumors have swirled that Jordan Poole’s potential contract extension with the Golden State Warriors played a role in the Draymond Green-Poole altercation. But Green denied those accusations on Saturday, per Yahoo Sports on Twitter. “I don’t count other people’s pockets,” Green said. “That’s not something I would ever start...
Warriors star Draymond Green reveals status for opening night vs. LeBron James, Lakers amid self-imposed hiatus
Draymond Green has decided to step away from the Golden State Warriors as he tries to “heal” himself following his now highly-publicized fight with teammate Jordan Poole. Green revealed that he was in a “bad place” from a personal standpoint when the fight happened and that he now wants to take time away from the team as he deals with his personal issues.
