The next 007 will decidedly be a “veteran” of the spy game, according to longtime James Bond producer Michael G. Wilson. During an “In Conversation” event at the British Film Institute to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the character, Wilson revealed that any younger actors who have been rumored to be in the mix to take over the role, like Jacob Elordi and Tom Holland, are not in the running to play the famed MI6 agent. “We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past,” Wilson said, via Deadline. “But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s...

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO