Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mary Pat Angelini appointed by county commissioners to college board
Brookdale Community College administrators have announced Mary Pat Angelini’s appointment by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners to serve on the Board of Trustees through August 2026. Angelini was officially sworn in during the board’s Sept. 28 meeting. Brookdale Community College is the county college of Monmouth County....
Secretary of State reminds residents of ways to vote in general election
New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way and the New Jersey Division of Elections are reminding voters of three convenient ways to vote in the 2022 general election, with information on each available at Vote.NJ.Gov:. Those three ways are at a polling place on Election Day, Nov. 8; at in-person...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Maureen Ogden was a conservation trailblazer
The year was 2011 and former state assemblywoman Maureen Ogden was worried about the future of open space in New Jersey. The nation was in an economic downturn, but Ogden wanted New Jerseyans to understand the need to create a permanent, dedicated source of funding to preserve large swaths of the state’s remaining undeveloped lands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Targum
Piscataway police chief retires amid 3 harassment, discrimination lawsuits
Piscataway Police Chief Thomas Mosier retired on Friday, in the middle of three separate discrimination and harassment lawsuits filed against him this year, according to an article from Patch. Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler originally appointed Mosier to the police chief position in January 2021. In the past few months, three...
thesandpaper.net
Democratic Congressional Candidate Has Fundraiser on LBI Thursday
Tim Alexander, the Democratic candidate for New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District, which, due to redistricting will now represent all of Southern Ocean County in The SandPaper’s coverage area come 2023, is a busy man. He will hold a wine and cheese party fundraiser from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill advanced Thursday
The bill would require the state's pension fund to divest from all fossil fuel companies within two years. The post N.J. pension fund would stop investing in fossil fuels under bill advanced Thursday appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The record shows that this candidate is not out to help New Jerseyans | Letter
There was an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. Supporters of Donald Trump tried to overturn the results of the election. They chanted: ”Hang Mike Pence.” In the chaos they created, five people died. The Republican National Committee said this was “legitimate political discourse.” Anyone who watched the House...
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
New Jersey man embezzled massive amount of money from global maritime company
An Elizabeth man has a hefty fine to pay and will spend more than two years in prison after being sentenced for a major embezzlement scheme he undertook while serving in a high ladder role for his now former employer. It is a sentence of 27 months in prison and...
Surprise! Stunned N.J. teacher wins $25K ‘Oscars of teaching’ award.
An Ocean County teacher won a $25,000 national award for educators on Friday — and it was all a huge surprise. The Milken Family Foundation, which awards cash prizes to outstanding U.S. educators, stunned Shaina Brenner with its educator award during a school assembly in Jackson Friday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State
We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
A Busy Jersey Shore, NJ GSP Exit Is Closing for 8 Months
How will this impact you? We all hate to see this, especially if you have to use it every day for work or to head home. Here's what you need to know, according to nj.com. A project which started earlier this week has a lot of commuters having to go a long way to get around and get off at a further exit. The exit is 105. Exit 105 Tinton Falls South on the Garden State Parkway will be closed starting this week (the rain might postpone this) and ending sometime in May 2023.
How you can help stand up for a fallen NJ state trooper
In June of 2010, New Jersey lost a hero. NJ State Trooper Marc Castellano was hit by a driver while standing on the shoulder on the westbound side of 195. Trooper Castellano left behind two kids, a wife, and a grieving mom. He was only 29 years old having served as an NJ State Trooper for six years.
Hunter discovers skeletal remains of N.J. man missing for months: police
The remains of a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, man reported missing by his family earlier this year were found by a hunter this week in a state park, authorities said. Peter Myers, 68, was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police on June 7 and a day earlier his car was found abandoned on a dirt access road leading to Wharton State Forest in Waterford, according to a statement from the Cherry Hill Police Department. He was last seen leaving his job at Resintech Inc. on Federal Street in Camden three days earlier.
2 New Jersey towns make list of 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Find out why.
Fortune Well has come out with their rankings of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, and a couple of New Jersey towns made the list.
Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
E-ZPass overcharged thousands of New Jersey cars due to snapped cable
Thousands of drivers who were overcharged at a Garden State Parkway toll plaza in Atlantic County last month will have the incorrect amounts removed from accounts, officials said Tuesday. People driving cars were mistakenly processed as driving trucks and charged the higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry...
roi-nj.com
Whole Foods — and two McLoone’s restaurants — coming to Somerset County center
The Montgomery Township planning board approved plans to move forward with construction of Montgomery Promenade, a 292,700-square-foot center on Route 206, according to Atlanta-based developer SJC Ventures. SJC Ventures plans to break ground in January 2023 on the 54-acre site that has sat undeveloped for more than 15 years. The...
Independent
Old Bridge, NJ
235
Followers
1K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Middletown, Holmdale, Old Bridge, Matawan in Monmouth County, NJ.https://centraljersey.com/independent/
Comments / 0