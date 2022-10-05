Read full article on original website
Student pilot from Maryland injured in deadly Virginia plane crash
A flight instructor is dead after a student pilot from Maryland crashed a small plane Thursday afternoon in Newport News, Virginia.
fox5dc.com
Child assaulted by two other juveniles at Alexandria playground
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Fairfax County police are searching for two juveniles who they say assaulted another child at a park in Alexandria. Authorities said the altercation happened just after 7 p.m. at Landing Park near the 8400 block of Orinda Court. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The victim was taken to...
Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland
A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
NBC Washington
Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From Virginia Jail Arrested in Georgia
An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
NBC Washington
‘Miracle No One Was Struck': Suspect Fires Shots, Crashes in Virginia Chase, Police Say
A 27-year-old man who allegedly shot at police officers and state troopers was arrested Thursday after leading police on a daylong search across two Virginia counties, authorities said. Arlington County police first encountered Ricardo Singleton when he pulled up in front of the Arlington County courthouse and police headquarters about...
fox5dc.com
Virginia flight instructor killed in plane crash piloted by aviation student: police
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A 23-year-old flight instructor was killed in a plane crash at a Virginia airport that was being piloted by an aviation student, police say. The crash was reported Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m.at the Newport News Williamsburg International Airport. Authorities say 18-year-old Oluwagbohunmi Ayomide Oyebode...
NBC Washington
Maryland Man Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl That Killed Mother of 3
A Maryland man was sentenced to 9-and-a-half years in federal prison for selling a 34-year-old Montgomery County woman the dose of fentanyl that killed her. Debbie Coldsmith left the federal courthouse in Greenbelt surrounded by a group of Maryland mothers who have lost children to overdoses – most from fentanyl.
WTOP
Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in Killing at Mall at Prince George's
A suspect wanted in the killing of a 20-year-old man inside the Mall at Prince George's food court has been arrested more than a month after the shooting, police say. Stephon Edward Jones, 33, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in the shooting death of Darrion Herring, of Hyattsville, Maryland.
D.C. deputy mayor charged with parking lot assault
Washington, D.C., Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart was arrested earlier this week on accusations of assaulting a man in the parking lot of an Arlington, Va., shopping center, police said.
WJLA
Woodbridge officer-involved shooting that killed Jaiden Carter deemed 'justified': police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Authorities on Friday released the findings of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in which a 19-year-old man was killed during an undercover drug operation in Woodbridge, Virginia on Sept. 1. The review was conducted by CIRT, or the Critical Incident Response Team, which is...
Officers' use of force justified in Woodbridge drug bust shooting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — An investigation into a deadly exchange of gunfire between police officers and suspects following and undercover narcotics operation in Woodbridge last month has found the use of force by officers involved was justified. The shooting happened Sept. 1 in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Ct...
NBC Washington
Dozens of Fired Officers Allowed Back on DC Police Force: Auditor
Dozens of D.C. police officers who were fired were let back on the force, according to a report from the D.C. auditor. According to the review, the alleged bad cops have collected millions in backpay from taxpayers over the past five years. “The bottom line is that we’ve had people...
DC man convicted of killing girlfriend whose body has never been found
A DC man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2020, after her 7 year-old son was found wandering her apartment building. However, her body has never been recovered.
DC police: Man took knife to neck during fight, stabbed other man in gut
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department said they arrested one of two men who got into a fight involving knives in Northwest Thursday afternoon. Police had a large area cordoned off in the 3300 block of Wisconsin Ave. NW around 5:30 p.m. The area was outside an apartment building that […]
NBC Washington
Prince George's Leaders Call Youth Curfew a Success
As a 30-day curfew for the youth of Prince George’s County, Maryland, comes to an end Monday night, leaders are calling the experiment a success. “We’ve been happy, you know, so far, with the results,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. “We’re not done.”. In early...
PHOTOS: Police release Wells Fargo armed robbery suspect photos
The robbery took place at Wells Fargo on the 8100 block of Sudley Road in the Manassas area. Police say the suspect passed a threatening note to the teller and flashed a gun before taking an undisclosed amount of money and leaving the bank.
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, […]
WTVR-TV
Hampton University grad killed, students hurt in Virginia plane crash
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- A flight instructor was killed when one of her students crashed a Cessna 172 shortly after taking off from Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, of Williamsburg died in the Thursday afternoon crash. The native...
Fredericksburg Police seeking to identify Kohl’s shoplifting suspects
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say shoplifted from a Kohl's in the Central Park area.
