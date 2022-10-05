ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ production reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins family

By Ariana Kraft, Allison Giron
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Instagram Wednesday morning , Alec Baldwin announced he has reached a settlement with the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On February 15, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the shooting of Halyna on the “Rust” movie set on October 21, 2021. Now, a year after Baldwin pulled the trigger on that prop gun during a rehearsal killing Halyna Hutchins, KRQE News 13 has learned they’re not giving up on the western.

In an Instagram post, Baldwin state d, “We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son.  We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

No dollar amount has been released. But what News 13 does know is that as part of the deal, widower Matthew Hutchins –  will be an executive producer on “Rust” – which will resume filming in January 2023.

In a statement, Hutchins said, “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.” According to Matthew Hutchins’s statement, the film will resume with all original principal players on board.

The attorney for Sarah Zachary – one of the prop masters on set – said it is always good when a case can be settled and avoid the long trial process. There is still an ongoing criminal investigation and it is unclear if the movie production will continue in New Mexico at the same set near Santa Fe.

News 13 reached out to the state’s film office to see if any permits have been filed – we’re waiting to hear back.

