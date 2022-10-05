ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.
Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors

It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch

Stephen Curry had just finished answering yet another question about Draymond Green “forcefully striking” Jordan Poole at practice 24 hours earlier. Then the four-time MVP let out a long sigh, tapped his fingers on the podium and surveyed the media room at Chase Center, sensing it was time to end Wednesday’s interview on terms set […] The post Warriors must absolutely bring down the hammer on Draymond Green after Jordan Poole punch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal

Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. Reports began to filter out that Draymond Green was subject to a potential suspension from the Warriors after he got into an altercation with Jordan Poole at a practice. Green and Poole hashed things out afterwards, but it was clear […] The post Trae Young, Ja Morant react to viral video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green reveals harsh reality of relationship with Warriors’ Jordan Poole

Draymond Green has spoken for the first time since firing the punch heard around the world at teammate Jordan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice. Green apologized for his actions but also revealed the harsh reality he’s facing when it comes to his relationship with Poole, whom he says he took under his wing. […] The post Draymond Green reveals harsh reality of relationship with Warriors’ Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green’s immediate reaction after shocking fight with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green seems to admit he was at fault for the reported physical altercation between him and teammate Jordan Poole. For those who missed it, Green and Poole apparently had a fight during the Warriors’ practice on Wednesday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Green “forcefully struck” Poole and the two had to be separated after a “heated interaction.” The teammates first “came chest-to-chest” and even pushed and shoved each other before Dray escalated things.
Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard

Draymond Green has somewhat emerged as Public Enemy No. 1 right now following his physical altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. Most folks might say that he brought it upon himself after what they consider to be an unwarranted sucker punch on one of his younger teammates. For his part, however, Portland Trail […] The post Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: New Jordan Poole sighting since Draymond Green punching incident will make Warriors fans happy

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is business as usual despite the recent controversy he found himself in along with Draymond Green. Poole has been on the headlines in the past few days after his fight with Green went viral. The video leak of the said incident–showing how Dray “struck” Jordan–didn’t help matters and only made it worse, bringing unnecessary attention and spotlight to the Warriors.
Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout

Kemba Walker made his way to the Detroit Pistons this summer after the New York Knicks traded him (along with No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren) in exchange for a future first-rounder. It wasn’t long after the move, however, that buyout rumors emerged. At this point, though, Walker still remains a member of the Pistons. […] The post Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green reveals status for opening night vs. LeBron James, Lakers amid self-imposed hiatus

Draymond Green has decided to step away from the Golden State Warriors as he tries to “heal” himself following his now highly-publicized fight with teammate Jordan Poole. Green revealed that he was in a “bad place” from a personal standpoint when the fight happened and that he now wants to take time away from the team as he deals with his personal issues.
