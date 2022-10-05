ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen Township, NJ

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
Maureen Ogden was a conservation trailblazer

The year was 2011 and former state assemblywoman Maureen Ogden was worried about the future of open space in New Jersey. The nation was in an economic downturn, but Ogden wanted New Jerseyans to understand the need to create a permanent, dedicated source of funding to preserve large swaths of the state’s remaining undeveloped lands.
POLITICS
City
Aberdeen Township, NJ
Democratic Congressional Candidate Has Fundraiser on LBI Thursday

Tim Alexander, the Democratic candidate for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, which, due to redistricting will now represent all of Southern Ocean County in The SandPaper’s coverage area come 2023, is a busy man. He will hold a wine and cheese party fundraiser from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
SURF CITY, NJ
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants

Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State

We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
POLITICS
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months

How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Hunter discovers skeletal remains of N.J. man missing for months: police

The remains of a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, man reported missing by his family earlier this year were found by a hunter this week in a state park, authorities said. Peter Myers, 68, was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police on June 7 and a day earlier his car was found abandoned on a dirt access road leading to Wharton State Forest in Waterford, according to a statement from the Cherry Hill Police Department. He was last seen leaving his job at Resintech Inc. on Federal Street in Camden three days earlier.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
ECONOMY
Old Bridge, NJ
Local news for Middletown, Holmdale, Old Bridge, Matawan in Monmouth County, NJ.

