Arlington County, VA

fox5dc.com

Child assaulted by two other juveniles at Alexandria playground

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Fairfax County police are searching for two juveniles who they say assaulted another child at a park in Alexandria. Authorities said the altercation happened just after 7 p.m. at Landing Park near the 8400 block of Orinda Court. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The victim was taken to...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Teen Admits To Murdering 5-Year-Old Half-Sister In Maryland

A Maryland teenager admitted to murdering his 5-year-old half-sister after taking police on a high-speed pursuit before he was apprehended in Ohio, authorities announced. Pasadena resident Stephen J. Davis II, 19, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for his role in the death of his family member, Anayah Hannah Abdul when he was a rising senior at Chesapeake High School.
PASADENA, MD
NBC Washington

Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From Virginia Jail Arrested in Georgia

An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Arlington County, VA
WTOP

Police ID 2 killed in Tysons crash

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified the two people killed in a crash in Tysons early Thursday and say it appears speed and alcohol contributed to the crash. Lori Byars, 51, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 1986 Mercedes 420 SEL driving eastbound on Leesburg Pike shortly before 4 a.m. when she went off the road before Chain Bridge Road.
TYSONS, VA
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in Killing at Mall at Prince George's

A suspect wanted in the killing of a 20-year-old man inside the Mall at Prince George's food court has been arrested more than a month after the shooting, police say. Stephon Edward Jones, 33, was charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in the shooting death of Darrion Herring, of Hyattsville, Maryland.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Dozens of Fired Officers Allowed Back on DC Police Force: Auditor

Dozens of D.C. police officers who were fired were let back on the force, according to a report from the D.C. auditor. According to the review, the alleged bad cops have collected millions in backpay from taxpayers over the past five years. “The bottom line is that we’ve had people...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Prince George's Leaders Call Youth Curfew a Success

As a 30-day curfew for the youth of Prince George’s County, Maryland, comes to an end Monday night, leaders are calling the experiment a success. “We’ve been happy, you know, so far, with the results,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said. “We’re not done.”. In early...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTVR-TV

Hampton University grad killed, students hurt in Virginia plane crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. -- A flight instructor was killed when one of her students crashed a Cessna 172 shortly after taking off from Williamsburg International Airport in Newport News Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. Viktoria Theresie Izabelle Ljungman, 23, of Williamsburg died in the Thursday afternoon crash. The native...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

